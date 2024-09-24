Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 7 Scout Notes

If you wanted excitement, goals galore, screamers, shock results and red cards then the sixth Gameweek of Fantasy EFL was the place to be! Here, we’ve got our Scout Notes from the weekend’s Double Gameweek 7 action.

Below, we’ve outlined the most notable action (and points) served up by the 34 games on Saturday and Sunday in these Scout Notes.

Finally, a quick reminder that the Gameweek ISN’T over! Tuesday evening, 19:45 BST, we’ll see six League One teams face-off in three matches to wrap up DGW7.

CHAMPIONSHIP

This Gameweek, home form played a huge impact in matches. We saw seven home wins, three away wins, and two draws.

NORWICH CITY SOAR OVER THE HORNETS

The Canaries bounced from their Gameweek 6 defeat against Swansea City in style, beating Watford 4-1 at Carrow Road.

Most notably on Fantasy EFL, Callum Doyle (D) was the standout for Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side. He secured a 13-point haul for 0.1% of managers! The defender scored the opener (+7), assisted (+3) and made two tackles (+1), alongside playing 90 minutes (+2). Scotland international Kenny McLean (M) was also excellent, providing two assists (+6), one interception (+2) and two key passes (+1), earning 11 points. Marcelino Nunez (M) was the only other double-digit returner, selected by 0.3%. The midfielder scored (+6) the third of the afternoon Thorup’s side and and providing four key passes (+2). Borja Sainz (F) also scored (+5) his third goal of the season, nailing nine points.

For the visitors, Ryan Andrews (D) scored (+7) his second goal of the season and would’ve secured nine points, had the Hornets not conceded four (-2).

BURNLEY’S LAST-MINUTE BELTER

Josh Brownhill’s (M) last-minute winner for Burnley secured three points for Scott Parker’s side over Portsmouth at Turf Moor. The captain secured his third double-digit haul of the campaign, nailing 14 points. The midfielder assisted (+3) Jeremy Saramiento’s (M) leveller, secured one interception (+2) and two key passes (+1). With 14.8% selection, Brownhill didn’t let his backers down!

Portsmouth’s Callum Lang (F) scored the equaliser (+5) for the visitors, securing seven points.

With a DGW up next facing Oxford United (A), and Plymouth Argyle (H), targeting Claret assets may be wise!

SUNDERLAND SECURE DERBY-DAY POINTS

Following the Black Cats shock 3-2 last-minute loss to Plymouth Argyle (A), Regis Le Bris’ side regrouped and secured a strong 1-0 over rivals Middlesbrough (H).

Popular pick [5.3%] Dennis Cirkin (D) secured his third double-digit haul of the weekend, nailing 12 points in the win. The defender made five clearances (+1), two blocks (+1), six tackles (+3), alongside the clean sheet (+5). Chris Mepham (D), Trai Hume (D) and Anthony Patterson (G) all benefitted from the clean sheet. Attacking-midfielder Patrick Roberts (M) secured a double-digit haul for his assist (+3), three interceptions (+6), despite losing -1 for the booking. Popular pick [12.7%] Jobe Bellingham (M) secured nine for three interceptions (+6) and two key passes (+1).

THE HATTERS HUMBLE THE OWLS

Luton Town secured back-to-back wins on Saturday, securing a 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday at Kenilworth Road.

Wednesday captain Barry Bannan (M) opened the scoring (+6) for the Owls, while also playing two key passes (+1). The midfield maestro secured back-to-back nine pointers, scoring in consecutive Gameweeks. Teammate Josh Windass (M) secured eight points for two interceptions (+4), two key passes (+1) and two SoT (+1).

Hatters captain Carlton Morris (F) scored a late brace (+10) for the hosts, alongside taking two SoT (+2), securing 12 points. The goals were the first of the season for Luton’s number nine. Mark McGuinness (D) secured nine points, nailing both assists (+6) and making five clearances (+1).

THE BLADES BEAT THE RAMS NARROWLY

Gustavo Hamer (M) scored (+6) a wonderful free-kick for Sheffield United, the sole goal of the game. This secured three points for the Blades at Bramall Road against Derby County. The midfielder also made one interception (+2), two key passes (+1) and two SoT (+1). Defenders Alfie Gilchrist (D), Harry Souttar (D), Anel Ahmedhodzic (D) and Michael Cooper (G) all secured seven to eight points for the clean sheet (+5) and defensive contributions.

SPOILS SHARED AT LOFTUS ROAD STADIUM

QPR were held to a 1-1 draw against London rivals Millwall at lunch-time on Saturday.

Consistent Millwall performer George Saville (M) secured the only double-digits of the match, his third this season. He made four interceptions (+8), two key passes (+1), but got booked (-1) and would’ve ended with 11! Duncan Watmore (F) scored his fifth goal of the season (+5), finishing the match with nine points for attacking contributions.

