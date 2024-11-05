Fantasy EFL Gameweek 13: Best of the contribution points

Double Gameweek 13 has been a rollercoaster so far, seeing 34 goals scored across 12 fixtures in the Championship, including some shock results and last-minute thrillers, seeing new leaders emerge across contribution points tables.

Fantasy EFL managers get to enjoy 22 of 24 Championship sides doubling across Tuesday and Wednesday night. Additionally, four League One sides face off on Tuesday night following the weekend’s FA Cup drama.

Below, we’ve highlighted the best performers who top the contribution tables so far in terms of interceptions (+2 for mids), blocks (+1 every two for defenders), clearances (+1 every three for defenders) and shots on target (+1 every two for forwards and mids) from the beginning of the season up to now.

Don’t panic if you’ve not started yet: there are still 26 Gameweeks to go (including seven doubles and one treble) and plenty of chances to win monthly prizes as well as the whole game – so sign up here!

Best of Contribution Points: Impressive Interceptions

Championship

Casper de Norre (M) takes the top spot for interceptions from teammate George Saville (M). The Lions midfielder has registered 26 interceptions to lead the Championship and EFL overall.

Sheffield Wednesday are the top team for interceptions in the Championship with a huge 146 in just 13 league games so far. Despite this, they are still stuck with a poor defensive record.

League One

Ethan Erhahon (M) is the top interception-maker in League One, with the Lincoln City midfielder racking up 23 so far this season. When playing full minutes, he has only had one game this season without at least one interception.

Bristol Rovers continue to have the highest interception total in the EFL, with the Gas amassing 174 so far this season.

League Two

Dean Campbell (M) of Barrow has highest number of interceptions in League Two – the Bluebirds man has registered 22 interceptions on the season.

Best of Contribution Points: Brilliant Blocks

Championship

Ben Gibson (D) of Stoke City and Lewis Gibson (D) of Plymouth Argyle tie for the top shot-blocking record in the Championship, with the two defenders registering 17 blocks each this season.

Plymouth Argyle are helped to the top of this list by Lewis, totalling 73 this season to lead the Championship. This is a highly impressive figure, though the Pilgrims still have a poor defensive record.

League One

Mansfield Town’s Adedeji Oshilaja (D) tops the leaderboard for this metric once again, with the defender racking up 20 blocks of his own. This is five more than any other League One player.

Peterborough United have the most blocks from a team perspective, with the defensively vulnerable Posh picking up 55 this season.

League Two

Mickey Demetriou (D), Cameron McJannet (D) and Stephan Negru (D) all tie with 22 blocks apiece to lead League Two. All three defenders have been highly impressive to start the season.



Grimsby Town narrowly lead League Two with 68 total blocks this season. They have been elite in this metric all season due to the high offensive pressure that they allow other sides to impose.

Best of Contribution Points: Cracking Clearances

Championship

Queen’s Park Rangers defender Steve Cook (D) leads the Championship with a huge 74 clearances this season. He is narrowly followed by teammate Jimmy Dunne (D), who has 72 of his own.

Plymouth Argyle take the lead in the Championship for clearances, as they overtake Queen’s Park Rangers after their Gameweek 13 performance. The side now have a huge 342 clearances this season.

League One

Ricardo Santos (D) has taken the top spot in League One for clearances. The 29-year-old has amassed a huge 102 clearances this season. He has been extremely active defensively, helping Bolton Wanderers to their current sixth-place position in the division standings.

Bristol Rovers have been amongst the top in the division in most defensive metrics all season, and there is no exception this week. The Gas have 362 clearances this season, a number that continues to balloon on a weekly basis.

League Two

The most consistent name on this weekly feature, Anthony O’Connor (D) is once again atop the clearance charts for League Two. He now has an incredible 139 this season to dwarf all other competition, and he is expected to continue this highly impressive play.



To no surprise, Harrogate Town repeat as the leaders for clearances in the division. The whole team has been solid in this metric, with the squad racking up an incredible total of 492 on the season so far. This means that they would be top five in the division even without the contributions of their defensive savant O’Connor!

Best of Contribution Points: Superb Shots on Target

Championship

Norwich City’s Borja Sainz (F) continues to lead this leaderboard in light of his stellar form recently. He has 18 shots on target this season to lead the Championship, picking up three more SoT in his Gameweek 13 fixture.



Leeds United are again the division leaders from a club perspective in shots on target. The Whites have taken 70 SoT this season, demonstrating their consistently high offensive pressure implemented by Daniel Farke’s instructions.

League One

Louie Barry (F) is now the League One leader in SoT. The Stockport County forward leads his side with 19 SoT and nine league goals.

Bolton Wanderers have been highly impressive offensively this season, now sitting on a division-leading 68 shots on target. They have converted these into 22 total goals, one of the highest figures in the division.

League Two

Andy Cook (F) leads the EFL with a massive 23 shots on target this season. He is another player in solid form, as the experienced striker has had two or more shots on target in four of his last five games. This has resulted in four goals in this period.

Doncaster Rovers and Notts County have 68 shots on target each to lead the division in this metric. They have both been incredible offensively this season and are expected to continue their high-level attacking play.



