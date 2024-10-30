185
  1. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    If u got son already, will u keep or sell solanke?
    And if sell solanke for wissa gtg?

    1. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      yep for wissa or cunha
      i went wissa as i couldnt afford the extra 0.6

  2. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    A,B,C or D please?

    A) Solanke and Foden to Larsen and Salah
    B) Solanke, Foden and Gabriel to Raul, Salah and VVD -4
    C) Solanke, Foden and Gabriel to Cunha, Salah and Konate -4
    D) Solanke, Foden and Gabriel to Wissa, Salah and Konate -4

    Thanks

  3. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Bit of dead wood, I believe, in my team in Johnson and Delap

    2FT
    a) Johnson, Delap > Rutter, Jackson/Welbeck/Wissa/Cunha
    b) Delap > Welbeck/Wissa/Cunha

    Front 8
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers, Johnson
    Haaland, Delap, Jebbison

    1. Kingy109
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Delap maybe but Johnson gets Ipswich surely Vs. Rutters next 2 fixtures and you swap in 12?

  4. JBG
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Who would you rather have the next 3 GWs?

    A) Salad (Bri home, Villa home and Sou away)
    B) Palmer (MU away, Arse home and Leicester away)

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Always go with salad.

    2. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Close, I'd go Palmer

      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Close? Really? Salah has way better fixtures imo.

        1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 59 mins ago

          Everything goes through Palmer, not the same for Salah

          1. Deulofail
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 52 mins ago

            Everything except prune juice, I heard, but could be an urban myth

    3. Mystery chap
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Always go with Palmers.

      Underwear.

      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Never tried tbf

    4. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Both

      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Wish I could, only way is downgrade to TAA for 4.5 and bring in Salah for Foden, but that will be for -4

        1. Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Salah then

  5. JÆKS ⭐
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Save the FT?

    Flekken
    Gabriel Lewis RAN
    Palmer Son Mbeumo Semenyo
    Haaland Watkins Wood

  6. FDMS All Starz
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Roll FT or change something?

    1FT & 1.8itb
    Henderson
    Trent Vandijk Saliba
    Palmer Mbuemo Johnson Smithrowe
    Haaland Wissa DCL

    Fabianski Rogers Robinson Barco

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Roll

  7. mookie
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Double digit hauls last season:
    Palmer - 10 (29 starts)
    Saka - 9 (35 starts)
    Salah - 9 (28 starts)
    Odegaard - 9 (35 starts)
    Haaland - 8 (29 starts)
    Son - 8 (34 starts)
    Foden - 8 (33 starts)
    Watkins - 7 (37 starts)
    Isak - 6 (27 starts)
    Havertz - 6 (34 starts) According to transfermarkt 13 games as center forward. In those 13 games he had 8 goals and 7 assists.
    ALL HAULS AS CENTRE FORWARD!!!
    https://www.transfermarkt.com/kai-havertz/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/309400/plus/0/saison/2023/wettbewerb/GB1/verein/11

    Source: https://www.fantasynutmeg.com/history

    If you add this season to those:
    Salah - 15 (37 starts)
    Palmer - 13 (38 starts)
    Haaland - 11 (38 starts)
    Saka - 11 (43 starts)
    Son 10 - (40 starts)
    ...

    I am ashamed to have 15,4m Haaland in my team.

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      He’s just a tap-in merchant

      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        A rich man's Giroud.

        1. JBG
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          About the same goals to games ratio as well

          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            Arsenal fans would have given their right arms for Giroud to score a goal a game for them

  8. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Start…

    A. Lewis (bou)
    B. Keane (sou)

    ?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      A

    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      B

      Not that you have a choice as Keane will probably start on the bench

      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        I mean A

  9. R.C.
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Best 3 from these?

    1. Wissa
    2. Cunha
    3. Wood
    4. Welbeck

    1. R.C.
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      5. Raul

    2. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      123

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      123

    4. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      1
      3
      2/4

  10. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Please pick
    A) konsa to RAN
    B) stewart to raul (but means playing okali v ips)
    Who should b the priority?

    1. Captain Mal
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Raul has some promising fixtures coming up, that's where I would go.

        1. Stranger Mings
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Thanks agree guess its whether then play konsa or okali

    2. Totalfootball
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Captain -

      Haaland
      Salah

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Salah

      2. Captain Mal
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Salah is higher risk/higher reward, Haaland is the safe choice. If I had both, I would go with Salah, Brighton tend to play an unreasonably high defensive line and he will get plenty of space.

          1. Totalfootball
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            thanks for the input

      3. Captain Mal
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Sels
          Trent Gabriel Porro
          Palmer Mbeumo Eze Smith Rowe
          Haaland Welbeck Solanke

          Slicker Rogers L. Davis Harwood Bellis

          3 free transfers
          0.6m in the bank
          Haven't played my wildcard yet

          The two players I want to get rid of are Porro and Solanke. However, Spurs play Ipswich in GW 11, plus I have no good way of getting Saka or Salah right now, so I'm thinking of rolling and making my moves in GW 12 (either play the WC or use the 5 free transfers). All of that is based on the assumption Gabriel is fine.
          Any thoughts? Any other possible transfers?

        • sankalparora07
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Use FT to transfer out Gabriel (not sure to who) or save FT and play Davis against LEI?

          1. Captain Mal
              48 mins ago

              If you think you will need Gabriel back, then I would save the transfer. Davis is definitely playable against Leicester.
              Otherwise it's a good time to let him go, especially if you intend to buy a cheaper defender and use the money elsewhere.

              1. sankalparora07
                • 1 Year
                45 mins ago

                Thanks....guess I'll save....I have no idea who to get as well.....my other defenders are TAA, Davis, RAN and Mosquera**......not interested in MCI defenders....might go with Dalot next week as a differential

                1. Captain Mal
                    34 mins ago

                    Dalot might be tricky until we see Utd under their new manager.
                    Colwill is interesting, Chelsea have great fixtures from GW12 onwards.

                    1. x.jim.x
                      • 10 Years
                      30 mins ago

                      Dalot could be playing wingback next week - we've got no one else so even in the worst case scenario, he'll still play.

                      1. JBG
                        • 6 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        Really don't want Dalot to continue to play, as a MU fan. Rather want Maz there and gamble with Amass as the LWB/LB. At least give Dalot some rest...

                        1. x.jim.x
                          • 10 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          I really can't see that happening if Amass was judged to not even be ready to play Barnsley. Dalot's been shocking this season though, I agree - might help his form to play him higher up the pitch though, this inverting business doesn't suit him at all.

              2. Deulofail
                • 8 Years
                38 mins ago

                Save. If he plays, Gabriel clean sheet more likely than Davis Gabriel and more likely to score. Would probably play Gabriel, but I don't know much about Davis tbh.

                1. sankalparora07
                  • 1 Year
                  2 mins ago

                  Cheers thank you

