  1. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Next 3:
    A) Konate Mbeumo Pedro
    B) Lewis Semenyo Isak

    1. Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Sry Semenyo in for Mbeumo will happen next gw if so…

    2. Apollo Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A

    3. MikkeBlomkvist
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A

  2. hazza44
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Does B.Johnson start this week? Contemplating if him to Saka is worth a -4

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Sell Boris ASAP, major fitness concerns!

  3. Waylander
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Bruno to Saka for -4 now Bruno is playing deeper?

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      59 mins ago

      Not for a hit- wait a week and do for free

      1. Waylander
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Don't think Saka outscore him by more than 4 this week?

        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Of course he could but home to Everton could be good fixture for United and West Ham will on a high after last game

    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Hold.

      Bruno coming from deeper for the pull backs from the wing backs and shots from the edge of the box with the distraction of a genuine striker, is pretty positive and how Bruno scored so many FPL points a few seasons back.

      One to watch how Utd play, attack and counter attack and how Bruno breaks forward, arriving a bit later and running onto the ball.

      Could be devastating

  4. MikkeBlomkvist
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Rashford to Palmer for -4?

    1. OneTeamInBristol
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Easy yes

  5. Vasshin
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Bruno(8.4) and 0.9 in bank

    What should i do?
    1. Save Ft
    2. Odegard
    3. Anyone else please suggest

    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Give him EVE

    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hold and see

  6. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Gabriel fine to play this weekend?

    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      He went of a bit injured midweek so must be a doubt, unlikely we will know

  7. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Salah held contracts talks today, we might get the confirmation of new contract before the deadline but we might not get it, anyways that’s bullish for Mo

  8. Edge
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Lewis to A- Timber (double up) or B-AitNouri

    and 1 now for -4 or next week for free?

    1. ct mariner
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Next week for free

  9. OneTeamInBristol
    • 1 Year
    57 mins ago

    Raya
    Gab RAN Pinnock
    Salah Palmer Son Mbuemo
    Pedro Cunha Isak

    Does Gabrirl and Mbuemo to Dunk and Saka next GW make sense? Or shall I just do Son to Saka?

    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Son to Saka

    2. Kingy109
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      I wouldn't sell Gabriel and I would want to see Dunk get back in the team too.
      I'd probabaly do the Son move. You could do that in 15 if you prefer Son vs Bournemouth over Saka vs Man Utd, although I wouldn't wait myself.
      I'd be selling Pinnock if you want a Brighton defender too, depending on who else you have at the back

  10. ct mariner
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    1FT but 0 IB

    Defence is:
    Gabriel, RAN, Hall, Digne and Andersen

    Gabriel and Andersen are flagged and Digne only had a cameo last week

    1. Digne to Murillo or anyone 4.7 or less
    2. Anderson to Toti (have RAN) , VDB or anyone 4.3 or less
    3. Save FT

    1. OneTeamInBristol
      • 1 Year
      52 mins ago

      Roll

      1. ct mariner
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        1. ct mariner
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks

    2. Il Capitano
      • 4 Years
      51 mins ago

      3

      1. ct mariner
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks

    3. Kingy109
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I'd be hopeful that one of Gab or Digne plays so roll
      I'd consider holding Digne for Brentford in 14 and Southampton in 15 but he may get another benching so it is also ok to sell, just maybe not to a Forest defender with 1 decent fixture before a lot of very bad ones.

      NB If you are lucky Dunk drops tonight in case Andersen is out for a bit but I'd wait to see if he gets back in the team first - if he does he's much better than a Wolves defender with no attacking threat.

  11. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    55 mins ago

    Bruno an easy sell for me.

    Went to the game tonight and he was in the central defensive position alongside Ugarte.

    In attack, when the ball was out wide, he was just outside the box. Had a few shots but very low xG chances.

    There was one move where he made a late run from deep, but slipped over when the ball was coming over.

