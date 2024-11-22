Friday’s deadline of Fantasy EFL Gameweek 16 is getting ever closer! We get to look forward to 46 EFL clubs doubling across the Gameweek, including all Championship sides, 18 clubs in League One and four in League Two.

Check out our updated fixture ticker [free Members access] to stay up to date with the latest schedule and changes.

We have put together our Scout Picks to provide a clearer image of who we believe are the best player and club picks for Gameweek 16.

And remember, it’s never too late to start playing Fantasy EFL! Here’s everything you need to know about the new Fantasy game.

FANTASY EFL: GAMEWEEK 16 SCOUT PICKS

Gameweek 14 Scout Picks: Goalkeeper

Stoke City’s Viktor Johansson (G) is our preferred option between the sticks for this Gameweek. The Swede has arguably been the best goalkeeper in the Championship this season, despite only keeping four clean sheets (+20) in 15 appearances for the Potters. The number one has made 60 saves (+40), the most of any ‘keeper in the Championship. Stoke take on QPR (A), before hosting PNE on Tuesday. The R’s have only scored 12 goals this season, while the Lilywhites have also been misfiring, scoring 15. We expect at least one clean sheet and save returns for the 26-year-old.

Gameweek 15 Scout Picks: Defenders

The highest-scoring Fantasy EFL defender, Dennis Cirkin (D), was an inevitable selection in our side. Backed by all four experts in Scout Squad, the 22-year-old has been sensational for Sunderland this campaign. He’s returned 123 points in 15 matches, keeping nine clean sheets (+45) and threatened offensively, scoring two (+14) and providing three assists (+9). Although Millwall (A) have proven a challenge for plenty of promotion candidates, and have won their previous four fixtures at the Den 1-0, including against Leeds and Burnley, Cirkin is a top target this week. Even if Regis Le Bris’ side fail to keep a clean sheet, hosting misfiring WBA should provide a clean sheet return.

Alongside the Black Cats defender is Sheffield United’s defensive stalwart, Harry Souttar (D). The Socceroo has been excellent, securing 99 points in 14 matches, keeping nine clean sheets in the process (+45). The centre-back has bagged 38 points in his previous six appearances and opened his attacking account with an assist (+3) against Bristol City (A). The number six has nailed 74 clearances (+24) and hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 2. With Coventry City (A) and Oxford United (H) up next, we expect at least one clean sheet and defensive returns for Souttar. Additionally, we wouldn’t be surprised if he opens his goalscoring account here!

Gameweek 15 Scout Picks: Midfielders

The first midfielder to secure a place in our Gameweek 16 squad is Finn Azaz (M) of Middlesbrough. The Republic of Ireland international has been a standout in Michael Carrick’s attack, scoring three goals (+18) and providing six assists (+18) in 15 games, returning 94 total points. The Fantasy EFL top-scorer for Boro by 19 points, Azaz is proving to be one of the Championship’s most exciting playmakers and has 39 key passes – the third-most in Fantasy. Boro face a tricky away trip to Oxford United before returning home to host Blackburn Rovers. While the U’s have been stronger at home, their recent form is inconsistent. Rovers, despite a recent win over Cardiff (A), have been somewhat erratic. We’re hopeful that Azaz can deliver a strong performance.

Luca Connell (M) returns for Barnsley this week following suspension in Gameweek 15 and will be hoping to continue his top form. The number 48 has scored two goals and provided four assists in 14 appearances, returning 95 points. The Tykes’ club captain leads their Fantasy EFL scoring and is selected by 5.7% of managers. Additionally, Connell has nailed 18 interceptions (+36), and two home matches against Wigan Athletic and Reading look excellent for Darrell Clarke’s side. The Latics haven’t won on the road since Gameweek 6, while the Royals have shipped five goals in their previous two away matches. If anyone is to unlock either defence, look no further than Connell.

Gameweek 15 Scout Picks: Forwards

Following the international break, Norwich City’s Borja Sainz (F) was always going to return to our Gameweek 15 side. The number seven leads the Championship Golden Boot race with 11 goals (+55) and two assists (+6) in 15 matches, returning 106 points. The winger has been sensational for Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side, and we’re not surprised that the transfer rumours swirling around his future at Carrow Road loom. The Spaniard takes on WBA (A), before facing Plymouth Argyle (H). Although their first fixture isn’t thrilling, the second game is very tempting. The Pilgrims have shipped 17 of their 26 games on the road, losing six matches in that period. We anticipate Sainz to continue his hot streak, regardless of Josh Sargent’s (F) absence.

Finally, completing our seven is Walsall’s Nathan Lowe (F). The Stoke City loanee has bagged seven goals (+35) and provided four assists (+12) in 12 appearances, returning 77 points. The number seven is in the running for the League Two Golden Boot and is a great differential this week, selected by just 2%. The Saddlers are unbeaten in five, and look to extend that record against AFC Wimbledon (A) and Bromley (H). The Dons and the Ravens have both enjoyed recent unbeaten runs of two and four games respectively but defensive frailties have persisted, with neither side keeping a clean sheet since Gameweek 11. We anticipate open, goal-scoring encounters, with Lowe likely to be a key figure for Mat Sadler’s side.

Gameweek 15 Scout Picks: Club Picks

Leeds United and Sheffield United are the two sides that we have decided to back ahead of Double Gameweek 16.

The Whites have returned 97 points in Fantasy EFL, and take on Swansea City (A), followed by Luton Town (H). Although the Whites haven’t won on the road since Gameweek 7, have also been inconsistent, and have only won three home games in seven. However, form may prevail here. Last season, Leeds did the double over the Swans, including a 0-4 away win at Swansea.com Stadium. Additionally, the Hatters have been dreadful, and sit 21st in the table. They’ve shipped 26 goals this term, including eight in their previous two away matches. Two comfortable wins look likely for Leeds.

Finally, the Blades have won four consecutive games, scoring seven and conceding one. They’ve only conceded seven goals all season, and have returned 101 points as a club pick. Managerless Coventry City (A), without talisman Haji Wright (F) and midfielder Ben Sheaf (M) are likely to struggle for goals. Additionally, Oxford United (H) have struggled on the road, and we expect Chris Wilder’s side to extend their winning streak to six.

A maximum of 40 points is up for grabs with these two clubs combined, completing our Gameweek 16 Scout Picks!



