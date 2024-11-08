Fantasy EFL: Our experts rate your Gameweek 14 teams

Thank you for all your responses during Gameweek 14, where all 72 clubs feature, including a double for WBA and Burnley. While we couldn’t analyse every submission, we loved checking them out, so here are a few of our favourites.

Please note: as we can’t review WBA/Burnley assets given their Gameweek is now ‘locked’, we’re focusing on the ‘Single Gameweekers’ and their upcoming fixtures.

Don’t forget there’s plenty more insight and advice for Fantasy EFL managers in terms of key players, winning teams, strategy and more on the EFL website and Fantasy Football Scout.

@JoelColson

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK REVIEW

This manager has opted for just one of the Double Gameweek assets, with WBA’s Josh Maja (F) the chosen player. The talisman struggled to be involved, and the Baggies offered very little threat throughout, taking zero shots. Following his first-half booking (-1), he secured only one point for his Fantasy EFL backers. However, 18% of managers, including Joel, will be hoping the number nine can bag away at Hull City. Neverthelss, WBA as a club pick was a decent shout, returning five points for the draw. The upside of a maximum 11 points for the away win would total 16!

SINGLE GAMEWEEK ASSESSMENT – WHAT DO WE LIKE?

This team immediately caught the eye with the inclusion of multiple differential picks. Watford’s Giorgi Chakvetadze (M) has emerged as a great option this week with the Hornets hosting Oxford United at Vicarage Road. The Georgia international is likely to be heavily involved in this one, especially after his scintillating Double Gameweek 13 performance, which provided his backers a healthy 16-point haul. Anthony O’Connor (D) has been a defensive giant for Harrogate Town this season and with his ownership sitting at just 1.4%, he could also be an excellent differential.

The same goes for Walsall’s Jamie Jellis (M), who has scored three goals (+18) and managed 18 interceptions (+36) in 13 appearances. Accumulating 82 points in Fantasy EFL is eye catching, and the Sadlers are unbeaten in four matches heading into Gameweek 14.

There are certainly no arguments surrounding the inclusion of Leeds United’s Junior Firpo (D), who has a great chance to secure defensive and attacking points when his side host QPR at Elland Road. A clean sheet return (+5) could also be on the cards. Peterborough United’s Kwame Poku (M) is a great option, who’s likely to extend his current goal involvement tally of 11, with seven goals (+42) and four assists (+12) for the Posh.

SCOUT SUGGESTIONS

Overall, this is an excellent squad with a great balance of differentials and popular picks. If the differentials do return, then the overall progress could be enormous. Our only recommendation is to align your players with your clubs. We don’t mind the Terriers shout away at Crawley Town, given that they’re unbeaten in four games. However, they haven’t convinced us on the road, and feel the upside of 11 points is unlikely. In League One, we prefer Wycombe Wanderers away at Wigan Athletic, or Blackpool at Leyton Orient. All the best for the rest of Gameweek 14 Joel!

@MagicMuto

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK REVIEW

This manager has opted for two of the Double Gameweek assets in Burnley’s Josh Brownhill (M) and West Brom’s Josh Maja (F). They also backed Burnley as one of their club picks, returning 10 points overall. We feel there is more upside on the Clarets club pick, given their match at home against Swansea, compared to Albion’s trip to Hull. We’re expecting a return from Brownhill soon, so the captaincy shout is decent. Let’s hope it pays off!

SINGLE GAMEWEEK ASSESSMENT – WHAT DO WE LIKE?

The remainder of this manager’s squad is built up of popular picks. In between the sticks is Leeds United’s number one Illan Meslier (G). With the Whites hosting QPR in Gameweek 14, we expect another CS return from the Frenchman, adding to his eight (+40) already.

Sunderland’s Dennis Cirkin (D) is an incredibly straight-forward selection at the moment. His current form is excellent, and if the Black Cats can continue their solid defensive record, then he will likely stay as the Fantasy EFL leading-scorer with 115 points already. Alongside him is Harrogate Town’s Anthony O’Connor (D). The defender seems like an excellent selection, given that Morecambe (H) are last-placed in the league and have struggled for goals all season.



In the middle of the park, Peterborough United’s Kwame Poku (M) and Doncaster Rovers Luke Molyneux (M) are great shouts. Both players have been pivotal to their sides success by providing an abundance of attacking contributions. Poku has seven goals (+42) and four assists (+12) to his name. Equally, Molyneux has six goals (+36) and four assists (+12). The Posh host a struggling Cambridge United side, while Donny host Notts County. The number seven has 95 points and is essential to their attack. If they are to beat the high-flying Magpies, Molyneux will undoubtedly be involved. In his last five matches, the 26-year-old has scored 42 points!

SCOUT SUGGESTIONS

Overall, this is a really strong side. The only slight concern is that it consists mostly of popular Fantasy EFL assets. The only differential pick here is Anthony O’Connor. Potentially, swapping out either Molyneux or Poku for more of a differential midfield pick could have a huge positive impact on the overall rankings and progression. All the best for Gameweek 13!

@LewisPufc17

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK REVIEW

This manager has opted for only one of the Double Gameweek assets, with West Brom’s talisman Josh Maja (F) once again the chosen man. His one point display against Burnley was very disappointing, but he has another chance to score against the Tigers on Sunday.

However, the silver lining here is that this Lewis did not provide him with the armband, like many others did. Great shout.

SINGLE GAMEWEEK ASSESSMENT – WHAT DO WE LIKE?

This manager has opted for the same defence as the previous one with Leeds United’s Junior Firpo (D) and Sunderland’s Dennis Cirkin (D) the two players backed. Both offer similar threats, with a great chance of securing defensive contributions and a clean sheet return (+5). Additionally, both provide an opportunity to gain attacking points. Firpo has secured three assists (+9) and one goal (+7) already this season. Cirkin has identical returns too, totalling 16 points. Considering their Gameweek 14 opponents, we don’t think there are any arguments with either of these picks.

Making up the midfield places is again Kwame Poku (M). His goal contribution tally of 11 speaks for itself. However, we have a new name alongside him – Sheffield United’s Harrison Burrows (M).

Burrows has accumulated 78 points so far in Fantasy EFL, with only two goals (+12) and one assist (+3) in terms of attacking points. However, the Blades wing-back has been pivotal to their defensive success, accumulating an impressive 16 interceptions (+32). This could play a huge factor in his overall return when his side face Sheffield Wednesday in Gameweek 14 in the Steel City derby.



Leading the line alongside Josh Maja (F) is Norwich City’s star player, Borja Sainz (F). The talented forward has been incredible for the Canaries this season, racking up a considerable 104 points in Fantasy EFL. Since his hat-trick in Gameweek 7, his popularity has sky-rocketed. His ownership now stands at 16.6%, but with a home tie against Bristol City in Gameweek 14, he has a great chance to extend his current goal tally of 11 (+55) for the season. There are limited arguments against selecting the tricky Spaniard.

SCOUT SUGGESTIONS

Overall, this is a great side. The balance of differentials and popular picks is very good and backing only one Double Gameweek assets has paid off so far with limited high-scorers coming from Thursday night’s match.

One recommendation that we think could pay dividends is changing one of your said Club Picks. Although both the Black Cats and the Posh look likely to win, there are plenty of sides who offer good value that are on the road this week. We prefer keeping Peterborough and changing Sunderland. Although rogue, Preston North End’s trip to Fratton Park could see an 11-point haul for the Lilywhites. All the best Lewis!



