Ruben Amorim takes charge of Manchester United for the first time on Sunday, as the Red Devils face Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

The Portuguese takes over a team who have won three and drawn one of their last four matches under caretaker manager Ruud van Nistelrooy.

As for the Tractor Boys, they are in the midst of a relegation battle but are up and running after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in Gameweek 11.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

There are three changes and a likely formation change for United.

Jonny Evans starts in place of Lisandro Martinez, who isn’t in the matchday squad.

Christian Eriksen and Alejandro Garnacho also make Amorim’s starting XI, with Manuel Ugarte and Rasmus Hojlund dropping to the bench.

We suspect Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes will feature either side of Marcus Rashford in attack, although we won’t truly know until kick-off.

As for Ipswich, Kieran McKenna makes just one alteration from the team that won at Spurs, as Wes Burn replaces Ben Johnson.

LINE-UPS

Ipswich Town XI: Muric, Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Burgess, Davis, Morsy, Cajuste, Burns, Hutchinson, Szmodics, Delap

Subs: Walton, Woolfenden, Townsend, H Clarke, Taylor, Luongo, Al Hamadi, J Clarke, Chaplin

Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, Evans, de Ligt, Amad, Casemiro, Eriksen, Mazraoui, Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford

Subs: Bayindir, Malacia, Shaw, Ugarte, Mainoo, Mount, Zirkzee, Antony, Hojlund

