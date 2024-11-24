19
  1. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Salah 3 bonus

  2. Unliklinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Goals from Bruno and Delap please o/

  3. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Now just need Bruno and Isak to match Salah to save my gw

  4. Randaxus
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    I got 83(-4)=79 55.24% rank gain

  5. Randaxus
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Also to be clear on the lineup Sky showed Bruno was in midfield do you think that is right?

    1. Unliklinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      PL lineups has Rashford in front of Garnacha and Bruno as a pair.

    2. Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Nope 3 4 3 formation

      1. Randaxus
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        yes but they showed Bruno in a midfield 2 maybe they got it wrong.

        1. Zimo
          • 6 Years
          just now

          These lineup formations are always guesses. Only Amorim knows.

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      diallo/dalot wing back, maz cb, case and eriksen in mid, bruno and nacho behind rashford. apparently

      1. JÆKS ⭐
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I hope so. Paid extra for Dalot to have certainty he will play as wingback. An early sub last week, followed by Maz on wingback and Dalot at CB would be harsh

  6. HODGE
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Salah is the Fpl goat

  7. Drizzle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Last 3 weeks has ended my fpl season. Never seen a swing like it. Genuinely can't feel bad about my decisions, all perfectly logical. Brutal game.

    1. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Haaland (c) over Salah has been brutal

    2. Maddamotha
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Same. Stuck with Haaland over Salah. Brutal. Haaland misses huge chances, Salah gets dodgy goals week after week, and soft pens. 100 points behind in ML. Season done, and another weekend ruined because of FPL.

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      ive never seen such a jammy run as Salah has had since the Wolves game. this is where fpl just becomes more luck than skill. like you say brutal, is what it is

  8. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Garnacho screamer goal and Davis worldie please

    1. Josh.E
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I'll take that over Bruno returns

  9. Runnerboy31
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    I consistently argued pre season that Salah should be the most owned player in the game, I was argued with and told:

    1. Haaland would be a perma captain
    2. Salah was over the hill
    3. He’s a rotation risk with Chiesa coming in
    4. Diaz / Jota will keep pace with him
    5. You can’t own both Salah and Haaland

    This is a trend for 2-3 seasons now to suggest Salah isn’t worth it in fpl, why on earth is this?! Very strong case that he is the best ever fpl player!

  10. Qaiss
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Come on Ipswich

