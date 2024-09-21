Diogo Jota is benched for Liverpool’s clash with Bournemouth this afternoon.

But Alexander Isak starts for Newcastle United after recovering from eye and toe injuries.

Ollie Watkins is also part of the Aston Villa line-up for their meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Reds, Villa and the Magpies are among a dozen teams in action at the traditional 3pm BST kick-off time.

3pm KICK-OFFS

Darwin Nunez replaces Jota in Arne Slot’s only unenforced change from Gameweek 4, with the Portugal international instead among the substitutes.

Slot has to make a change between the posts, of course, with Alisson injured. In comes Caoimhin Kelleher.

As for Bournemouth, manager Andoni Iraola makes three alterations from last Saturday’s defeat to Chelsea.

Dean Huijsen, Julian Araujo and Kepa Arrizabalaga – who was ineligible last weekend – all come in, with Mark Travers, Adam Smith and Marcos Senesi benched.

At Craven Cottage, Isak is fit to lead the line for the Magpies – but there are four changes elsewhere.

Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock, Kieran Trippier and Lloyd Kelly all come into the side as Jacob Murphy, Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall and Sean Longstaff drop to the bench.

Hosts Fulham are unchanged, so Rodrigo Muniz is again only among the substitutes.

With Watkins available as expected, Villa boss Unai Emery makes just one change to his starting XI following the wins over Everton and Young Boys.

It’s not a completely unexpected one, however: Lamare Bogarde out, Diego Carlos in. Ezri Konsa will therefore move over to right-back.

Jhon Duran is a substitute yet again, then.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are unchanged from Gameweek 4, as are Tottenham Hotspur for their clash with Brentford.

The Bees are without not only Yoane Wissa but also Christian Norgaard through injury, so Thomas Frank has to make two alterations.

It’s Fabio Carvalho, and not Kevin Schade, joining Bryan Mbeumo up front, however. Schade is, consequently, on the bench.

Yehor Yarmoliuk deputises for Norgaard, meanwhile.

Bilal El Khannouss for Oliver Skipp is Leicester City manager Steve Cooper’s only change from last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

But opposing boss Sean Dyche has been busier.

James Garner, Orel Mangala, Jesper Lindstrom and Abdoulaye Doucoure are all brought into the side.

Vitalii Mykolenko, Tim Iroegbunam, Jack Harrison and Idrissa Gueye make way from the Gameweek 4 side, with all bar Iroegbunam unavailable.

James Tarkowski and Dominic Calvert-Lewin recover from injury and illness, at least.

Finally, at St Mary’s, Charlie Taylor, Ryan Fraser, Adam Lallana and Taylor Harwood-Bellis all come into the Southampton XI.

Jack Stephens is banned, while Ben Brereton Diaz, Lesley Ugochukwu and Kyle Walker-Peters are benched.

Ipswich’s only alteration sees Jens Cajuste replace the absent Kalvin Phillips.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne, Onana, Tielemans, McGinn, Rogers, Ramsey, Watkins.

Subs: Gauci, Barkley, Duran, Buendia, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Bogarde, Bailey, Young.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Johnstone, Semedo, Mosquera, Dawson, Ait-Nouri, Bellegarde, J. Gomes, Lemina, Andre, Cunha, Larsen.

Subs: Sa, Doherty, Bueno, Hwang, R. Gomes, Doyle, Sarabia, Forbs, Guedes.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Lukic, Pereira, Iwobi, Traore, Smith-Rowe, Jimenez.

Subs: Benda, Castagne, Diop, Reed, Cairney, Berge, Sessegnon, Muniz, Nelson.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Kelly, Joelinton, Willock, Guimaraes, Gordon, Barnes, Isak.

Subs: Dúbravka, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Tonali, Murphy, Almirón, Longstaff, Osula.

Leicester City XI: Hermansen, Justin, Faes, Okoli, Kristiansen, Winks, Ndidi, El Khannouss, Ayew, Mavididi, Vardy.

Subs: Ward, Coady, Fatawu, De Cordova-Reid, Choudhury, Pereira, Skipp, Edouard, Buonanotte.

Everton XI: Pickford, Garner, Keane, Tarkowski, Young, Mangala, Doucoure, McNeil, Lindstrom, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virginia, Begovic, Harrison, Beto, O’Brien, Iroegbunam, Armstrong, Dixon.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Subs: Jaros, Gomez, Chiesa, Jones, Gakpo, Jota, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley.

Bournemouth XI: Kepa, Araujo, Huijsen, Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Cook, Christie, Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier, Evanilson.

Subs: Travers, Senesi, Brooks, Scott, Ouattara, Smith, Sinisterra, Hill, Unal.

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Taylor, Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis, Sugawara, Downes, Fernandes, Fraser, Lallana, Dibling, Archer.

Subs: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Wood, Ugochukwu, Aribo, Stewart, Cornet, Brereton-Diaz, A Armstrong.

Ipswich Town XI: Muric, Davis, Greaves, O’Shea, Tuanzebe, Morsy, Cajuste, Szmodics, Hutchinson, Burns, Delap.

Subs: Walton, Johnson, Clarke, Taylor, Townsend, Luongo, Chaplin, Ogbene, Hirst.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Maddison, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solanke, Son.

Subs: Forster, Spence, Dragusin, Gray, Bissouma, Sarr, Bergvall, Moore, Werner.

Brentford XI: Flekken, Ajer, Van den Berg, Pinnock, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Janelt, Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard, Carvalho, Mbeumo.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Schade, Mee, Meghoma, Konak, Trevitt, Roerslev, Ji-soo, Yogane.



