UCL Fantasy expert’s Matchday 5 team reveal + sides to target

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign returns today – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Here, FPL Milanista, another one of our European football experts who finished 31st in the world in 2022, gives us his UCL Fantasy Matchday 5 team reveal, plus a few sides to target.

We’ve passed the mid-point of the league phase and now it’s time for Matchday 5 after a three-week break.

Matchday 4 brought a few surprise results like Manchester City losing to Sporting CP, Celtic beating Leipzig and the two Milan sides overcoming Real Madrid and Arsenal. Up next are plenty of juicy fixtures, as the potential for big points is huge, so let’s focus on a few teams that we can target for the remainder of this league phase.

AC MILAN

Not only am I a fan of the team but the Rossoneri have one of the best closing UCL fixture runs, facing Slovan Bratislava, Crvena Zvezda, Girona and Dinamo Zagreb. Currently 20th in the standings, there’s an urgency for positive results and motivation from their result in Madrid.

Also, the Italian side will play in Tuesday’s early kick-off, meaning their starting XI will be known by the deadline. Theo Hernandez (€5.5m) and Christian Pulisic (€7.5m) are more obvious picks, while the impressive Tijjani Reijnders (€5.6m) is low-priced.

BARCELONA

Next up, the La Liga leaders who’ve scored a whopping 14 goals in their latest three UCL games. They’re strong favourites to overcome Brest, the competition’s biggest surprise package.

Their French opponents are currently fourth overall but Raphinha (€7.6m), Robert Lewandowski (€9.5m) and co can bring them back down to earth in tonight’s Nou Camp clash. Perhaps I’d be hesitant to load up on Barca, as their following fixtures look tricky but, again, we’re talking about a strong side.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see them finish inside the top eight to secure automatic qualification. Other good options are Jules Kounde (€5.5m) and Pau Cubarsi (€4.5m).

PSV EINDHOVEN

Days after netting five times against Groningen, these host Shakhtar on Wednesday before going on to face Brest and Crvena Zvezda – all appealing fixtures.

Their leading options are tricky to call but Malik Tillman (€7.0m), Luuk De Jong (€7.0m) and Olivier Boscagli (€4.5m) seem nailed and ready. PSV only have five points from their first four outings and need to take the Shakhtar game very seriously if they want to keep their chances of qualification alive.

STUTTGART

A team that I don’t see people talking about, despite their good fixtures, is Stuttgart. Although shaky at times, none of their players are owned by more than 1% of managers, meaning they have the potential to be superb differential picks for anyone who wants to take a risk.

Maximilian Mittelstadt (€5.0m) is on my radar, a Fantasy legend from Euro 2024 with assists in this season’s UCL and Bundesliga. However, main forward Deniz Undav (€7.0m) is now injured and could hinder their chances if a suitable replacement isn’t found.

THE MADRID DUO

Lastly, a couple of top European sides who’ve struggled so far – Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. Both lost twice during their opening four but have quality squads that can beat anyone on their day.

We can be certain that they’ll fight massively to rescue this campaign by fielding their strongest line-ups all the way. Atletico, in particular, have appealing fixtures up next in Sparta Prague and Slovan Bratislava.

UCL FANTASY MATCHDAY 5 TEAM REVEAL