Brighton and Hove Albion, Manchester United and Brentford assets are on our differentials radar in Gameweek 13 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

These three players, at the time of writing, all have an ownership of 5% or less.

JAN PAUL VAN HECKE

FPL ownership: 0.8%

0.8% Price: £4.5m

£4.5m GW13-17 fixtures: SOU | ful | lei | CRY | whu

While Brighton and Hove Albion captain Lewis Dunk (£4.4m) is back in contention for Friday’s home clash with Southampton, he isn’t guaranteed to start, given the form of Igor Julio (£4.4m) and Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m).

Dunk has missed the last four Premier League games with a calf injury. In that period, the Seagulls have drawn with Wolverhampton Wanderers, lost narrowly at Liverpool and beaten Manchester City and Bournemouth.

Last time out, van Hecke was faultless, with his defensive abilities shining through at the Vitality Stadium. Brighton eventually conceded deep into injury time, having been forced to play the last 30 minutes with 10 men, but it was a performance full of promise.

Fabian Hurzeler’s side will go second in the table if they win against Southampton on Friday night, with the fixture list kind all the way up until Gameweek 19.

The congested periods in December are a potential concern for full-backs Joel Veltman (£4.6m) and Pervis Estupinan (£5.0m), but van Hecke’s minutes should be secure.

He’s also good on the ball with a pass completion rate of 91%.

Admittedly, van Hecke doesn’t carry much goal threat, with four shots in 10 appearances over the season. However, Albion pay more attention to set pieces under Hurzeler and the Dutch international does at least go up for corners, so you might get lucky.

AMAD DIALLO

FPL ownership: 3.3%

3.3% Price: £4.9m

£4.9m GW13-17 fixtures: EVE | ars | NFO | mci | BOU

Amad Diallo (£4.9m) immediately impressed under Ruben Amorim on Sunday, putting in an excellent display at right wing-back.

After just two minutes, the youngster went on a superb driving solo run, before providing the cross for Marcus Rashford’s (£6.9m) opener.

Amorim later heaped praise on the youngster.

“I think it was very good, he has improved a lot. Since these three days, he improved so much defensively but for him, the opponent he had all the time was the left-back [Leif Davis]. So, it’s like a winger follows the left back. It’s so much easier I think because he doesn’t have to think, ‘can I jump in the centre-back or not?’, he just follows one guy and goes forward and it’s like a game of man-to-man in that area. He was so focused on everything, I think he did a great job.” – Ruben Amorim on Amad Diallo

Amad looked well-suited to the wing-back role at Portman Road, registering two shots and two key passes, but was pinned back defensively more than he would have liked.

That shouldn’t be the case against Everton in Gameweek 13, given that Sean Dyche’s side rarely look to sustain spells of pressure. They’ve also been weaker down the left flank in the last four matches, conceding 13 key passes from that side of the pitch, compared to nine on the right.

Furthermore, Amad could also be used as a No 10 in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system.

Either way, with back-to-back assists and some decent home games on the horizon, there is reason to believe Amad will become a key player under the Portuguese tactician.

MIKKEL DAMSGAARD

FPL ownership: 1.1%

1.1% Price: £5.0m

£5.0m GW13-17 fixtures: LEI | avl | NEW | che | NFO

Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.0m) has had to bide his time since joining Brentford in 2022, largely due to injury.

However, he is coming into his own this season, having started 10 Premier League games on the spin.

In the last six, Damsgaard has produced one goal and three assists, a period which has seen him rack up six shots and 13 chances created.

Praising his influence, Thomas Frank said:

“Very, very pleased. Very happy, it’s been a tough few years. It’s maybe natural, the first year, second year, a little bit up and down, but this year he’s definitely taken steps in the right direction. “He’s growing every game, every week and he’s a different player, he’s giving something to the team that none of the other players [have], getting us out of tricky situations, playing the ball forward, turning forward, very creative. Now he’s added assists and goals, so very happy with that.” – Thomas Frank on Mikkel Damsgaard

No side has scored more goals at home than Brentford this season, with 18 in six matches.

Next up at the Gtech Community Stadium is managerless Leicester City, a side that has allowed more opportunities from set plays than any other in 2024/25.

It’s another route to points for Damsgaard, who shares corners and free-kicks with Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m) and Mathias Jensen (£5.3m).

So, with his ability to drift wide and provide quality balls into the box, Damsgaard can once again be instrumental in Gameweek 13. And if he can stay injury-free, he also has the potential to offer real long-term value at just £5.0m.

With Brentford’s fixtures not the best in the medium term, he is a benchable ‘eighth attacker’ – unlike Mbeumo at £2.9m more.