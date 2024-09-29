308
  1. Sting
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    the “pros” / content creators are reviewing all the data and yet still end up with:

    - XGI ‘killer’ picks like Bruno
    - Overthinking reasons not to select Watkins or Palmer despite form and fixtures or worse yet
    - Spread their funds so thin for ‘bench depth’ that they’re forced to bench Rogers vs Ipswich

    1. Randaxus
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      The algorithms did pick Palmer therefore last seasons stats did indicate that he was the best pick.

      1. Mr 500
          7 mins ago

          Algorithms......

          The good lord did cry.

          1. Randaxus
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            The algoritms won fpl last year

            1. Mr 500
                1 min ago

                Great. I'm proud of them.

                Deary me.

        • Nightcrawler
          • 5 Years
          13 mins ago

          I still don't get why people bother with what they say. If u think they talk crap it s very easy to ignore. Paying attention toto their opinions only gets them more revenue.

          Personally never even followed one. Only know big man bakar cuz he's from my country but even he gave questionable advice from what I remember so don't bother

          1. Randaxus
            • 3 Years
            9 mins ago

            For example FPL Harry has finished in the top 10K 4 years in a row, you cannot argue that that is not high level advice.

            1. Eze Really?
              • 10 Years
              6 mins ago

              Point taken. We can blame ourselves for the FPL obsession and the bad stuff that comes with it. Laughable the panic stations at deadline for Raya and Lewis.

            2. Mr 500
                6 mins ago

                Its nothing you can't figure out for yourself.

                Whats the point of playing if all you do is follow someone else's plans?

                None at all. Sheep making celebrities out of nobodies.

                1. Nightcrawler
                  • 5 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Yes exactly. I've finished as high as top 500 and as low as 7 digit rank but both seasons were equally fun going by my gut picks. No point sucking the life out of the game by following

                  1. Mr 500
                      1 min ago

                      Can't remember my lowest ranking, have one in mind.

                      Won't forget highest one as I'll never beat it.

                      But if all people do is copy others its not really an achievement is it.

            3. Etihader
              • 10 Years
              12 mins ago

              At the end of the season they will still be ahead of those who decided to captain Palmer this GW.

            4. Sting
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              11 mins ago

              this is not being spiteful.

              just sometimes there are some simple FPL principles:

              - back focal point or talisman attackers
              - form over fixtures, but together is a no brainer
              - don’t leave money on the bench except at Xmas time
              - don’t bench attackers in juicy fixtures
              - don’t double up heavy in defence from the same team, anyone can concede
              - don’t try to over optimise for fixture swings
              - don’t overrate XGI; the eye test, match context and ability matter for

              1. Randaxus
                • 3 Years
                just now

                I would have had to bench Solanke or Semenyo I think they have a better chance.

            5. Admiral Benson
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              11 mins ago

              And yet almost all of them will finish with a higher rank than you in May

              1. Sting
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                3 mins ago

                I wouldn’t be so sure. Even I have 2 top 10k finishes in the last few years, almost by avoiding content creator suggestions.

                i think backing your principles and instincts will enable you to beat the content creator herd mentality in most seasons

              2. Mr 500
                  just now

                  Not necessarily.

              3. Zalk
                • 13 Years
                6 mins ago

                You can have three of any combination out of Haaland, Salah, Saka, Watkins, Palmer and still be ranked 3m.

                Open Controls
              4. _Freddo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                3 mins ago

                Too much emphasis is based on data without context & colour coded fixs lists, they are chained to this.

              5. JÆKS ⭐
                • 9 Years
                just now

                It makes sense though.
                We are basically trying to predict games in the future, so you go by underlying stats to do so.

                The mistake in my opinion is:
                -People think that following stats is almost a guaranteed chance on succes in the future, so expectations are too high
                -xGi stats do not take into account quality of players, so people blame it on luck when some players will just always over or underachieve

            6. Randaxus
              • 3 Years
              21 mins ago

              In the future we will look back at the people who doubted Palmer and just laugh at them.

