Fantasy EFL: Our experts rate your Double Gameweek 11 teams

We received a fantastic response to our request to rate your Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 11 teams. While we couldn’t analyse every submission, we’ve selected a few that caught our eye.

Don’t forget there’s plenty more insight and advice for Fantasy EFL managers in terms of key players, winning teams, strategy and more on the EFL website and on Fantasy Football Scout.

@JustWillFootba1

WHAT DO WE LIKE?

This is an interesting 1-2-2-2 side. Opting for a balance across the team in a Double Gameweek could lead to huge returns, but is proving very popular amongst squads submitted.

The most-popular assets in the side look good, and we love the Mickey Demetriou (D) captaincy shout. At 16.3% ownership, Crewe Alexandra’s captain is averaging 9.3 points [in 10 appearances] and is the highest-Fantasy EFL scorer so far! With Salford City and Fleetwood Town up next, we’re expecting a big haul. By the same accord, although Josh Maja (F) has blanked in back-to-back Gameweeks, he’s still scored seven goals (+35) and has one assist (+3) in nine appearances, backed by 16.1%

We love the outside shouts of Lawrence Vigouroux (G), Ethon Archer (M) and Sam Nombe (F). Differentials can undoubtedly lead to huge progress in the overall rankings, but it’s vital to get a balance of differentials alongside popular picks. Vigouroux has been superb for Swansea this season, securing 49 points in nine appearances, and hasn’t blanked in six matches. Despite having tricky away ties on paper against Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday, this could result in save points.

Archer has secured 39 points in three Gameweeks, with three assists (+9), one goal (+6), and eight interceptions (+16) to his name. The same goes for Millers’ forward Nombe, who’s scored three goals (+15) and one assist (+3) in his previous three Gameweeks.

The club picks also feel sensible – the Chairboys are unbeaten in seven, while Port Vale have secured back-to-back 0-1 away wins, but do face challenging opponents against Fleetwood Town (H) and Harrogate Town (A).

SCOUT SUGGESTION

Carl Piergianni (D) of Stevenage may not be the most attractive option, facing Mansfield Town (A) who are on a five-game winning streak with 10 goals scored. Although his second fixture against Cambridge United is more promising, we anticipate a blank at Field Mill and believe there are stronger defensive choices. In his five away appearances, Boro’s captain has only produced significant points twice. In five away appearances, Boro’s captain has only returned significant points twice. Equally, George Saville (M) of Millwall feels a safe pick if you’re looking for bonus points returns, making 22 interceptions (+44) in nine appearances. However, with two exciting home ties against Derby and Plymouth, we’d look elsewhere for the Lions – George Honeyman (M) or Duncan Watmore (F) could offer more promise, if you’re willing to tinker. All the best Will!

@ThfcTass

WHAT DO WE LIKE?

Another 1-2-2-2 formation chosen by Tass has mainly more obvious choices, with a few differentials that balance the team nicely.

Vice-captaining Mickey Demetriou (D) seems sensible, as with Will’s team above too. Josh Brownhill (M) captain is unique, with the Clarets having two away ties in DGW11. Despite this, he’s the joint-third highest Fantasy EFL scorer, bagging four goals (+24) and two assists (+6) in nine appearances, totalling 67 points. The Owls and the Tigers have conceded 28 goals combined, and Burnley’s captain will almost certianly be involved in the goals if they are to win. The same goes for Bantams’ talisman Andy Cook (F). He’s in prolific form, scoring seven goals (+35) in 11 matches, totalling 62 points. The Gills have lost three-in-a-row, while Cheltenham have conceded 19 goals in 11 games.

Exeter City’s Joe Whitworth (G) has been a standout Fantasy performer, keeping six clean sheets in his nine appearances. With a 4.2% ownership rate, he’s a potential differential pick for this double gameweek. Meanwhile, Harrogate Town’s Anthony O’Connor (D) has been on a roll, securing back-to-back double-digit hauls in Gameweek 10. His recent performance against Newport County included a clean sheet (+5), seven clearances (+2) and two tackles (+1). Both players offer excellent value this DGW.

SCOUT SUGGESTION

While we like the player picks, the club picks feel rather generic. Although coupling up the Jay Stansfield (F) selection with Birmingham City isn’t a bad option, there are plenty of DGW’s to come [and a Treble Gameweek!]. Lincoln City (A) are unbeaten in seven, while Bolton Wanderers (H) are unbeaten in four – the Blues aren’t guaranteed to win either match. Equally, although Middlesbrough’s match against Bristol City (H) looks ideal, they then take on high-flying Sheffield United (H). We’d save the selections for another Gameweek. All the best Tass!

@SeriouslyFPL

WHAT DO WE LIKE?

This team stands out, with only Championship players and clubs selected. While this strategy is interesting, we feel there are plenty of fixtures across the EFL that are overlooked here.

Additionally, this manager has decided to double up on two clubs. Alex Palmer (G) and Josh Maja (F) are both in, as the Baggies aim to secure their first win in three matches. Although save points could be up for grabs for West Brom’s number one, adding to his 23 (+11) total, Oxford and Blackburn have scored 30 goals combined, which indicates clean sheet wipes could be possible.

Lucas Pires (D) and Josh Brownhill (M) solidify Burnley’s double-up, complemented by the club pick triple-up. The Clarets offer a tempting 22 maximum points for two away victories. While Brownhill is a strong choice, Pires might be less thrilling, with the defender yet to provide a double-digit haul. However, Dennis Cirkin (D) of Sunderland, with one goal (+7) and three assists (+9) to his name provides a balanced defence.

We love the Borja Sainz (F) captaincy option. Despite only having 5.9% ownership, the forward has seven goals (+35) and two assists (+6) in nine appearances. Although the Canaries have two away ties against Stoke and PNE, they’ve conceded 24 goals combined. Additionally, Norwich beat the Potters 0-3 and the Lilywhites 0-1 last season which bodes well…hopefully!

SCOUT SUGGESTION

While this team appears promising, there’s a slight concern about the lack of League One and Two selections. The current squad is justified, but it feels like a missed opportunity. Even swapping Sunderland for another League One or League Two side might be a wise move. The Championship strategy is ambitious but carries some risk. The decision to exclude players like Mickey Demetrou (D), Kwame Poku (M), Luke Molyneux (M) and others seems questionable, particularly when all clubs are doubling in DGW11. Nonetheless, we appreciate the boldness. Best of luck!

HAVE YOUR SAY!

Do you agree with the ‘Scout Suggestions’ or are you backing yourself? What picks are you considering for Gameweek 5? Send us your thoughts at fantasyefl@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or message direct at #fantasyefl (x.com/FEFLOfficial)



