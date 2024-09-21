Gameweek 5 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) begins with a London derby: West Ham United v Chelsea.

Kick-off is at 12:30 BST.

The Hammers are unbeaten in their last three home fixtures against the Blues, although were thrashed 5-0 in west London in May.

Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke both hauled in that match, with Cole Palmer also on target. All three are in the Chelsea starting XI as expected this afternoon.

Both clubs are under new stewardship now, of course, with Julen Lopetegui and Enzo Maresca in the hot seats.

The two managers have made changes to their line-ups in east London.

Crysencio Summerville makes his full Premier League debut for the hosts, replacing Michail Antonio. That change, we assume, will see Jarrod Bowen lead the line.

Lucas Paqueta also returns to the team, having had a late arrival back from international duty ahead of Gameweek 4. Tomas Soucek drops to the bench.

Those two changes were substitutions that Lopetegui made at half-time last weekend.

Enzo Maresca has gone one better and made three alterations from last weekend’s 1-0 win at Bournemouth.

Jadon Sancho gets a first start for his new club after impressing off the bench at the Vitality.

Enzo Fernandez also returns to the side after missing the trip to the south coast through illness.

And after the struggles of Alex Disasi last weekend, Tosin Adarabioyo is promoted to the starting XI. That will likely see Wesley Fofana move over to right-back.

The deposed Disasi, Pedro Neto and Renato Veiga are all among the substitutes.

So too is Christopher Nkunku, despite his goal off the bench in Gameweek 4.

LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Kudus, Paqueta, Summerville, Bowen.

Substitutes: Fabianski, Cresswell, Soler, Coufal, Antonio, Ings, Todibo, Soucek, Irving.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Adarabioyo, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Madueke, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson.

Substitutes: Jorgensen, Disasi, Badiashile, Veiga, Dewsbury-Hall, Joao Felix, Mudryk, Nkunku, Neto.



