Can FanTeam AI defeat Scout in Gameweek 11’s Big Pick 6?

Sunday brings the final four matches before November’s international break. So we’ve decided to make this FanTeam Big Pick 6 preview more competitive: an AI-selected line-up versus a Scout XI!

To the public, it’s a game containing no budgetary restrictions, where a £2 entry fee could end with a share of the £10,000 prize pool. If the correct individuals skyrocket you into the top 20%, congratulations.

From a selection of top-flight meetings, you can pick any six players.

How they gain (or lose) points is extremely similar to Fantasy Premier League (FPL). Rewards for things like goals, assists and clean sheets but sanctions for penalty misses and own goals. As shown by FanTeam’s scoring matrix, there’s also a punishment for stacking multiple defensive shut-outs from the same club.

Using an unlimited budget, players can come from any on-field position. The only barrier is limiting yourself to no more than three per team.

Sunday’s contest is incredibly easy to enter and is an additional way to enjoy the afternoon matches:

Manchester United v Leicester City

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur v Ipswich Town

Chelsea v Arsenal

FanTeam’s AI line-up

This half-dozen consists of one reliable defender and multiple high-performing attackers from favourable match-ups. Mixing offensive firepower with clean sheet potential, it maximises the scoring opportunities while adhering to the FanTeam Big Pick 6 contest rules.

DEF: Cristian Romero (Tottenham)

Tottenham’s defence has been fairly strong and, should he be passed fit, Romero stands out as a solid pick at both ends of the pitch. Well-positioned for a clean sheet against Ipswich, the centre-back offers a goal threat from set-pieces.

MID: Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

Team-mate Son is an elite attacker, especially in home matches. All of this season’s goals and assists have been at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. This bodes well for Ipswich’s visit, with the 32-year-old positioned high up the pitch.

MID: Bruno Fernandes (Man United)

Elsewhere, let’s pick Man United’s key creator and penalty taker, someone who often steps up in big games. Hosting the defensively inconsistent Leicester gives Fernandes the ideal platform to deliver both goals and assists.

MID: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

Gordon brings direct attacking play to Newcastle’s setup, frequently finding himself in advanced positions. Should they score past Nottingham Forest, he’s well-positioned to be involved.

FOR: Rasmus Hojlund (Man United)

Back to Old Trafford, where Hojlund is emerging as Man United’s leading forward. Playing in front of Fernandes, the Dane is bound to receive plenty of chances to convert against the Foxes, making him a strong option.

FOR: Alexander Isak (Newcastle)

The Magpies’ star is a standout striker with superb finishing skills. Eddie Howe’s side will aim to press Nottingham Forest’s backline, where the intent is to give Isak multiple opportunities to score.

Scout’s line-up

For fun, let’s pick six completely different individuals – although not having Son or Fernandes could backfire. Each match is touched upon.

DEF: Pedro Porro (Tottenham)

Whereas Romero is touch-and-go for Sunday, flying full-back Porro is the league’s most attacking defender (19 shots) and is about to face the worst team when it comes to attempts (100) and shots on target (30).

MID: Brennan Johnson (Tottenham)

In fact, Spurs’ 22 goals are more than all other Premier League teams. A huge part of that is Johnson, who equalised versus Aston Villa and has a number of penalty area shots (30) that only Erling Haaland can beat. It just seems so obvious.

MID: Alejandro Garnacho (Man United)

Perhaps an alternative way into Man United’s attack is Garnacho, as he has continued the shot-friendly nature of last season. In the last three outings, he’s pumped out 15 attempts, 11 of which came inside the box and seven were on target. With the safety net enabled in this game, he’ll be replaced by the next cheapest starting option from United if he does get benched.

FOR: Dominic Solanke (Tottenham)

It had been the opposite for Solanke between Gameweeks 7 and 9. A quiet spell of just two shots saw neither of them be on target. Last Sunday was looking similar until he suddenly exploded in the final 15 minutes with two goals and a Fantasy assist. Furthermore, he netted a Thursday consolation past Galatasaray – set up by Porro.

FOR: Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest)

At City Ground, several players will be lining up against their former club – Matz Sels and Elliot Anderson, for example – but Wood is the one with five goals from his latest four matches. Newcastle may have kept Arsenal out but they’re usually simple to score past. Last Boxing Day, Wood exposed the same backline with a spectacular hat-trick.

FOR: Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea)

The Gunners are looking generally out-of-sorts and their defence is far short of its 2023/24 superiority. Jackson can be confident of adding to his six goals and three assists, whilst his 11 big chances rank joint-third overall.

