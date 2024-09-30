300
300 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Lanley Staurel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    22 mins ago

    Pretty clear then that Im moving from Salah to Saka and may even captain him. Im a Saints supporter by the way...

    Open Controls
    1. Salarrivederci
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Charlie T and J-Bed not enough to stop Saka?

      Open Controls
      1. Lanley Staurel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        I assume this is humour?

        Open Controls
  2. SouthCoastSaint
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    I’m so depressed

    Open Controls
    1. Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      So am I but gym and sun helps

      Open Controls
    2. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sorry to hear. FPL is 99% pain, im used to it now.

      Open Controls
  3. Stimps
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    Saka (c) this weekend so

    Open Controls
    1. Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    2. Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Might possibly capitalise on those who have already shifted him to Palmer. That expected Haaland ownership is scary though.

      Open Controls
      1. Salarrivederci
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Haaland ownership (168%) this GW was scary too, when not capping. Palmer (50) still did the job.

        Haaland or Saka for me. The thing with Saka is that with 1 return he will probably be on 2-3 bonus. Even an assist will match a Haaland G + bonus. And this Saints team my oh my...

        Can't see the rapid Charlie-T and the foresighted J-Bed stopping Saka next GW.

        Open Controls
  4. Miguel Sanchez
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Need 0.5m to get Haaland but not sure about losing an Arsenal attacker before they play this lot, which option to get the 0.5m?

    A) Colwill to Greaves (play one of Robinson/Greaves/Faes each week)
    B) Havertz to Solanke

    Open Controls
    1. antis0cial
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Fulham aren't as bad defensively as people think either

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Is that an argument to not rush the Haaland return this GW or to consider playing Robinson more often?

        Open Controls
        1. Kaneyonero
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          Not to rush Haaland in especially before IB

          Open Controls
    3. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Would do A.
      Just to not lose Haverz against this sorry lot.

      Open Controls
    4. F4L
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    5. Lanley Staurel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Why take Havertz out before he plays Saints?

      Open Controls
    6. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Havertz is a buy this week sheesh

      Open Controls
  5. F4L
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Delap blanked against this lot. just saying

    Open Controls
    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Delap looked good because Diego Carlos is absolute mud

      Open Controls
    2. Dubem_FC
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Was my pick in goalscorer challenge game. Then, meets Villa and bangs two.

      Open Controls
  6. Goodfeathers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    How’s Tavernier looked?

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      very good, best player on the pitch. playing central

      Open Controls
      1. Goodfeathers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      YC

      Open Controls
  7. putana
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Anyone else feel their player always returns on the monday games?

    Open Controls
    1. Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Opposite feel my rank gets pummeled on mns

      Open Controls
  8. All Hail K
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    14 mins ago

    The joys of having your Monday night guy score when all your mini league rivals are played out.

    Open Controls
    1. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      It’ll take a lot more Semenyo goals to make give any joy after this gameweek lol

      Open Controls
      1. All Hail K
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm in! Lets go!

        Open Controls
  9. Emiliano Sala
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    have 0 arsenal players. will not get away again next gw

    Open Controls
  10. Pornchef
      9 mins ago

      Next best arsenal midfielder after Saka can't fit a fwd in
      Tempted to take a two game punt on one

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Party
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I took a succesful punt on Trossard this week, but it's a toincoss between him and Martinelli

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Party
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Cointoss lol

          Open Controls
    • g40steve
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Sou think they are Barcelona……not

      Open Controls
    • g40steve
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Kepa whoops

      Open Controls
    • HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Thnak god kerkez cs if off the boards..

      Open Controls
    • F4L
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      harwood belis g

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        4m defender G

        Open Controls
    • g40steve
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Ellis G

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Autocorrect wtf

        Open Controls
        1. Lanley Staurel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          just now

          🙂

          Open Controls
    • Emiliano Sala
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      worst goal ever

      Open Controls
    • Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Ffs it had to be him

      Open Controls
    • Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Disaster

      Open Controls
    • Differentiator
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Lmao no-one has HWB playing

      Open Controls
      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        Perfect

        Open Controls
      2. Kaneyonero
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        ML rival bench jam

        Open Controls
      3. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Checked the same 😀

        Open Controls
      4. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Guy leading my ML who captained Palmer also started Bellis lol

        Open Controls
        1. Goodfeathers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Whoa

          Open Controls
        2. Differentiator
          • 8 Years
          just now

          that's why he's top < 3

          Open Controls
    • Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Ugh, so much for Zabarniy.

      Open Controls
    • Etihader
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Pretty sure that Soton will score against Arsenal, one way or the other.

      Open Controls
      1. Haalander
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I’m counting on that arsenal clean sheet to make up some of this week’s carnage

        Open Controls
    • have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Harwood owners rewarded at long last

      Open Controls
    • Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Aw man, Harwood on my bench. Not that I was ever gonna play him this week. Sucks when Gabriel and TAA blanked

      Open Controls
    • panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Harwood-Bellis owners must be loving that.

      Open Controls
      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Harwood-Bellis scores but only on 9 BPS. The new BPS rules are harsh on defenders. Justin scored two on Saturday and got no bonus.

        Open Controls
    • Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Any danger Haaland goes up in price this GW?

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Monday 93%

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Next five are ripe for pumping

          Open Controls
      2. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Appears to be around 98%

        Open Controls
    • Etihader
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Was it Stewart who forced Kepa to make a save?

      Open Controls
    • Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Micheal Oliver giving yellows for everything again

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Slows game down more than VAR

        Open Controls
    • Make FPL Casual Again
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Congrats HB Icecream purchasers

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.