155
FanTeam November 8

Can FanTeam AI defeat Scout in Gameweek 11’s Big Pick 6?

155 Comments
Share

Sponsored by FanTeam

Sunday brings the final four matches before November’s international break. So we’ve decided to make this FanTeam Big Pick 6 preview more competitive: an AI-selected line-up versus a Scout XI!

To the public, it’s a game containing no budgetary restrictions, where a £2 entry fee could end with a share of the £10,000 prize pool. If the correct individuals skyrocket you into the top 20%, congratulations.

Join the FanTeam fun: Big Pick 6

FanTeam: Big Pick 6 offers prizes for Gameweek 11

From a selection of top-flight meetings, you can pick any six players.

How they gain (or lose) points is extremely similar to Fantasy Premier League (FPL). Rewards for things like goals, assists and clean sheets but sanctions for penalty misses and own goals. As shown by FanTeam’s scoring matrix, there’s also a punishment for stacking multiple defensive shut-outs from the same club.

Using an unlimited budget, players can come from any on-field position. The only barrier is limiting yourself to no more than three per team.

DON’T MISS OUT, CLICK HERE TO JOIN FANTEAM

New Customer Offer

An even better reason to dive into the action is that new FanTeam customers will automatically receive £10 of contest tickets.

FanTeam: Big Pick 6 offers prizes for Gameweek 7

All you need to do is make a £10 minimum deposit and enter any cash competition. It’s a fantastic opportunity to explore what FanTeam has to offer and maybe even pocket some prizes.

Sunday’s contest is incredibly easy to enter and is an additional way to enjoy the afternoon matches:

  • Manchester United v Leicester City
  • Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Ipswich Town
  • Chelsea v Arsenal

FanTeam’s AI line-up

This half-dozen consists of one reliable defender and multiple high-performing attackers from favourable match-ups. Mixing offensive firepower with clean sheet potential, it maximises the scoring opportunities while adhering to the FanTeam Big Pick 6 contest rules.

DEF: Cristian Romero (Tottenham)

Tottenham’s defence has been fairly strong and, should he be passed fit, Romero stands out as a solid pick at both ends of the pitch. Well-positioned for a clean sheet against Ipswich, the centre-back offers a goal threat from set-pieces.

MID: Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

Team-mate Son is an elite attacker, especially in home matches. All of this season’s goals and assists have been at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. This bodes well for Ipswich’s visit, with the 32-year-old positioned high up the pitch.

MID: Bruno Fernandes (Man United)

Elsewhere, let’s pick Man United’s key creator and penalty taker, someone who often steps up in big games. Hosting the defensively inconsistent Leicester gives Fernandes the ideal platform to deliver both goals and assists.

MID: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

Gordon brings direct attacking play to Newcastle’s setup, frequently finding himself in advanced positions. Should they score past Nottingham Forest, he’s well-positioned to be involved.

FOR: Rasmus Hojlund (Man United)

Back to Old Trafford, where Hojlund is emerging as Man United’s leading forward. Playing in front of Fernandes, the Dane is bound to receive plenty of chances to convert against the Foxes, making him a strong option.

FOR: Alexander Isak (Newcastle)

The Magpies’ star is a standout striker with superb finishing skills. Eddie Howe’s side will aim to press Nottingham Forest’s backline, where the intent is to give Isak multiple opportunities to score.

Scout’s line-up

For fun, let’s pick six completely different individuals – although not having Son or Fernandes could backfire. Each match is touched upon.

FanTeam: Can AI defeat Scout in Gameweek 11's Big Pick 6? 1

DEF: Pedro Porro (Tottenham)

Whereas Romero is touch-and-go for Sunday, flying full-back Porro is the league’s most attacking defender (19 shots) and is about to face the worst team when it comes to attempts (100) and shots on target (30).

MID: Brennan Johnson (Tottenham)

In fact, Spurs’ 22 goals are more than all other Premier League teams. A huge part of that is Johnson, who equalised versus Aston Villa and has a number of penalty area shots (30) that only Erling Haaland can beat. It just seems so obvious.

MID: Alejandro Garnacho (Man United)

Perhaps an alternative way into Man United’s attack is Garnacho, as he has continued the shot-friendly nature of last season. In the last three outings, he’s pumped out 15 attempts, 11 of which came inside the box and seven were on target. With the safety net enabled in this game, he’ll be replaced by the next cheapest starting option from United if he does get benched.

