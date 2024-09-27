Fantasy EFL: Double Gameweek 8 Scout Picks

Double Gameweek 8 of Fantasy EFL is nearly upon us, so we’ve put together our final ‘starting’ Scout Picks.

We have our first FULL Double Gameweek of the season, with 69 teams set to play twice.

THE STARTING SEVEN

GOALKEEPER

The Baggies’ number one Alex Palmer (G) is our goalkeeper selection for this Double Gameweek. He has secured 34 points in Fantasy EFL and managed to return nine points in his previous outing, when West Brom beat Plymouth Argyle 1-0. He made four saves (+2) and secured a clean sheet bonus (+5) in what was an excellent display from his side to maintain their unbeaten run of games since the start of the campaign. With matches against Sheffield Wednesday (A) and Middlesbrough back at The Hawthorns, we are confident that the ‘keeper will return a substantial sum of points for his backers.

DEFENDERS

At the back, we have selected Wrexham’s Max Cleworth (D). He has been excellent for the Red Dragons since the start of the campaign, returning 61 points thus far in Fantasy EFL. Cleworth has also demonstrated his attacking abilities, scoring three goals (+21) and providing an assist (+3) in seven appearances. With Leyton Orient (A) and Stevenage (A) up next, Cleworth owners (6.3%) are expecting a haul across both matches.

Our second defensive pick belongs to Sunderland’s Dennis Cirkin (D). The Black Cats centre-back has been crucial to their success so far this season. The majority of his points this season have come from his excellent defensive performances, but he has also contributed with two assists (+6) and one goal (+7). Sunderland returned to winning ways, beating rivals Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light, with Cirkin scoring the winner. With two winnable ties against Watford (A) and Derby County (H) up next, we expect two excellent displays from the defender and a considerable points return in Fantasy EFL.

MIDFIELDERS

Gustavo Hamer (M) is our first midfield selection. Sheffield United have been a joy to watch in this campaign, winning four and drawing two of their opening six matches. Hamer has netted four times (+24) this season alongside one assist (+3). The Blades’ playmaker is likely to be back amongst the goals, taking on Portsmouth (A) and Swansea City (H) in the Double Gameweek. His potential across two matches seems to be apparent, with the midfielder already backed by a considerable 13.9% of Fantasy EFL managers.

Alongside Hamer, we have opted for another one of Wrexham’s top talents: Elliot Lee (M). Lee has played a pivotal role in the middle of the park, securing 47 points. He’s scored three goals (+18) and provided two assists (+3) for the Red Dragons this season. Wrexham take on Leyton Orient and Stevenage in what should be two very winnable games for his side. Although the O’s have seemingly turned a corner following a poor start, we still expect Phil Parkinson’s side to cruise to two wins. If they are to score, Wrexham’s number 38 will likely be involved.

FORWARDS

Leading the line in our Scout Picks is Birmingham City’s Jay Stansfield (F). He has been in prolific form since making his debut with the Blues. In two matches, the talisman has scored three goals (+18). The Blues host Peterborough United (H) and Huddersfield Town (H) up next at St. Andrew’s. Chris Davies’ side are expected to win both, and many expect Stansfield to continue his red-hot form. With only 4.5% ownership, Stansfield could be the perfect differential to teammate Alfie May (F), backed by over 30% of the Fantasy community.

Alongside the Blues striker, we have opted for West Brom’s Josh Maja (F). The Baggies talisman has been in incredible form, securing six goals (+30) and providing one assist (+3) from his side’s opening six matches. His impressive record certainly earns him a space in this week’s team, but the fixtures make it even more of a convincing pick. The Baggies travel to Hillsborough, taking on Sheffield Wednesday. Under the lights at The Hawthorns, they then take on Middlesbrough. We expect big returns from the Baggies number nine.

CLUB PICKS

Our first club selection for the Double Gameweek was never in doubt. Selected by 11.4%, Wrexham are clear standouts this Double Gameweek They have been incredible so far this season, securing 48 points in Fantasy EFL despite losing in Gameweek 7. Playing two away matches in Double Gameweek 8 against Leyton Orient and Stevenage, we’re expecting consecutive victories on the road. With the potential for 22 points up for grabs, this opportunity was too hard to ignore.

Our second pick is Birmingham City who have been scintillating to watch this season. The Blues have returned an incredible 46 points in Fantasy EFL, with an outstanding five wins and one draw from their opening six matches. They are the only side that remain unbeaten outside of the Championship, and we would be surprised to see this come to an end when they face Peterborough United and Huddersfield Town in Double Gameweek 8 – especially with both ties being held at St. Andrews in front of their home faithful. A great shot at returning the maximum 18 points from two home wins, scoring 2+ goals and a clean sheet.

FINAL TOP TIPS

Master the inaugural Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek with our essential FULL Double Gameweek 8 Guide.

From Scout Picks to captaincy advice, our guide has everything you need to dominate Double Gameweek 8. Don’t forget the deadline is Friday 19:45 BST.