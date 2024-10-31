Fantasy EFL expert’s team reveal: Double Gameweek 13

Double Gameweek 13 is edging closer, as Luton Town welcome West Bromwich Albion to Kenilworth Road on Friday 1 November 20:00 BST. To help fine-tune your team before the upcoming deadline, our in-house experts reveal their teams.

This week, Sam is opting for the 1-2-3-1 formation, as it has become much clearer that the defensive assets tend to return more significant points hauls! He said…

My previous Gameweek did not age well, with me opting for the Lincoln City midfielder Ethan Erhahon (M) as my captain. He featured for only 15 minutes after picking up an injury! Overall, I returned 57 points, and need drastic improvement this week. I’m hoping for a huge score to fire me up the ranks and bounce back from last Gameweek’s shocker.

THE STARTING SEVEN

GOALKEEPER

In between the sticks, I’m opting for Leeds United’s number one, Illan Meslier (G). The 24-year-old has been a consistent figure for the Whites this season, featuring in all of their matches so far. He has managed seven clean sheets (+35) from a possible 12 and with favourable ties across the upcoming Double Gameweek, more clean sheets are certainly on the cards.

Leeds face Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road, followed by a trip to The Den to face Millwall. Two fixtures that Leeds are anticipated to win, but against the Pilgrims a clean sheet is certainly expected.

DEFENDERS

I am incredibly confident that Leeds will secure six points across their Double Gameweek. Their defensive giant Pascal Struijk (D) is likely to return a double-digit display across the two matches. The defender currently sits on 80 points thanks to an abundance of defensive contributions. Furthermore, the attacking threat that he poses makes his potential increase further, with the defender the designated penalty taker for the Whites.

With a clean sheet bonus (+5) on the cards, as well as his attacking prowess, he could be a great addition for this week. As it stands, his ownership sits at just 4.1%, so he could be a great differential selection. Having said this, his backing will likely sky-rocket in the coming days.

My second defensive selection is Sunderland’s Dennis Cirkin (D). The 22-year-old has produced some excellent displays at left-back this season. As well as his defensive contributions, the Black Cats defender has managed three assists (+9) and one goal (+7). Therefore, similarly to Struijk, he has the chance to contribute defensively, whilst also posing an attacking threat. Sunderland have conceded just three goals in their last five matches, so there is clean sheet potential too.

MIDFIELDERS

In the middle of the park, I am backing another Sunderland asset, Luke O’Nien (M). The midfielder has been in excellent form this season, managing to secure 17 interceptions (+34), whilst also posing a threat at the top end of the pitch, with two goals (+12) and one assist to his name (+3). The Black Cats take on QPR and Preston North End in two Double Gameweek away ties, and I expect O’Nien to return double digits across both matches.

My second midfield pick may be slightly biased, as it belongs to Watford’s Edo Kayembe (M). The midfielder had an excellent start to the campaign, despite a quieter few weeks. However, in his last match against Blackburn Rovers, Kayembe managed to convert from the spot to bring his goal tally to five (+30) for the season. The Hornets take on Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea across the Double Gameweek, both away from home. Although their form on the road has been extremely poor, I expect this to change against sides that sit 14th and 17th respectively.

My final midfield pick is Coventry City’s Jack Rudoni (M). Although the Sky Blues have not been at their best this season, their 3-2 comeback victory against Luton Town will breed confidence amongst the squad. Rudoni has secured ten interceptions (+20), one goal (+6) and four assists (+12) this season. With Middlesbrough away and Derby County at home across Double Gameweek 13, I’m expecting the number five to impose himself and cause problems, which should lead to a healthy points haul.

FORWARDS

Leading the line on his own this week is Norwich City’s Borja Sainz (F). The winger has been scintillating to watch this season. He has now racked up an impressive 10 goals (+50) and two assists (+6) in 12 games, and is a no-brainer for Double Gameweek 13.

The Canaries travel to Wales to face Cardiff City in their first tie, followed by another away tie against Sheffield Wednesday. Even though the Bluebirds are looking strong, I’m expecting Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side to win at least one, if not both matches. They’re unbeaten in seven games and will be eager to extend this impressive record, which is potentially another reason to back the Canaries attacker this week. He wears the armband, no question!

CLUB PICKS

After last week’s disappointment, I am going to go for more of a simple approach with the Club Picks this week and therefore will be backing Leeds United and Sunderland for Double Gameweek 13.

Both sides have favourable fixtures and when this is considered with their current form, you would expect the Whites and the Black Cats to secure maximum points across the Double Gameweek. Leeds can secure a maximum of 18 points this week with one home and one away match, whereas Sunderland have the potential of 22 points with two away fixtures.

Overall, a sizable 40 points for the club picks alone could be up for grabs, unless there are any shock results!



