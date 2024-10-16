Fantasy EFL Gameweek 11: Best of the bonus points

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 10 had a limited number of fixtures. This meant that only the bonus point leaders for League One and League Two could change as there were no Championship fixtures.

Below we’ve highlighted the best performers so far in terms of interceptions (+2 for mids), blocks (+1 every two for defenders), clearances (+1 every three for defenders) and shots on target (+1 every two for forwards and mids) from Gameweek 9 and the previous four Gameweeks. Here we look at the best of the bonus points players.

Best of the Bonus Points: Impressive Interceptions

Championship

George Saville (M) remains the leader in the Championship for interceptions with 23.

Sheffield Wednesday and their 102 interceptions remain the highest in the Championship. They are just two ahead of Derby County. The Owls have managed this figure in just nine fixtures.

League One

Krystian Bielik (M) is the midfielder with the highest interception total in League One. He has amassed 20 already. This figure has helped him become one of the EFL’s most attractive Fantasy options this season.

Bristol Rovers continue to dominate this metric, retaining their spot at the top despite not playing in Gameweek 10. They have an incredible 135 interceptions, over 30 more than any other side in the division.

League Two

Walsall’s Ryan Stirk (M) and Barrow’s Dean Campbell (M) have both been extremely impactful through their defensive contributions. Both are tied with 18 interceptions apiece at the top of the League Two midfielder rankings.

Cheltenham Town have 121 interceptions to lead the division. The Robins picked up 16 more in their Gameweek 10 fixture. Despite this, they have managed to concede 19 goals in 11 games to have one of the weakest defensive records in the division.

Best of the Bonus Points: Brilliant Blocks

Championship

Lewis Gibson (D) has 14 blocks to lead the Championship. The Plymouth Argyle defender has been a big bonus point contributor this season despite his lack of clean sheets.

Gibson’s team Plymouth Argyle are also the division leaders in the metric. Wayne Rooney’s side have 53 blocks in nine fixtures.

League One

Mansfield Town’s Adedeji Oshilaja (D) continues to lead League One in this metric. The 31-year-old has been in incredible form recently with seven or more Fantasy points in his last three games. He has made 13 blocks this season.

Shrewsbury Town are the side who lead the division for blocks. They have registered 41 this season, however, they also have the second-worst defensive record in the division with 20 goals conceded. This is just one less than the Posh.

League Two

Mickey Demetriou (D) had the most blocks in League Two and the EFL overall. The 34-year-old has an incredible 20 blocks so far. This defensive activity has undoubtedly contributed to his five clean sheets in ten games this season. It has also helped him to a total of 93 Fantasy points.

Grimsby Town have 52 blocks this season to lead League Two. However, they have also conceded 18 times in 11 games.

Best of the Bonus Points: Cracking Clearances

Championship

Jimmy Dunne (D) has been a huge defensive contributor for Queen’s Park Rangers this season. This is shown by his massive 57 clearances.

Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle have 240 clearances each to lead the Championship. Both sides have been amongst the top in this metric all season, and continue to lead going into Gameweek 11.

League One

Peterborough United’s Emmanuel Fernandez (D) leads League One in this metric. The Posh defender now has 73 clearances over the season.

Shrewsbury Town are the division leaders for this metric amongst clubs. The Shrews have made 293 clearances in their 11 league matches. They have consistently been clearing the ball 20+ times per game.

League Two

Anthony O’Connor (D) and Harrogate Town go hand-in-hand as the top clearance makers in League Two. The defender has contributed 103 clearances to the side’s incredible total of 370. These are mind-blowing numbers, particularly in comparison to the rest of the league. The Yorkshire side have dominated this metric since the start of the season.

Best of the Bonus Points: Superb Shots on Target

Championship

Middlesbrough’s Finn Azaz (M) remains the leader in the Championship for shots on target. He has 12.

Leeds United have the most shots on target in the Championship, racking up 47 already in just nine games.

League One

Leyton Orient’s Charlie Kelman (F) is the League One leader for efforts on target. The young striker has been the main man for the struggling side, scoring three of their ten goals.

Peterborough United have been an incredibly offensive side this season. They lead League One in shots on target, registering 53 this season.

League Two

Bradford City’s Andy Cook (F) has been one of the best strikers in League Two this season. The experienced forward has registered 16 shots on target, which has converted into seven goals in 11 games. This has made him the division’s top scorer.

Notts County have been very impressive in attack this season. The Magpies have registered 53 shots on target on their way to 19 goals in 11 games.