For the hosts, Karamoko Dembele (M) was sensational, picking up his third assist (+3) of the season, nailing nine points. He made one interception (+2) and two key passes (+1). Michael Frey (F) scored the R’s equaliser and secured seven points.

LEAGUE ONE LIVEWIRES

For the second week in-a-row, we saw five teams win on the road! We also saw five home wins, and one draw!

BOUNTIFUL BOLTON WANDERERS

Following three consecutive defeats, Ian Evatt’s side were outstanding at the Toughsheet Community Stadium. The Trotters defeated Reading 5-2, undoubtedly the game of the weekend with seven goals scored.

Bolton talisman Dion Charles (F) scored three goals (+15) for the hosts, securing bonus points for the first-half hat-trick (+5). The number 10 secured 23 points, three times more than his biggest score in Gameweek 1! 0.8% of Fantasy EFL managers will be delighted with the selection. Josh Sheehan (M) opened the scoring (+6), and made two interceptions (+4), nailing 12 points. Kyle Dempsey (M) scored the fifth of the afternoon (+6), made one interception (+2) and two SoT (+1) in just 18 minutes for a double-digit haul!

Ben Elliott (M) was the highest scorer for the Royals, scoring (+6) to make it 3-1, alongside making three key passes (+1), in a nine point return. Sam Smith (F) scored from the spot (+5) to nail eight points.

THE O’S OUTSHINE STOCKPORT COUNTY

Leyton Orient were sensational in their 1-4 away win at Edgeley Park, defeating unbeaten Stockport County.

Standout performer, Ethan Galbraith (M) wrote the headlines, scoring a first-half brace (+12) to put the visitors 0-2 up at half-time. He also took two SoT (+1), nailing 15 points. However, only 0.1% of managers selected the midfielder – credits to those who backed him! Daniel Agyei (F) scored the third (+5) of the afternoon, and made an assist (+1), securing double-digits. Defender Sean Clare (D) scored the fourth (+7) and made two tackles (+1), securing 10 points for 0.1% of managers!

For the Hatters, Jack Diamond (M) scored (+6) to make it 1-2, and made four key passes (+2), but got booked (-1). He ended with eight points, his first returns of the season.

THE RED DRAGONS DEFEAT THE RED DEVILS

Following the ‘Hollywood derby’ loss, Wrexham earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Crawley Town at the Racecourse Ground.

Max Cleworth (D) of Wrexham was the standout once again, securing 13 points for 4.7% of Fantasy EFL managers. The defender set up Elliot Lee (+3) for the opener, and scored the winner (+7), alongside making four clearances (+1). Cleworth has now secured 61 points for the Red Dragons, and is the second-highest Fantasy EFL scorer. Lee (M) scored the winner (+6) and secured eight points, while George Dobson (M) secured nine for the opening assist (+3), two interceptions (+4), and three key passes (+1). Dobson has scored two points less (45) than Lee (47), yet is only owned by 0.6% compared to 6.8%!

For the visitors, Junior Quitirna (M) starred, scoring (+6) his third goal of the season, securing eight points. Backed by only 0.2%, Quitirna is averaging 7.4 points, and is yet to blank this season.

THE COBBLERS CRUISE PAST HAPLESS HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

One of the shock results of the weekend, Northampton Town secured a statement 1-3 away victory at the John Smith’s Stadium, defeating Huddersfield Town.

Tariqe Fosu-Henry (M) was the Fantasy EFL standout, securing 11 points for his masterclass. The midfielder scored the third Cobblers goal (+6), assisted (+3) and took two SoT (+1). However, he would’ve ended with 12 had he not been booked (-1). Teammate Cameron McGeehan (M) secured his second double-digit haul of the campaign, scoring the second of the afternoon (+6) and making one interception (+2).

It was an afternoon to forget for the Terriers, with popular pick Michal Helik (D) scoring an own-goal, securing one point for 5.6% of managers. Ben Wiles (M) also only got two, while talisman Josh Koroma (F) scored his fourth of the season (+5) and took two SoT (+1). However, he missed a penalty (-3) and only secured five. 10.2% of Fantasy EFL managers will be expecting a bounceback when the Terriers host Blackpool on Tuesday in DGW7!

BIRMINGHAM CITY BREEZE PAST THE MILLERS

The Blues remain undefeated in League One, beating Rotherham United 0-2 in a convincing victory.

Tomoki Iwata (M) secured eight points, opening the scoring (+6) for the visitors, and also made three key passes (+1). He’s now scored in consecutive matches and is proving to be a force in the division. Similarly, record signing Jay Stansfield (F) secured nine points. He doubled the score (+5) for Chris Davies’ side, made two key passes (+1) and SoT (+1). He’s now scored three goals in two games and is proving his pricetag. However, Alfie May (F), selected by 30.1%, was benched! He made an 11-minute cameo and secured one point. Top scorer for the Blues was Christoph Klarer (D), who secured the only double-digit haul of the match. He made six clearances (+2), two blocks (+1), two tackles (+1) and helped keep a clean sheet (+1).

