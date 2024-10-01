123
Champions League October 1

UCL Fantasy expert’s Matchday 2 team reveal + sides to target

123 Comments
The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign returns today – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Here, FPL Milanista, another one of our European football experts who finished 31st in the world in 2022, gives us his UCL Fantasy Matchday 2 team reveal, plus a few sides to target.

It was a high-scoring Matchday 1, with Bayern Munich’s nine goals cementing our thinking that, in UCL Fantasy, you must attack the fixtures and be an aggressive manager – especially in the league phase where we can see a gap between team levels.

In today’s article, I’ll try to tip you towards sides that should do very well in Matchday 2. Perhaps those who can replicate the nine goals thing… no, please hold on, as that probably happens once in a lifetime!

However, targeting teams that could score at least three times will always be an entertaining approach.

MANCHESTER CITY

Starting with the obvious – a Man City side traveling to Slovakia, facing the team that conceded five times to Celtic. Will Slovan Bratislava have enough to stop the English champions? I highly doubt it. The quality gap between these two sides is massive, so punting on Man City players could be highly rewarding.

A great thing about investing in the Cityzens during the league phase is that they then face Sparta Prague, Sporting CP and Feyenoord in the next three. It’s a kind run for one of the bookies’ favourites to win the whole thing.

BARCELONA

Moving on to another team that was highly in our considerations when creating Matchday 1 teams, the Blaugrana.

Coming immediately after a shock La Liga defeat, Barcelona will most likely pull the trigger on Tuesday evening against a weak Young Boys side at Camp Nou. And before the Osasuna loss, they’d started strongly by winning seven out of seven league games.

Losing to Monaco in Matchday 1 wasn’t ideal either, having been reduced to 10 men in the opening minutes. Therefore they can’t afford any more surprises and I think they’ll be a team that creates plenty of chances this week.

INTER MILAN

Team number three is Inter Milan. They grabbed an impressive Matchday 1 draw at Man City and will be eager to collect their first three points in front of their own fans.

A derby defeat to AC Milan was supposed to have a negative effect on them but it was back to winning ways this weekend when beating Udinese 3-2. Simone Inzaghi’s lot were able to quickly recover.

Crvena Zvezda visit the San Siro and, with a big quality gap, I can see haul potential for Inter’s players. Then it’ll be Young Boys in Matchday 3 – another fixture to attack – before hosting Arsenal and Leipzig in Matchdays 4 and 5.

Other honourable mentions go to Liverpool, Atalanta, Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund. Those teams – except Liverpool – have budget-friendly picks that can be considered if you can’t stretch to the sides above.

UCL FANTASY MATCHDAY 2 TEAM REVEAL

Good luck everyone and enjoy the upcoming action from Europe’s elite competition.

