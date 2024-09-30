The all-south-coast clash – it’s not a derby, remember – at the Vitality Stadium brings Gameweek 6 to a close tonight.

Bournemouth v Southampton kicks off at 20:00 BST.

Cherries boss Andoni Iraola makes three changes to the side that started the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool nine days ago.

Adam Smith, Dango Ouattara and Marcos Senesi all come back into the starting XI this evening as Dean Huijsen, Justin Kluivert and Julian Araujo drop to the bench.

Having seen his troops narrowly fail to beat Ipswich Town in Gameweek 5, Southampton boss Russell Martin opts for two alterations.

Lesley Ugochukwu and Maxwel Cornet both start as Adam Lallana and Cameron Archer make way.

£4.6m Fantasy Premier League midfielder Tyler Dibling starts again for the Saints.

Their identically priced budget forward, Ross Stewart, is among the substitutes once more.

The visitors again have three £4.0m defenders at the rear: Charlie Taylor, Jan Bednarek and Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

But the main Fantasy interest is in Antoine Semenyo, whose ownership crept up above 10% in the last week.

The winger was bought by well over 500,000 FPL managers in the run-up to Gameweek 6.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Arrizabalaga, Smith, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Cook, Christie, Semenyo, Ouattara, Tavernier, Evanilson.

Subs: Travers, Huijsen, Brooks, Scott, Sinisterra, Kluivert, Araujo, Unal, Aarons.

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Sugawara, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Taylor, Downes, Cornet, Dibling, Fernandes, Fraser, Ugochukwu.

Subs: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Aribo, Armstrong, Lallana, Stewart, Brereton-Diaz, Archer, Onuachu.



