FPL Gameweek 7 price changes: The latest risers and fallers

1 Comments
The price changes for Gameweek 7 have already begun as Fantasy Premier League (FPL) responds to player sales and purchases.

If you’re after the changes immediately after they happen, check out the daily Hot Topic.

Otherwise, the FPL Price Changes widget on the sidebar and in the article below will detail the latest risers and fallers.

DatePlayerClubPriceChange
30/09PalmerCHE10.7+0.1
30/09MbeumoBRE7.4+0.1
30/09EzeCRY6.8-0.1
30/09SolankeTOT7.6+0.1
30/09KonatéLIV5.2+0.1
30/09DiblingSOU4.6+0.1
30/09SanchoCHE6.4+0.1
30/09Ward-ProwseNFO6.2-0.1
30/09DawsonWOL4.4-0.1
30/09KellyNEW4.4-0.1
30/09ChaplinIPS5.2-0.1
30/09LukićFUL4.9-0.1
30/09PhillipsIPS4.9-0.1
30/09ManningSOU4.3-0.1
30/09OmobamideleNFO4.3-0.1
30/09BolyNFO4.3-0.1
30/09KellymanCHE4.4-0.1
29/09Pedro PorroTOT5.5-0.1
29/09GabrielARS6.2+0.1
29/09BurnNEW4.4-0.1
29/09DalotMUN5.1+0.1
29/09B.FernandesMUN8.2-0.1
29/09MitomaBHA6.6-0.1
29/09BowenWHU7.4-0.1
29/09FodenMCI9.2-0.1
29/09YarmoliukBRE4.4-0.1
29/09MaatsenAVL4.8-0.1
29/09SteeleBHA4.4-0.1
29/09RodrigoMCI6.3-0.1
29/09KulusevskiTOT6.2-0.1
29/09AlmirónNEW5.6-0.1
29/09SummervilleWHU5.7-0.1
29/09HutchinsonIPS5.3-0.1
29/09RicharlisonTOT6.8-0.1
29/09BarkleyAVL5.2-0.1
29/09KamadaCRY5.2-0.1
29/09McCarthySOU4.4-0.1
29/09TotiWOL4.3-0.1
29/09LindstrømEVE5.2-0.1
29/09YoroMUN4.3-0.1

  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Cole Palmer imitating the faces of those who sold him before this haul.