    For me the United assets to keep an eye on are Hojlund, Garnacho, Amad, Dalot

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Mazraoui over Dalot

      https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1862266799330361824?t=qz1yHe1Wm-hgNYZHUdGGPA&s=19

      1. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        Oh yeah, he was very good too

    2. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Didn’t see this post otherwise I would’ve just commented here instead of a couple down…
      From what I’ve read it seems the case as well and your eye test backs it up…
      Do you think it’s worth a hit for Saka?

      I’m really interested in Diallo. Hojlund is definitely one to look out for. But as Tony suggested I think N Mazraoui is the one.

      1. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        I would be tempted to get Saka in for him, yes.

        In his current position, my guess would be a 3 pointer, so with a hit, you're asking if Saka could get 7 points...

        After Everton the fixtures look tougher. Of course he might get a penalty, but we've not had many!

        The only question mark is, is Amorim set on playing Bruno there every week, or is he still trying to find the correct position for everyone? But I think the post match comments suggest he's happy with Bruno there if I heard correctly

        1. FantasyClub
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yeah I think it’s likely he’ll persist for now at least…

          "He's the most experienced player. He's the right player to dictate the tempo. Mason Mount was always with his back to goal, which is difficult and Bruno is better with the goal in front of him." Amorim when explaining his role vs Bodo/Glimt.

  12. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 13 Years
    55 mins ago

    Who do I bench, lads:

    R.A.N.
    Trent
    Gab.

    Hmmm.

    Thanks.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Post the rest of your defence

      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 13 Years
        14 mins ago

        Gusto (want to play him) and Greaves.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          Gabriel, TAA and Gusto

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          Probably close between TAA 70 mins vs RAN 90 mins for 3rd spot

          1. Big_Andy_GAWA
            • 13 Years
            5 mins ago

            I might end up playing them all and saving FT. My transfer was gonna be ESR to Mitoma.

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Definitely prefer starting ESR/Mitoma over one of TAA/RAN

    2. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Tough one but I’m sure you know you can’t bench Gab or RAN.
      So it may have to be TAA…

  13. FantasyClub
    • 3 Years
    52 mins ago

    Who else is contemplating getting rid of BrunoF for a hit after seeing his potential role under Amorim vs Bodo/Glimt ?

    Didn’t watch the game but apparently the fans didn’t like what they saw, however, it seems Amorim may persist…

    https://www.givemesport.com/ruben-amorim-explains-bruno-fernandes-role-manchester-united-bodo-glimt/

    With fixtures taking a dive after EVE may be worth taking a hit for the likes of Saka…?

    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      Need to see how he shapes up against EVE, but was only a short term differential for me.
      I do think he could get some joy this week, which might alter things.

      1. FantasyClub
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah I brought him vs Leicester and captained him so I’m happy with the handsome return…
        I’m just getting the feeling it’s time to take it and run til after the harder fixtures…
        Also the past few matches Bruno hasn’t done much vs EVE, unless he gets a pen I don’t see anything from him if he continues in that role and I’m sure Amorim is gonna try it again…
        Will ponder…

    2. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      I think I’ll
      Probably get rid for Saka or Palmer

    3. Rednev1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Have watched both games with Bruno under Amorin & eye test between him & Saka makes bruno an easy switch, even for a -4. I can't afford a straight switch & have to trade either Jackson or Isak for J.Pedro.
      Any help who you think i should trade? Both have good fixtures but Jackson is on 4 yellows & possible rotation in December.
      Isak could lose minutes to Wilson too. I really can't decide. Need to do tonight. Need this to work until gwk 19. Apreciate your thoughts. Thanks.

    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Going on a free for Saka for me

  14. Earn your Spurs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    51 mins ago

    Who would you start:-
    a> Konate if fit (MCI)
    b> Gvardiol (liv)

    Thanks 🙂

    1. OneTeamInBristol
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Tough. Maybe B for goal threat, but I think both conceade

  15. Yes Ndidi
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    Given the Konate uncertainty, would you do Myko (mun) or THB (bha) > Timber for a hit? It's a move I'm considering at some point anyway.
    Can't get to the centre backs unfortunately

    Current back line of Dalot, Konate & RAN

  16. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    Any defenders worth -4? Currently have konate ran greaves (okali bednarek)

    1. AYEW JOKING
        14 mins ago

        I went mazraoui

        1. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Thanks but worth '4?

