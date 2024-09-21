469
469 Comments
  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Have to keep esr.on wc right ?

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Fixtures getting tougher but he's done what we've wanted.

    2. fantasist
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Great budget midfielder who is contributing consistently

    3. bialk
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Semenyo. Fulham fixtures not good.

  2. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    How is Watkins doing?

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      He isn't doing anything atm

    2. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Let you know when he does something

  3. fantasist
    • 14 Years
    6 mins ago

    Semenyo owners holding or getting rid?

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Holding

    2. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Keep for sure. Southampton next

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      what more do you want haha

      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        *sorry forgot the goal was ruled out but still his goal threat is massive at that price

    4. kempc23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      He has Southampton next!

    5. JÆKS ⭐
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Buying

    6. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm looking to buy. He's already had two pretty big chances against Liverpool. SOU lei. I can reassess after that.

  4. FantasyClub
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    I’m not watching Villa.
    How’s Rigers looking good?
    Okay I’ll keep coz he looks good yaaaayyyy

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Who would you transfer him to at that price?

      1. FantasyClub
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Anyone cheaper or same lol
        Mario Lemina has already scored ffs
        Dibling has too

      2. FantasyClub
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Amad has returned

  5. I'm out of name ideas
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    I'm happy to admit I was horribly horribly wrong in my assessment of Gravenberch.

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      He's really stepped up this year, I wasn't expecting it but delighted!

      1. I'm out of name ideas
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        I think the system suits him much better too.

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Yep and it's really suiting Diaz!!!

  6. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    C watkins. He is gonna be subbed at 59 mins for duran

  7. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Where was this Liverpool team last week???

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      the darwin affect

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Must be!

  8. Ser Davos
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    lining up a midfield of:

    Salah - Saka - Diaz - Mbeumo - ESR

    no room for Semenyo!

    first -4 of the season

    1. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Salah is not worth keeping.

  9. The Night Trunker.
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Roger still Dodging.

    1. fantasist
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      I see what you did there

  10. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Didnt know wolves are such difficult team to score against

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      they aren't really. very poor from Villa

    2. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      As long as you don't take shots at them, as is the case.

  11. Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Please sub salah
    He needs to rest

  12. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    How many minutes do we think Jota will get?

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      15-20

    2. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      none

  13. Merlin the Wraith
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Think Ipswich need to start Davis up front

  14. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    May just transfer watkins out if he blanks here

  15. JBG
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Villa looking very poor this 1st half

  16. F4L
    • 9 Years
    just now

    fulham with 13 shots at HT
    Villa with no SOT
    Everton with 10 shots on the road
    Spurs with 17!