FOR: Dominic Solanke (Tottenham)

It had been the opposite for Solanke between Gameweeks 7 and 9. A quiet spell of just two shots saw neither of them be on target. Last Sunday was looking similar until he suddenly exploded in the final 15 minutes with two goals and a Fantasy assist. Furthermore, he netted a Thursday consolation past Galatasaray – set up by Porro.

FOR: Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest)

At City Ground, several players will be lining up against their former club – Matz Sels and Elliot Anderson, for example – but Wood is the one with five goals from his latest four matches. Newcastle may have kept Arsenal out but they’re usually simple to score past. Last Boxing Day, Wood exposed the same backline with a spectacular hat-trick.

FOR: Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea)

The Gunners are looking generally out-of-sorts and their defence is far short of its 2023/24 superiority. Jackson can be confident of adding to his six goals and three assists, whilst his 11 big chances rank joint-third overall.

DON’T MISS OUT, CLICK HERE TO JOIN FANTEAM

In partnership with FanTeam, 18+, Play Responsibly | BeGambleAware.org | #ad

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

155 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Supersonic_
    • 3 Years
    56 mins ago

    Talk me out of Watkins to Isak/Solanke -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      I'm also considering Watkins > Solanke for -4. Isak I don't think has a good fixture this week so it's not worth it. The only problem is from next week I would prefer Isak/Jackson over Solanke so would be an additonal transfer to do that next GW.

      What are you thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. Supersonic_
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Solanke short term.

        Isak/Jackson long term.

        Solanke could be a trap though and I wouldn't be whacking the Armband on him. So maybe I just roll...

        Open Controls
        1. Waylander
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          Yeah I think Solanke is only the better option this week. So it becomes a question of do you think Solanke outscores Watkins by 4 this week and also knowing your next FT is booked in for Solanke > Isak/jackson.

          It's a tough decision. If Solanke scores a hatrick it's a greta decision but if Solanke blanks and Watkins bags a goal vs Liverpool then it's backfired but we won't know til after the fact. It's more likely Solanke scores 4 points more than Watkins.

          Open Controls
    2. Vjm6891
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      He's got a good fixture next week, then chelsea A which he could easily score in, then 2 easier games again.

      Definitely Solanke seems like a Short Term move

      Open Controls
    3. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Not sure why Solanke is considered short term?

      Open Controls
      1. Waylander
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Because from next week Isak and Jackson are far better. So next week you would want to go to Isak or Jackson instead of Solanke who plays man city away next week.

        Open Controls
        1. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          City defence is so poor..

          Open Controls
          1. Waylander
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            They have conceded 10 goals in 10 games and that's without playing well and having players out injured, I'm not sure that's so poor especially with some players starting to come back into the side. Not saying Tottenham won't score but Jackson has Leicester next week and Isak has West Ham who have both conceded 19 goals this season.

            Open Controls
      2. Vjm6891
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        In addition to the points from Waylander, Looking at the fixtures, I would Imagine Watkins scores more points over the next 6 weeks than Solanke. But i guess its all about opinions.

        Open Controls
  2. JT11fc
    • 6 Years
    54 mins ago

    Bench ok?

    Fab
    Lewis Milenkovic RAN
    Palmer Salah Bruno Mboomo
    Jackson Cunha Solanke

    Sanchez Gab 4.4 4.0
    3.6itb

    Open Controls
    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      No, start Gabriel over Lewis.

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Good point, can see a bullet header

        Open Controls
  3. D15jones
    • 2 Years
    53 mins ago

    Hi guys, slight dilemma on this one. Play Flekken or Fabianski?

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Fab for me, Bou attack better

      Open Controls
  4. Norco
    • 10 Years
    48 mins ago

    Quick vote:

    Wood or Cunha?

    Open Controls
    1. Mufc202020
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Cuhna

      Open Controls
  5. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    47 mins ago

    Worth it?

    TAA-Foden
    to
    Salah-van den Berg

    leaves me with

    Raya-Fabianski
    Lewis-Gabriel-Robinson-Harwood-Bellis-van den Berg
    Salah-Palmer-Mbuemo-Rogers-Buonanotte
    Haaland-Welbeck-Wood

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  6. Purefection
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    Foden/Watkins to Salah/Larsen?

    Open Controls
    1. Mufc202020
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  7. tom66
    • 12 Years
    46 mins ago

    Watkins > Hojlund done.....oh dear...

    Open Controls
  8. Mufc202020
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    Palmer to Salah for free??

    A) Yes
    B) No

    Open Controls
    1. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      You will want both next week

      Open Controls
  9. grooveymatt65
    • 11 Years
    43 mins ago

    Hi guys, this is my team and unsure if I should do a transfer or save again, also unsure about keeping Foden with KDB back soon..What do you reckon? thanks!

