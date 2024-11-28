Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 17 Line-up Lessons

Fantasy EFL managers have now firmly turned their attention to Gameweek 17, which sees Fleetwood Town and Colchester United double! Elsewhere, we have plenty of top-of-the-table clashes across the three divisions.

Here, we assess the top players at risk of missing out due to injury or suspension, with our Fantasy EFL line-up lessons.

INJURY CONCERNS

Jose Cordoba (M) – Norwich City

The Canaries midfielder will miss the upcoming fixture against Luton Town (H) and potentially the trip to QPR (A) following a knee injury. The defensive midfielder has been playing in central defence this season, making him prolific in registering defensive contributions. The number 33 has 12 interceptions across his 13 appearances this season (+24). Norwich may struggle in his absence, though their next few fixtures look appealing: Luton (H), QPR (A), Portsmouth (A).

Lee Gregory (F) – Mansfield Town

The Stags’ top scorer is set to be out of action for the next few weeks due to an ongoing knee injury. The striker has had a blistering start to the campaign, scoring an incredible seven goals in 12 games. The 36-year-old has been a clinical finisher this season with just 13 total shots on target. His offensive prowess has made him an enticing differential Fantasy option, averaging 5.2 Fantasy points per game. However, his 0.9% of managers will be without his contributions for the following few Gameweeks due to this recurring knee issue. The Stags are on a three-game losing streak and are expected to struggle to improve without the key player. He is central to the side’s attacking system, demonstrated by their failure to score in his two-game absence so far.

Terrell Thomas (D) – Carlisle United

The 29-year-old will be sidelined for two months after an injury that he sustained during international duty. The defender has been a key player for the Cumbrians, and they may struggle in his absence. They sit at the bottom of the League Two table after a poor start to the season, and this injury blow will mean that their lowly standing is going to be trickier to significantly change. Thomas has been particularly effective with defensive contributions, scoring 11 Fantasy points from clearances alone across his last three games. This has resulted in a solid average of 4.4 Fantasy points per game despite their poor defensive record.

FANTASY EFL LINE-UP LESSONS: SUSPENSIONS

Anel Ahmedhodzic (D) – Sheffield United

The star defender is set to miss the next two league fixtures for the Blades after a straight red card. He sustained this against Coventry City in the first match of Gameweek 16. This was the first major blip in his stellar start to the campaign – the 25-year-old has been central to Sheffield United’s incredible defence. The Blades have conceded just nine goals in 17 games, with Ahmedhodzic’s defensive contributions being vital to achieving this. He has amassed an impressive 80 Fantasy points this season, earning him a 14.4% ownership. These many managers must find a replacement for the next two Gameweeks due to the centre-back’s omission.

Greg Docherty (M) – Charlton Athletic

The club captain was sent off for a poor challenge against Huddersfield Town in the first match of Gameweek 16. This will mean that the Addicks number 10 will be on the sidelines for the upcoming fixture against Crawley Town (A). The Scottish midfielder has been a solid presence in the middle of the park, contributing in both attack and defence. He has scored once (+6) and registered five interceptions (+10) so far this season, contributing to 40 Fantasy points. His absence may make it difficult for Charlton to overcome Crawley, who are unbeaten in the division since October.

Jubril Okedina (D) – Cambridge United

The U’s defender will miss the next two league fixtures due to a straight red card. The 24-year-old was sent off for an off-the-ball incident against Bolton Wanderers in Gameweek 16. This comes in light of hugely improved form, with the defender registering clean sheets in four of his last six before playing Bolton. His defensive contributions and the team’s impressive form have made Okedina a valuable Fantasy option this season. He averaged over six Fantasy points per game in the period mentioned above, and there is hope that the U’s can return to this incredible defensive form when he returns.