          1. AYEW JOKING
              just now

              Yeah, maybe not

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          Mate fodder to Arsenal def

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            Maybe fodder*

      • FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        44 mins ago

        Flekken
        Gabriel, Van Den Berg, RAN
        Salah,Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers
        Strand Larsen, Isak, Solanke

        Fabianski, Lewis Greaves, Semenyo

        1ft 5.1 itb

        A Semenyo to Saka (bench Rogers)
        B Solanke to Joao Pedro
        C Semenyo and Solanke to Saka and Joao Pedro -4

        1. ball c
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          A

      • AYEW JOKING
          44 mins ago

          Bench one:
          kulu,
          mbeumo,
          wissa,
          cunha
          joao pedro

          1. ball c
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            11 mins ago

            Wow that’s tough.. probably Kulu

            1. AYEW JOKING
                2 mins ago

                Yeah, tough for me too kulu was electric last week and 6 points was on my bench

          2. AD105
            • 8 Years
            37 mins ago

            Mbeumo/Watkins > Saka/Pedro for -4?

          3. Saka White Rice
            • 10 Years
            34 mins ago

            On a WC go for Colwill or Kerkez?

          4. AYEW JOKING
              32 mins ago

              Given gvardiol recent errors do you think he would be benched against liverpool?

              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 5 Years
                5 mins ago

                Started a lot of games consecutively including for Croatia which I think is the reason for the mistakes, he's due a rest

              2. Wild Rover
                • 14 Years
                2 mins ago

                He deserves to be, but they are not exactly flush with alternatives

            • KeanosMagic
              • 2 Years
              31 mins ago

              Play Fernandes or Johnson?

            • Letsgo!
              • 8 Years
              28 mins ago

              Will u sell brunoF to maddison?
              Seems brunoF playing quite deep under new manager?

              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 5 Years
                5 mins ago

                Yes to selling Bruno, no to Maddison as the replacement

                1. Letsgo!
                  • 8 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Then who will u replace him with?

                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Depends on budget and rest of your attackers. Someone at least nailed to start

              2. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 10 Years
                5 mins ago

                Defo keeping for game v everton

                Open Controls
              3. Wild Rover
                • 14 Years
                just now

                Keep for now. If Amorim is as smart as he is supposed to be, he will soon realise Bruno is more effective in an attacking role.

            • GoonerSteve
              • 15 Years
              21 mins ago

              1ft. 0.2 itb.

              A) Lewis to Mazraoui
              B) Roll

              Flekken
              Gabriel, Lewis, RAN
              Salah, Palmer, Mbuemo, Rogers
              Pedro, Jackson, Haaland

              (GK fodder. Diblingn Harwood-Bellis, Faes,

            • Yozzer
              • 7 Years
              12 mins ago

              Who do you prefer going forward.
              Rogers or Semenyo. Such and hard decision. Selling one of them for Saka

              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 5 Years
                4 mins ago

                Depends on the rest of your attackers and how often you need to start them.

                Rogers - good cheap 8th attacker assuming PP 5.0M and robust 1st sub for busy period

                Semenyo - set and forget 7th attacker after suspension

                1. Yozzer
                  • 7 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Fair point mate. I'd rather sell Boomo but can't before Leicester. He would be my 8th attacker I guess so maybe reluctantly lose Semenyo

            • FPLMACKEM
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              6 mins ago

              Flekken
              Gabriel, Van Den Berg, RAN
              Salah,Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers
              Strand Larsen, Isak, Solanke

              Fabianski, Lewis Greaves, Semenyo

              1ft 5.1 itb

              A Semenyo to Saka (bench Rogers)
              B Solanke to Joao Pedro
              C Semenyo and Solanke to Saka and Joao Pedro -4.

