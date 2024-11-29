Friday’s deadline for Fantasy EFL Gameweek 17 is now just hours away! We get to look forward to all 72 EFL clubs that will feature, including the two occasions of Fleetwood Town and Colchester United.

Check out our updated fixture ticker [free Members access] to stay up to date with the latest schedule and changes.

We have put together our Scout Picks to provide a clearer image of who we believe are the best players and club picks for Gameweek 17.

And remember, it’s never too late to start playing Fantasy EFL! Here’s everything you need to know about the new Fantasy game.



FANTASY EFL: GAMEWEEK 17 SCOUT PICKS

Goalkeeper

Fleetwood’s David Harrington (G) is our preferred option between the sticks, making up one of our two Cod Army selections. The 24-year-old is at home to Colchester and Doncaster Rovers in this Double Gameweek.

He’s kept six clean sheets (+30) in 14 matches – totalling 63 points – and, with only 0.8% ownership, is a nice differential pick. The U’s haven’t blanked in front of goal since Gameweek 9 but sit 20th in the table, while Donny are undefeated in four but without multiple goals since Gameweek 12. We expect to see save points and at least one clean sheet for Charlie Adam’s number one.

Defenders

Crewe Alexandra’s Fantasy hero, Mickey Demetriou (D), returns to our side. Their club captain has been sensational this season and is the game’s fourth-highest scorer. Six double-digit hauls are under his belt, totalling 122 points in 15 matches.

He’s helped the Railwaymen keep a half-dozen clean sheets (+30) while racking up an impressive 126 clearances (+42). Up next, they travel to Carlisle United, who sit joint-last in League Two with 13 points. The Cumbrians have only scored 14 times and are without multiple goals since Gameweek 8. Naturally, we expect a clean sheet and defensive contributions as Crewe look to solidify an automatic promotion spot.

Alongside him is Colchester’s Ellis Iandolo (D). A slightly rogue pick, the left-back has 58 Fantasy points despite only keeping four clean sheets (+20) in 16. Last time out, he delivered 10 points in their away win at Grimsby Town, making three clearances (+1) and four tackles (+2).

The U’s are away at Fleetwood, before hosting 22nd-placed Swindon Town. The free-scoring Robins are struggling in terms of results and are yet to record a league win under Ian Holloway’s guidance. Notably, Colchester haven’t lost at home to them since 2014. Defensive returns are a distinct possibility in both of Iandolo’s fixtures.

Midfielders

The first to secure a place in these Gameweek 17 Scout Picks is Finn Azaz (M) of Middlesbrough. He’s backed by all four experts following his masterclass of Gameweek 16, bagging 22 points in Boro’s 6-2 thrashing of Oxford United. It involved scoring a brace (+12), providing two assists (+6), making five key passes (+2) and a total of three shots on target (+1).

However, illness meant he missed out against Blackburn Rovers in midweek, so managers need to check Saturday’s starting line-up. It’s a lunchtime kick-off at home to managerless Hull City, a team that has lost four consecutive matches and is winless since Gameweek 8. They’ve kept only one clean sheet all season and are struggling at both ends of the pitch. If Azaz plays, we could see a goalfest at Riverside Stadium.

Then it’s Kwame Poku (M) of Peterborough United. The winger has been incredible in League One this season, as 10 goals and five assists put him on 126 points. As the second-highest Fantasy scorer, Poku faces last-placed Burton Albion (H) on Wednesday.

It’s an opponent that is experiencing a tough season, winning once and conceding 29 times on 16 occasions. Whereas Peterborough have been dominant in front of goal, scoring 32. And 21 of those have come at Weston Homes Stadium. Therefore, goals could again be on the agenda for Darren Ferguson’s lot.

Forwards

Fleetwood Town’s Ronan Coughlan (F) completes our double-up and wears the armband. His 12 outings have featured six goals, one assist and 65 points. A couple of strikes have arrived in their last two games, as penalty-taking duties bring huge appeal.

While the U’s and Donny have had fairly solid defences this season, Coughlan’s two games to find the back of the net cannot be ignored. 14 of 22 goals conceded by the U’s have come on the road, while it’s 10 from 18 for Donny.

Partnering him is Norwich City’s Borja Sainz (F), a near-permanent selection in our team now. The Canaries’ winger banked a 31-point haul in Gameweek 16, thanks to a hat-trick (+20) and two assists (+6). He had seven shots on target (+3) in that period as well.

The highest Fantasy EFL scorer so far has bagged a total of 14 goals and set up three others. Saturday sees them host Luton Town, an outfit that has lost their previous three away matches, shipping 11 goals in the process. With that in mind, another Sainz hat-trick cannot be ruled out.

Club Picks

Sticking with our strategy for Double Gameweeks, it only makes sense that we back Fleetwood Town and Colchester United.

Managers are guaranteed points when the sides meet at Highbury Stadium. Ideally, Colchester would bag an 11-point haul away from home, before both claim victory in front of their own fans, adding another 18. Add this together and there’s a total of 29 points up for grabs.

Compare this to the selection of two away sides with a single Gameweek, where the maximum is just 22.

We love the upside of extra points in Fantasy and, with 3.9% and 3.2%, there’s not been a better chance to bank points.