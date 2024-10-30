Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 13 Line-up Lessons

Fantasy EFL managers have now firmly turned their attention to Double Gameweek 13, which sees 22 of 24 Championship sides double.

Here, we assess the top players at risk of missing out due to injury or non-selection, as well rounding up the recent signings, with our line-up lessons.

INJURY CONCERNS

Hayden Carter (D) – Blackburn Rovers

Carter has played a crucial role in Blackburn’s solid defensive record this season, and his absence will certainly be noticeable for the next two to three months after he suffered a knee injury which required surgery.

The 24-year-old has been a great Fantasy option this season, managing clean sheets in four of his 11 fixtures. He’s also provided many contribution points through clearances, tackles and blocks. This has resulted in 52 Fantasy points for the impactful centre-back. Many expect John Eustace’s side to struggle without him.

Anthony Patterson (G) – Sunderland

Patterson has been one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship this season, with the 24-year-old keeping clean sheets in six of his 11 games so far. This is a highly impressive record, and he has helped Regis Le Bris’ side to sit top of the table. This has resulted in the number one being a highly desired Fantasy option, amassing a huge 60 points already this season. He missed the Black Cats’ most recent game due to a knock, which could continue into Double Gameweek 13. Sunderland are set to play Queen’s Park Rangers (A), before taking on Preston North End (A).

Marvin Mehlem (Hull City, M)

Mehlem has displayed his versatility this season but is now set to be sidelined for the next few weeks as a result of a calf injury. His creativity has been on full display this season, with the 27-year-old registering three assists (+9) in 10 games already. He’s the top assister at the Tigers and has also managed four interceptions (+8) this season. His presence will be missed until he returns.

SUSPENSIONS

Perry Ng (D) – Cardiff City

Ng has been one of the most impressive Fantasy options from defence this season, particularly in recent weeks, scoring 43 Fantasy points in his previous five matches. However, he’s suspended for one match due to picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against West Brom (A) in Gameweek 12. The 28-year-old has helped the Bluebirds keep four clean sheets in his last five matches. Alongside this, he’s also contributed offensively with a goal (+7) and an assist (+3) to his name. He’s been a crucial part of Cardiff’s defensive renaissance, and his absence will make the task of keeping the offensively dominant Norwich at bay much more difficult.

Anel Ahmedhodzic (D) – Sheffield United

The Blades have been absolutely dominant in defence this season under Chris Wilder. There’s no question that Ahmedhodzic has been one of the key contributors and beneficiaries of this. His 14.8% ownership is justified, but his owners will need to find a replacement following his fifth yellow card of the season. He has eight clean sheets in 11 games, an absolutely phenomenal record, as well as contribution points, to help him to a total of 72 Fantasy points this season. Although he misses The Blades’ away trip to Ewood Park, there is hope he’ll return against Bristol City (A).

Alfie Doughty (M) – Luton Town

The versatile 24-year-old also picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in his Gameweek 12 fixture, resulting in a one-game suspension. Other than this lack of discipline, Doughty has been phenomenal all-around this season in a struggling Hatters side. He has impressed with a huge 19 interceptions (+38) as well as three assists (+9) in 12 games, to help him to his seven Fantasy points-per-game average. He also leads the EFL in key passes, amassing a huge 40. This has made him one of the most popular midfield options in the game. However, his 7.8% of managers will need to find a replacement.

TRANSFER WATCH

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (F) – Wrexham

Facing a striker crisis with injuries to Jack Marriott (F) and Steven Fletcher (F), manager Phil Parkinson acted quickly. Wrexham have swooped to sign Icelandic international Bodvarsson on a short-term deal. The experienced forward netted 10 times for Bolton last season and provided four assists. He’s expected to provide much-needed firepower for the Red Dragons. If he impresses, we expect him to extend until the end of the season.



