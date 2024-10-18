FanTeam: Big Pick 6 offers prizes for Gameweek 8

Sponsored by FanTeam

Club football is about to return for another month. Alongside the usual variety of Premier League contests – both weekly and season-long – will be the return of European action.

Big Pick 6, for example, is a one-week FanTeam selection game with a £2 entry fee and £10,000 prize pool that rewards its top 20% of managers.

From a selection of top-flight meetings, you can pick any six players.

Throughout the day, these will gain points from goals, assists, clean sheets, saves and shots on target but could also lose some for cards, penalty misses and own goals. There’s also a punishment for stacking multiple defensive clean sheets from the same club.

Meanwhile, there is no budget and no positional restrictions. The only barrier is limiting yourself to a maximum of three players per team.

Gameweek 8 picks

Saturday’s contest is incredibly easy to enter and is an additional way to enjoy the 15:00 BST matches:

Fulham v Aston Villa

Ipswich Town v Everton

Manchester United v Brentford

Newcastle United v Brighton and Hove Albion

Southampton v Leicester City

The sole defensive pick is Leif Davis, an attack-minded left-back who has adapted well to Premier League life after racking up 18 assists during Ipswich’s promotion campaign.

Heading into Gameweek 8, he’s the individual with the most chances created (17), big chances created (5) and crosses (38) from his position. Furthermore, no team has conceded more right-sided crosses than opponents Everton (32).

However, should Ipswich concede to the Toffees, it’s likely to come through Dwight McNeil. He’s got an attacking return from five of their seven goals, performing superbly in a new ‘number 10’ role. Only Bukayo Saka has set up more attempts for team-mates.

It’s now six goals in seven for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo and he’s about to visit an opponent with consecutive 3-0 home losses – Man United. Even if the Bees end their four-match streak of netting in the opening 75 seconds, you’d still back him to score later on.

Just like Erik ten Hag’s side will probably deliver a goal for the first time since Gameweek 4. Alejandro Garnacho is on three successive starts, contributing at least two penalty area shots each time. This builds upon last season, where he ended as the second-best midfielder for such closeness.

At the same time, Brighton will be at St James’ Park taking on Newcastle. Perhaps Danny Welbeck won’t replicate the Evan Ferguson hat-trick of last season but he’s having a strong start to 2024/25.

Currently on four goals, he spearheads an attack that has scored at least twice in each of their previous three outings. The Magpies have allowed the fourth-most shots (113) so far.

Finally, a forward with just five attempts, despite starting every game. Jamie Vardy is clinical though, something we’ve seen over many years. Leicester face Southampton in Gameweek 8, hoping to repeat last season’s heavy 5-0 and 4-1 wins. Naturally, Vardy scored both times.

