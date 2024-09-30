FPL Gameweek 7 price changes: The latest risers and fallers

The price changes for Gameweek 7 have already begun as Fantasy Premier League (FPL) responds to player sales and purchases.

If you’re after the changes immediately after they happen, check out the daily Hot Topic.

Otherwise, the FPL Price Changes widget on the sidebar and in the article below will detail the latest risers and fallers.

Date Player Club Price Change 30/09 Palmer CHE 10.7 +0.1 30/09 Mbeumo BRE 7.4 +0.1 30/09 Eze CRY 6.8 -0.1 30/09 Solanke TOT 7.6 +0.1 30/09 Konaté LIV 5.2 +0.1 30/09 Dibling SOU 4.6 +0.1 30/09 Sancho CHE 6.4 +0.1 30/09 Ward-Prowse NFO 6.2 -0.1 30/09 Dawson WOL 4.4 -0.1 30/09 Kelly NEW 4.4 -0.1 30/09 Chaplin IPS 5.2 -0.1 30/09 Lukić FUL 4.9 -0.1 30/09 Phillips IPS 4.9 -0.1 30/09 Manning SOU 4.3 -0.1 30/09 Omobamidele NFO 4.3 -0.1 30/09 Boly NFO 4.3 -0.1 30/09 Kellyman CHE 4.4 -0.1 29/09 Pedro Porro TOT 5.5 -0.1 29/09 Gabriel ARS 6.2 +0.1 29/09 Burn NEW 4.4 -0.1 29/09 Dalot MUN 5.1 +0.1 29/09 B.Fernandes MUN 8.2 -0.1 29/09 Mitoma BHA 6.6 -0.1 29/09 Bowen WHU 7.4 -0.1 29/09 Foden MCI 9.2 -0.1 29/09 Yarmoliuk BRE 4.4 -0.1 29/09 Maatsen AVL 4.8 -0.1 29/09 Steele BHA 4.4 -0.1 29/09 Rodrigo MCI 6.3 -0.1 29/09 Kulusevski TOT 6.2 -0.1 29/09 Almirón NEW 5.6 -0.1 29/09 Summerville WHU 5.7 -0.1 29/09 Hutchinson IPS 5.3 -0.1 29/09 Richarlison TOT 6.8 -0.1 29/09 Barkley AVL 5.2 -0.1 29/09 Kamada CRY 5.2 -0.1 29/09 McCarthy SOU 4.4 -0.1 29/09 Toti WOL 4.3 -0.1 29/09 Lindstrøm EVE 5.2 -0.1 29/09 Yoro MUN 4.3 -0.1



