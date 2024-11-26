UCL Fantasy Matchday 5 team reveal: Yamal out, Pulisic in?

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign returns today – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Here, our resident European football expert Louis/FPL Reactions – who co-hosts the official UCL Fantasy podcast – gives us his Matchday 5 team reveal.

Before we get into my Matchday 5 squad, it’s worth mentioning my long-term plans. Both the Wildcard and Limitless chips remain, which I’ll use to attack the latter stages of the league phase.

Wildcard will be in Matchday 6, for the positive fixture swings of Milan, Arsenal, Atletico, Bayern, Liverpool, Stuttgart, Real Madrid and Sporting. It also helps that teams like Dortmund, Manchester City, Barcelona, Leverkusen and Juventus will begin a tougher period. The chip will reshape my entire squad.

As for now, I have two free transfers for Matchday 5, without needing to worry about future fixtures.

CURRENT TEAM

GOALKEEPERS

Currently between the sticks is Janis Blaswich (€4.3m) but, with Alexander Schlager (€3.9m) back from his ban, I don’t think he’ll start. This would leave me with one Matchday 5 stopper – Juventus’ Michele Di Gregorio (€4.3m). He’s away to Aston Villa, so I’m not convinced I’ll get a goalkeeping return this week.

DEFENDERS

I’m also not massively convinced by my backline, like most of the campaign so far. Not that I think there are many good options around, even if I decided to switch.

There’s uncertainty that Dortmund’s Emre Can (€5.3m) or Man City’s Rico Lewis (€4.8m) will start, based on recent performances and team-mates returning from injury. I have been in limbo with both for a long time.

Then again, I expect returns from Milan’s Theo Hernandez (€5.5m) and Leverkusen wing-back Alejandro Grimaldo (€5.6m), as both have great fixtures. However, Barcelona have been unconvincing at the back, so I have question marks over what Pau Cubarsi (€4.5m) can do.

MIDFIELDERS

Leverkusen talisman Florian Wirtz (€7.7m) and in-form Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah (€10.1m) should do well, or at least pick up a return. Similar can be said for Barcelona’s explosive Raphinha (€7.6m), who could continue his form at home to Brest.

My Matchday 4 purchase was Dortmund attacker Jamie Gittens (€5.3m), who failed to do anything significant against Sturm Graz but has a fixture against GNK Dinamo to repay the faith. Midfielder five is Lamine Yamal (€7.5m), an individual been ruled out due to injury.

FORWARDS

Up front, things feel okay. Bayern’s Harry Kane (€10.7m) is at home to Paris Saint-Germain, penalty-taking Erling Haaland (€11.0m) hosts Feyenoord and they’re joined by Atalanta’s Matteo Retegui (€5.3m).

TRANSFER PLANS