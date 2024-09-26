Fantasy EFL: Double Gameweek 8 line-up lessons

After a rollercoaster Double Gameweek 7, it’s time to dive deep into our Fantasy EFL line-up lessons for Double Gameweek 8. In case you’ve missed it, we have the first FULL Double Gameweek, with 69 teams featuring in 70 matches!

We assess the top players at risk of missing out due to injury or non-selection, and any recent signings.

In these line-up lessons, we categorise players based on these factors, aiming to help you identify potential exclusions for your Fantasy EFL squad.

INJURY CONCERNS

Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United, M)

The star midfielder has been instrumental in the U’s successful start to their first Championship campaign. Unfortunately, he’s set to miss a total of six weeks after sustaining a knee injury in their recent victory over Stoke City. This will be a big blow for Des Buckingham’s side, as they look to continue their impressive form. The captain has registered a goal (+6), assist (+3) and four interceptions (+8) in just four appearances. His owners, 1.9% of all managers, will need to find a replacement at least until early November.

Charlie Goode (Stevenage, D)

The 29-year-old centre-back has suffered a leg injury, and will likely be out until 2025. He has made four league appearances so far this season after signing for the side in August, conceding just three goals and registering 13 clearances. He has been a solid starter for Boro, securing 15 points in four matches. However, if you were looking at targeting the defensive upsides of Alex Revell’s Boro, look elsewhere.

Ryan Haynes (Cheltenham Town, D)

The left-back will be out for up to six months after suffering a serious knee injury in the recent loss to Salford City. Haynes has been a reliable performer for the Robins this season, starting in their first six league matches. Despite only managing one clean sheet in that time, the team has relied on their strong attack to stay afloat in League Two. Fantasy EFL managers will need to find a replacement.

SUSPENSIONS

Owen Beck (Blackburn Rovers, D)

The 22-year-old Liverpool loanee has been given a three-match ban for violent conduct in the closing stages of the 0-0 draw with Preston North End in their Lancashire derby. The left-back was shown a straight red in his third match for the club, after impressing in all three appearances. He’s secured clean sheets in his last two games and picked up six Fantasy points in his first match through seven tackles (+3) and three clearances (+1) in 90 minutes (+2). He has 20 total Fantasy points for Rovers and will be a big miss for them in their upcoming fixtures.

Sam Greenwood (Preston North End, M)

In the same feisty derby, the Lilywhites’ attacking midfielder also picked up a straight red card in the first half, suspending him for three matches. The 22-year-old has struggled to get going this season, having no goal contributions in his six appearances so far, but he demonstrated his defensive ability with three interceptions (+6) in Gameweek 6 in an eight-point performance. With -2 points in Double Gameweek 7 due to the red card, Fantasy EFL managers will have to remove him from their sides.

Ellis Harrison (MK Dons, F)

The 30-year-old had a tumultuous match against Doncaster Rovers (H) in Gameweek 7. He scored his first league goal of the season (+5) but then picked up a straight red card (-3) 20 minutes later. The forward, who had previously impressed as a substitute, was given his first league start. The Dons, who have struggled to find the net this season, will now be without him for three matches.

TRANSFER WATCH

Aaron Connolly (Sunderland, F)

The 24-year-old striker has signed for the flying Black Cats on a one-year contract. He’s coming off a solid season with Hull City, where he signed a year-long deal. The Republic of Ireland international was solid, scoring eight goals in 28 Championship appearances. Sunderland have scored 13 goals in six games this season and Connolly can certainly benefit from their impressive attacking system and have a breakout campaign, if given the opportunity.

Joao Pedro (Hull City, F)

The former Cagliari forward has joined the Tigers on a one-year free transfer. The Brazilian, who scored 84 goals in 255 league appearances for the Italian outfit, brings a wealth of experience. Tim Walter’s side have only scored five goals in six games this season. Pedro’s experience and goal-scoring ability will be crucial as they aim to improve their form.

Mustapha Carayol (Exeter City, M)

The 36-year-old winger has signed a short-term deal until January 2025 for the Grecians to help boost their middling attack. The experienced attacker has had a fantastic career so far, playing for a wide variety of clubs. Most recently, Carayol played for Burton Albion 30 times in the 2023/24 season. The youthful side can gain a lot from the veteran, and he could help Exeter City improve from their 1.3 goals-a-game average.

JOIN OUR MINI LEAGUE



We launched a new FFS league starting from Gameweek 5, with c. £500 worth of prizes on offer. The top manager gets £100, the second receives £75 and third-place wins £50, whilst the next four runners-up will get a free year’s subscription to FFS Premium (worth c.£65 at full price, £39 current discount – if you are already a member we’ll add a free year), and a final two will get a free month of premium (worth £6.59 at full price)



In order to qualify for the tournament you need to be a free member of FFS and sign up to the league via the code: XYNH57PM



