Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 9 line-up lessons

Now Double Gameweek 8 is in the rearview mirror, Fantasy EFL managers need to shift focus on to Gameweek 9.

Here we assess the top players at risk of missing out due to injury or non-selection, as well as the recent signings.

In these line-up lessons, we categorise players based on these factors, aiming to help you identify potential exclusions for your Fantasy EFL squad

Line-up Lessons: Injury concerns

Max Cleworth (Wrexham, D)

Max Cleworth’s ankle injury looks set to leave him on the sidelines for the foreseeable. This will be a huge loss to the League One side. The 22-year-old was having an incredible season for the Red Dragons. He had registered five clean sheets, three goals and an assist, helping Wrexham to record 17 points in nine games.

Cleworth currently is selected by 10.2% of managers and for good reason. The defender managed to rack up 71 Fantasy points ahead of his injury, and he had only blanked in one fixture so far. The Red Dragons defence will undoubtedly suffer without Cleworth. This is evidenced by their 1-0 loss in his absence in Gameweek 8. Their record of just 0.8 goals conceded per game will surely worsen in his absence.

Jake Eastwood (Grimsby Town, G)

League Two Grimsby Town have been in impressive form recently. However, losing their starting goalkeeper is a big blow. Eastwood replaced Jordan Wright (G) in the starting position after a shoulder injury. The shotstopper managed a clean sheet in one of his two starts before being stretchered off in the 16th minute due to a knee injury in the side’s 3-2 win over Carlisle United. This injury will sideline him for at least six months.

The Mariners have won their last three league fixtures, and have made it to the top eight of the League Two standings. However, they may struggle to continue this form since the only available ‘keeper they have in their first-team squad is the inexperienced 17-year-old Seb Auton (G).

Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United, D)

There is arguably no more important player to the Leeds United system than Ampadu. His absence will be felt in their promotion chances. Ampadu’s knee injury will sideline him until January. Prior to his injury Ampadu had registered clean sheets in four of his six opportunities. He also consistently contributed defensively to pick up valuable bonus points.

The defender is currently selected by 24.2% of managers, all of whom will need to find a replacement.

Line-up Lessons: Suspensions

Adam Jackson (Lincoln City, D)

The centre-back will miss the Gameweek 9 fixture against Leyton Orient on Saturday. This is due to him receiving two yellow cards in the Gameweek 8 fixture against Blackpool. The 30-year-old impressed in the first fixture of Double Gameweek 8, picking up 11 Fantasy points vs Cambridge United. He also managed a further six points in the second match against Blackpool, despite the -3 for the red card. Jackson now has 59 total Fantasy points, but managers will need to avoid him this week due to suspension.

Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers, D)

The 31-year-old defender will serve the second match of a suspension in Gameweek 9. This suspension comes after a red card against Chesterfield in Gameweek 8. Anderson has been a solid contributor this season, managing 38 Fantasy points despite the Rovers’ weak defence. He has two clean sheets and a goal in his eight appearances so far, alongside his huge 36 clearances and nine tackles.

Milutin Osmajic (Preston North End, F)

The Lilywhites forward faces an eight-game suspension after violent conduct. This ban will sideline him until December. Osmotic bit Blackburn Rovers’ Owen Beck (D) in Gameweek 7, an offence that has now been punished by the FA. This is a big blow for Preston, who will be without their starting striker.

Line-up Lessons: Transfer watch

Nesta Guinness-Walker (Northampton Town, D)

Former Reading full-back Guinness-Walker has been signed on a short-term contract by League One side Northampton Town. The defender has the potential to make an impact in both attack and defence after the injuries to Patrick Brough (D) and Ali Koiki (D). Both of these losses leave Northampton Town short in the left-back position. 25-year-old Guinness-Walker made 22 appearances in the division last season, ending the campaign on loan at Stevenage.

Carl Jenkinson (Bromley, D)

Experienced full-back Jenkinson has been signed by the League Two side to make an impact after their recent poor form. The former Arsenal defender was a free agent, and this is an exceptional pick-up for the recently promoted Ravens. The 32-year-old made 70 appearances for the Gunners, and will provide some quality for the Bromley defence. They have so far conceded 14 goals in nine games.

Josh Martin (Notts County, M)

23-year-old winger Martin has been a free agent since his release from Portsmouth this summer. He is a solid pick-up for the Magpies as they look to add more depth to their already potent offence. Martin appeared nine times for Pompey in their promotion campaign last season, and clearly has the quality required to make an impact in League Two. The Magpies have 17 goals in nine games, but have faced injury concerns recently with Curtis Edwards (M) and Jodi Jones (F). This signing could be extremely valuable for the side who are pushing for promotion to the second division of the EFL.