              Open Controls
              1. TheBiffas
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                He's not gonna shag you mate

            7. Zalk
              • 13 Years
              19 mins ago

              Sutherns on 2.9m
              Borges on 3.5m
              Joshua Bull on 3.1m

              Doesn't matter whether you have Salah, Haaland or Palmer. It's only combinations and timing so far. Brutal season.

              1. WVA
                • 8 Years
                5 mins ago

                Shocking, it’s all luck

                1. Mystery chap
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  25% gambling / luck
                  25% stats
                  25% eye-test
                  25% braveness

            8. PogChamp
              • 13 Years
              19 mins ago

              Yes Ollie. Hopefully more to come

              1. Letsgo!
                • 7 Years
                2 mins ago

                U dont have palmer or saka isit? Wonder how u fit watkins in your team

                Open Controls
                1. PogChamp
                  • 13 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Henderson
                  Trent Gabriel Lewis
                  Saka McNeil ESR Jota
                  Solanke Watkins Haaland

                  Mathews Mavadidi Aina Johnson

                2. jacob1989
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  I have only saka. Sold for palmer that too. Have haaland but no salah

                3. Aster
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  I have Palmer and Salah. No Haaland, but I do have Watkins.

              2. F4L
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                1 more then rested for Bayern hopefully (maybe a cheeky Rogers assist)

            9. Ten Hag of Bud
              • 2 Years
              17 mins ago

              Winks to Rogers is a no brainer if he can get through this match unscathed. Be between him and Amad then for me.

              Open Controls
              1. TKC07
                • 5 Years
                9 mins ago

                Why not Amad to Rogers instead? and not have benching headache..?

                Open Controls
                1. Ten Hag of Bud
                  • 2 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Amad is a class act, he will start firing soon. Also if any of my front 7 don't play then I don't want Winks' 2 points. already had them twice this season.

              2. Colonel Shoe 肝池
                • 12 Years
                6 mins ago

                It's not a no brainer as he's more expensive, winks is like a non playing emergency 5th...

            10. Miguel Sanchez
              • 8 Years
              15 mins ago

              Probably better to ask this after this afternoon’s game but which of these three would you do without?

              A) Havertz
              B) Solanke
              C) Watkins

              1. Waylander
                • 8 Years
                10 mins ago

                Solanke for the next 2 then Havertz

                Open Controls
                1. Miguel Sanchez
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Have you phrased that the right way round?

              2. wulfrunian
                • 7 Years
                9 mins ago

                I have Havertz+Watkins and my plan is to sell Havertz for Solanke in gw9.Not helpfull but it's tricky now.B for me.

              3. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                5 mins ago

                I went for Havertz + Watkins and I'm not regretting it so far.

                1. Aster
                  • 3 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  The same

                  Open Controls
                2. Merlin the Wraith
                  • 8 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Same here, Haaland/Havertz/Watkins. 2/3 tend to return so happy playing 3-4-3.

                  Open Controls
                3. Baps hunter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  What's your current team? You had to sacrifice something.

            11. Mystery chap
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              8 mins ago

              Why are they playing "Enter Sandman"?

              Is it so hard and tiring to watch?

              1. Orion
                • 13 Years
                just now

                This

            12. FDMS All Starz
              • 8 Years
              6 mins ago

              Which combo?

              A) DCL, Eze, VVD
              Or
              B) Watkins, McNiel, Mykolenko

              Open Controls
              1. jacob1989
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                B easy

            13. Sandy Ravage
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              So much energy spent looking backwards...

            14. Mr 500
                4 mins ago

                Going to be a daft decision sooner or later, just looking at Atwell's gormless mush convinces me of it.

              • Kaneyonero
                • 8 Years
                3 mins ago

                Rogers on thin ice

              • g40steve
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                Rogers wants a YC

              • Pukki Party
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                Just realized i have to wait until tomorrow for my Evanilson haul

              • Etihader
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                What an awful referee!

              • Kaneyonero
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Rogers will either get a YC or a goal

              • HD7
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Robinson to Justin or Lewis?

