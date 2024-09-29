Aston Villa are looking to win their fourth straight Premier League match when they travel to newly-promoted Ipswich Town on Sunday afternoon.

Kick-off is at 14:00 BST.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna makes three changes from the clash against Southampton last weekend.

Kalvin Phillips, Chiedozie Ogbene and Jack Clarke come into the side, with Jens Cajuste, Wes Burns and Sam Szmodics dropping out.

Phillips will presumably be in central midfield alongside captain Sam Morsy, with Ogbene, Omari Hutchinson, Clarke and Liam Delap starting in attack.

As for Villa, Unai Emery makes just one change to his line-up from the 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The alteration is enforced, as John McGinn is out with a hamstring injury. Leon Bailey, who is making his first start since Gameweek 3, replaces him.

Diego Carlos pulled out of the squad to face Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday but is fit to start. Ezri Konsa will therefore continue at right-back, with Matty Cash still absent.

Jhon Duran is a substitute yet again.

LINE-UPS

Ipswich Town XI: Muric, Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis, Morsy, Phillips, Ogbene, Hutchinson, Clarke, Delap

Subs: Walton, Johnson, Townsend, Luongo, Taylor, Burns, Chaplin, Szmodics, Hirst

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Carlos, Pau, Digne, Onana, Tielemans, Bailey, Rogers, Ramsey, Watkins

Subs: Gauci, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Bogarde, Philogene, Swinkels, Barkley, Buendia, Duran



