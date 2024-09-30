FPL Gameweek 7 price changes: The latest risers and fallers

The price changes for Gameweek 7 have already begun as Fantasy Premier League (FPL) responds to player sales and purchases.
If you’re after the changes immediately after they happen, check out the daily Hot Topic.
Otherwise, the FPL Price Changes widget on the sidebar and in the article below will detail the latest risers and fallers.
|Date
|Player
|Club
|Price
|Change
|30/09
|Palmer
|CHE
|10.7
|+0.1
|30/09
|Mbeumo
|BRE
|7.4
|+0.1
|30/09
|Eze
|CRY
|6.8
|-0.1
|30/09
|Solanke
|TOT
|7.6
|+0.1
|30/09
|Konaté
|LIV
|5.2
|+0.1
|30/09
|Dibling
|SOU
|4.6
|+0.1
|30/09
|Sancho
|CHE
|6.4
|+0.1
|30/09
|Ward-Prowse
|NFO
|6.2
|-0.1
|30/09
|Dawson
|WOL
|4.4
|-0.1
|30/09
|Kelly
|NEW
|4.4
|-0.1
|30/09
|Chaplin
|IPS
|5.2
|-0.1
|30/09
|Lukić
|FUL
|4.9
|-0.1
|30/09
|Phillips
|IPS
|4.9
|-0.1
|30/09
|Manning
|SOU
|4.3
|-0.1
|30/09
|Omobamidele
|NFO
|4.3
|-0.1
|30/09
|Boly
|NFO
|4.3
|-0.1
|30/09
|Kellyman
|CHE
|4.4
|-0.1
|29/09
|Pedro Porro
|TOT
|5.5
|-0.1
|29/09
|Gabriel
|ARS
|6.2
|+0.1
|29/09
|Burn
|NEW
|4.4
|-0.1
|29/09
|Dalot
|MUN
|5.1
|+0.1
|29/09
|B.Fernandes
|MUN
|8.2
|-0.1
|29/09
|Mitoma
|BHA
|6.6
|-0.1
|29/09
|Bowen
|WHU
|7.4
|-0.1
|29/09
|Foden
|MCI
|9.2
|-0.1
|29/09
|Yarmoliuk
|BRE
|4.4
|-0.1
|29/09
|Maatsen
|AVL
|4.8
|-0.1
|29/09
|Steele
|BHA
|4.4
|-0.1
|29/09
|Rodrigo
|MCI
|6.3
|-0.1
|29/09
|Kulusevski
|TOT
|6.2
|-0.1
|29/09
|Almirón
|NEW
|5.6
|-0.1
|29/09
|Summerville
|WHU
|5.7
|-0.1
|29/09
|Hutchinson
|IPS
|5.3
|-0.1
|29/09
|Richarlison
|TOT
|6.8
|-0.1
|29/09
|Barkley
|AVL
|5.2
|-0.1
|29/09
|Kamada
|CRY
|5.2
|-0.1
|29/09
|McCarthy
|SOU
|4.4
|-0.1
|29/09
|Toti
|WOL
|4.3
|-0.1
|29/09
|Lindstrøm
|EVE
|5.2
|-0.1
|29/09
|Yoro
|MUN
|4.3
|-0.1
2 mins ago
Cole Palmer imitating the faces of those who sold him before this haul.