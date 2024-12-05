Fantasy EFL Gameweek 18: FPL Reactions’ team reveal

The deadline for Gameweek 18 is closing in! To help fine-tune your teams we have a Fantasy EFL Gameweek 18 team reveal, courtesy of our very own Louis [FPL Reactions].

STARTING SEVEN

GOALKEEPER

This week I have opted for Aynsley Pears (G) between the sticks. Blackburn face two sides who sit amongst the bottom-five in the Championship, which I see as two good opportunities to pick up both clean sheets and save points. The fact that Blackburn have also kept back-to-back clean sheets going into their Double Gameweek also adds to Pears’ overall appeal.

DEFENDERS

At the time of writing I have opted for a back-three, although I am also tempted by a 2-2-2 and a 2-3-1 formation. Nailed into my starting line-up this week however is Burnley centre-back Maxime Esteve (D). As well as bagging eight to nine points in each of his last four matches, Esteve has also produced 98 blocks, tackles and clearances this campaign, so evidently offers multiple routes to points. Joining him at the back, and a player who I feel could be a good differential this week is Ben Cabango (D). Swansea play two very inconsistent sides in Luton and Plymouth next, two great opportunities to bag a clean sheet. However, most of the centre-backs appeal this week comes from his ability to rack up additional points via defensive actions. In fact, Cabango has already amassed a jaw-dropping 102 clearances this season.

Completing the backline is Pascal Struijk (D). Leeds clash with both Middlesborough and Derby at Elland Road this week. As well as finding the net twice thus far in the league, Struijk has also helped his side keep a massive 10 clean sheets this season.

MIDFIELDERS

As highlighted, Watford meet with Cardiff and Hull this week, who as well as sitting amongst the bottom five in the division, have also shipped at least two goals in three of their last four league matches. Both sides are struggling defensively and that could help Watford get out of their offensive rut. Making the attack tick on many occasions this season is Georgi Chakvetadze (M). The Georgia international has arguably been one of their best performers, and with striker Vakoun Bayo (F) returning to the fold ahead of him, we could well start to see more of his chances created converted. Norwich play 24th-placed Portsmouth and 23rd-placed QPR next – could you ask for better fixtures?

The Canaries impressively rank first in the Championship for goals scored this season with 35, so doubling up on their attack this week makes sense. My first Norwich entry is Emiliano Marcondes (M), who seems to be in the middle of a purple patch of form. In fact, the Dane has produced two goals and two assists in his last two games.

FORWARDS

You may find it difficult locating a Fantasy team without the relentless and explosive Borja Sainz (F) in this week. Norwich top the Championship for goals scored this season, and that’s largely due Sainz. He’s accumulated a mammoth 15 goals and three assists in just 18 league matches so far. However, more importantly, he has managed three goal contributions in three different matches that really caught my eye for captaincy. Giving the armband to a player who can explode with goal contributions in any given game gives me enough reason to feel confident with him this week.

CLUB PICKS

Playing both of the worst sides in the league and playing them both away from home, makes Norwich a shoo-in amongst my team selections this week. As well as heading into the game with two back-to-back wins in their last two games, they also go into the round after scoring a huge 10 goals in the same matches. Another side playing two poor opponents away from home this week is Watford. The Hornets seem like the opposite to Norwich at the moment: they aren’t scoring many goals, but they are keeping clean sheets. Nevertheless, having watched them play several times recently, it’s only a matter of time before the flood gates open and the goals go flying in for them.