    Pickford
    Gabriel Konate Lewis
    Salah(c) Foden Mbeumo Rogers Maddison
    Haaland Wood
    Fabianski Greaves (inj) Bednarek Stewart (inj)

    2 ft £0.0 itb

    1. Foden and Greaves to Bruno and Mazraoui for free

    2. Foden and Greaves to Bruno and RAN for free

    3. Foden and Gabriel to Son and Dalot for free

    4. Foden, Stewart and Greaves to Bruno, Strand Larsen and a 3.9 defender for -4 (bench Rogers)

    5. Gabriel and Stewart to Dalot and Larsen (bench Rogers)

    6. Save

    Open Controls
    1. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      I think you'll want Gabriel after this week.

      For me it's 2 or 6, but if 2, would you keep Bruno after the next 3?

      Open Controls
      1. grooveymatt65
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        yeah probably for the next 5, think their fixtures turn pretty good, plus new manager bounce might help

        Open Controls
  10. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    Who gets benched?

    Gabriel Aina Lewis Ait Nouri

    I have Raya if that makes any difference

    Open Controls
    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Lewis. Probably won't start anyway

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Lewis, team news has him predicted benched

      Open Controls
  11. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    I’m tempted to play Fabianski over my double Arsenal but feel I will regret it.. Arsenal might turn up as the boring old Arsenal 0-1…

    Open Controls
  12. Big Col
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    34 mins ago

    Which to 1 to play from each category?

    Def
    A) Mykolenko (whu)
    B) Lewis. (bha)

    Mids
    1) DCL. (whu)
    2) Rogers. (liv)

    Open Controls
    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      A1

      Open Controls
      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        I think more of a chance one of them returns than Rogers or Lewis.

        Open Controls
  13. Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Would you do Maddy to Bruno or hope Maddison comes on against tired legs and gets something?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      28 mins ago

      Bruno

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      Bruno imo. Good chance he’s the highest scoring player in the game over the next 3 fixtures.

      Open Controls
    3. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Thanks lads.

      Open Controls
    4. MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Expect Maddison to be benched again?

      Open Controls
  14. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    Got 5FT lol, 0.2 itb, what do I do here? Cheers!

    Flekken,Fabianski
    Gabriel,Faes,Colwill,TAA,Lewis
    Saka,Mbeumo,Luis Diaz,Semenyo,Dibling
    Havertz,Haaland,DCL

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      diaz and dcl to johnson and cunha

      Open Controls
  15. Norco
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    Good to go/save FT?

    TAA Gabriel RAN
    Saka Palmer Johnson Mbuemo Rogers
    Haaland Solanke

    Open Controls
  16. deluca
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Wood to Solanke for free before WC next week or save?

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Save

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      you're losing value selling wood if you want him long term. and its obviously a home fixture. hmm would just say if you want to keep long term no, if you plan to sell on WC anyways, yeah seems like a there's some worthwhile reward put up against the risk for Solanke to outscore Wood by 4 this GW

      Open Controls
  17. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Cunha to Wood feels like the biggest trap in fpl history

    Open Controls
    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      I mean Wood to Cunha!

      Open Controls
    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      why would you take out Cunha?

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Ok i See. Its not a terrible move. But Wood is probably scoring vs his former club, maybe bracing.

        Open Controls
        1. SAUCY SALAH
          • 7 Years
          9 mins ago

          Yeah, hat trick last season

          Open Controls
          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            I didn't even know wood had a hatti in the PL.

            Open Controls
      2. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        I put it wrong way round, can just see it now with foresight

        “Why take out inform player”

        “Wolves so bad, why not keep Forest player”

        Etc etc

        Open Controls
  18. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Funny to see Garnacho towards the top on FPLstats, it’s not a given he even starts imo!

    Open Controls
  19. OptimusBlack
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Who to play ?
    A- Sles v.s NEW (H)
    B- FAB EVE (H)

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      sels

      Open Controls
    2. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Fab edges most of these 50/50 calls.

      Open Controls
  20. F4L
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    If Haaland starts 35 matches this season. Do you think he will be over or under 37 goals?

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yes Sure

      Open Controls
  21. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    For this week
    A Haaland Madueke Smith-Rowe or
    B Solanke Bruno Son ( using my 3 free transfers)

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B this week. A for GW12. not sure that helps

      Open Controls
  22. klopptimusprime
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Cunha or Strand Lars

    Open Controls
  23. Kane Train
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Which one ??

    A) Semenyo
    B) Gordon

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.