GOALFEST AT LONDON ROAD

Peterborough United secured their third win of the season, beating Bristol Rovers 3-2.

Kwame Poku (M) was standout for Darren Ferguson’s side, securing an 11-point haul for 5.4% of Fantasy EFL managers. The winger scored (+6), made one interception (+2) and took three SoT (+1). Goalscorers Ricky Jade-Jones (F) and Malik Mothersille (F) both secured eight points for their goals, putting Posh 3-0 ahead.

Nevertheless, the Gas fought back. Gatlin O’Donkor (F) secured nine points in 30 minutes, with one goal (+5) and one assist (+3).

THE SEASIDERS SAIL TO VICTORY

Steve Bruce’s is already stamping his mark on League One, helping Blackpool pick up a 1-2 away victory at high-flying Charlton.

Albie Morgan (M) of Blackpool was the standout, securing 10 points…for no Fantasy managers! He scored the second of the afternoon (+6), and made one interception (+2), secuing a double-digit haul. Lee Evans (M) secured seven for two interceptions (+4) and three key passes (+1).

Luke Berry (M) scored the consolation goal for the Addicks (+6), securing eight points.

LEAGUE TWO

Home form just edged away teams on their travels, with four home wins, three away wins and four draws.

CLINICAL CARLISLE UNITED

The Cumbrians secured a strong 0-2 away win at Swindon Town, their second match unbeaten.

Sam Levelle (D) wrote the headlines, with 11 clearances (+3), scoring the opener (+7) and helping them to a clean sheet (+5). He nailed a 17 point haul, despite 0% backing him! Defensive teammate Jon Mellish (D) also secured a double-digit haul for his defensive contributions.

THE BLUEBIRDS BEAT THE EXILES

Barrow secured their fifth win of the season with a strong 2-0 home victory over Newport County.

Theo Vassell (D) was exceptional, securing 16 points for 1.1% of managers. The defender got on the scoresheet (+7), made six clearances (+2) and the clean sheet (+2). Ben Jackson (D) secured 12 for an assist (+3) and defensive contributions. Elliot Newby (M) opened the scoring (+6), made one interception (+2), three key passes (+1) and two SoT (+1), nailing 12 points.

Despite the loss, Bryn Morris (M) secured 12 points for the visitors for 5 interceptions (+10), his first double-digit return of the campaign.

THE RAILWAYMEN RUNAWAY WINNERS

Crewe Alexandra secured a 3-0 win over Harrogate Town, unbeaten in five matches, with four wins on-the-spin.

Kane Hemmings (F) was excellent, securing 13 points despite not having any managers select him. The forward scored a brace (+10) and took two SoT (+1). Conor Thomas (M) matched him with 13 points, providing an assist (+3) and made four interceptions (+8). Jake Lankester (M) secured 12 points with one assist (+3), a goal (+6), two key passes (+1) and two SoT (+1).

Popular pick with 11.6% ownership, Mickey Demetriou (D) was sensational again. The highest- Fantasy EFL scorer with 68, Crewe’s captain secured his fourth double-digit return in-a-row for his defensive contributions! He’s becoming a must-have for managers.

COLCHESTER DEFEAT THE SUPER WHITE ARMY

Colchester United secured their second win of the season, defeating Tranmere Rovers 3-0 (H).

Lyle Taylor (F) was excellent, scoring a brace (+10) and taking two SoT (+1). Fellow attacker Samson Tovide (F) secured his consecutive 11 point return, with a goal (+5), assist (+3), and two SoT (+1). Goalkeeper Matt Macey (G) made six saves (+4), returning 11 points.

THE SADLERS SECURE A WIN

Walsall defeated Salford City 0-2 away from home, their fifth win of the season.

Charlie Lakin (M) stood out in the middle of the park, securing 13 points on Fantasy EFL. The midfielder scored (+6), made two interceptions (+4), two key passes (+1) and two shots on targeting (+1), securing 13 points. Nathan Lowe (F) secured 11 for a goal, assist, and 2 SoT, while defender David Okagbue (D) made defensive contributions and also secured 11. Connor Barrett (D), the highest Fantasy EFL scorer for Walsall, secured double digits for an assist (+3) and clean sheet.

NOTTS COUNTY’S STREAK SNAPPED BY GILLS

Gillingham picked up a shock 0-1 away victory at Meadow Lane against Notts County.

Remeao Hutton (D) was immense, securing 12 points for 0.2% of Fantasy EFL managers. The defender provided the winning assist, made five clearances (+1) and two tackles (+1) alongside the clean sheet.

Popular pick [7.2%] Jodi Jones (F) only secured three points, while Daniel Crowley (M) only secured three for 5.6%. A day to forget for the Magpies!

Now you’ve got some strategies to think about following [the majority of] Gameweek 7, it’s time to get selecting – sign up for the game here if you haven’t already! And stay tuned for Scout Notes next week.

