Four more Gameweek 15 matches take place on Sunday, with Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea following on from three 2pm GMT kick-offs.

Mikel Arteta makes two changes from the team that beat Manchester United on Wednesday, with Jorginho and Leandro Trossard starting over Oleksandr Zinchenko, who misses out altogether, and Gabriel Martinelli.

Neither Gabriel Magalhaes or Riccardo Calafiori make the matchday squad.

Fulham make four alterations, meanwhile.

Kenny Tete, Sasa Lukic, Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez are all recalled by Marco Silva, with Timothy Castagne, Harry Wilson and Rodrigo Muniz benched and Reiss Nelson ineligible to face his parent club.

At Portman Road, Kieran McKenna makes five changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

Out go Jacob Greaves, Harry Clarke, Jens Cajuste, Wes Burns and Jack Clarke, with all bar Greaves on the bench. Cameron Burgess, Ben Johnson, Jack Taylor, Conor Chaplin and Sammie Szmodics are their replacements.

Visitors Bournemouth make just one change, as Lewis Cook replaces Tyler Adams in central midfield.

Finally, at Leicester City, Ruud van Nistelrooy makes just one alteration. Facundo Buonanotte cannot play against his parent club so Jordan Ayew comes in.

There are four changes made by Fabian Hurzeler at the King Power Stadium.

Igor Julio, Mats Wieffer, Matt O’Riley and Simon Adingra are replaced by Tariq Lamptey, Yasin Ayari, Georginio Rutter and Evan Ferguson.

Danny Welbeck is named among the substitutes, having missed Gameweek 14 through injury.

LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Lukic, Adama, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Raul

Subs: Benda, Castagne, Cuenca, Sessegnon, Andreas, King, Godo, Wilson, Muniz

Arsenal XI: Raya, Partey, Saliba, Kiwior, Timber, Jorginho, Odegaard, Rice, Saka, Trossard, Havertz

Subs: Neto, Tierney, Heaven, Lewis-Skelly, Merino, Sterling, Jesus, Martinelli, Nwaneri

Ipswich Town XI: Muric, Johnson, O’Shea, Burgess, Davis, Taylor, Morsy, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Szmodics, Delap

Subs: Walton, H Clarke, Burns, Phillips, Cajuste, Al-Hamadi, Townsend, Broadhead, J Clarke

Bournemouth XI: Kepa, Smith, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez, Cook, Christie, Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier, Evanilson

Subs: Dennis, Travers, Brooks, Ouattara, Hill, Unal, Billing, Aarons, Kinsey

Leicester City XI: Hermansen, Justin, Coady, Vestergaard, Kristiansen, Ndidi, Soumare, El Khannouss, Ayew, McAteer, Vardy

Subs: Ward, Faes, Okoli, Thomas, Choudhury, Skipp, De Cordova-Reid, Mavididi, Daka

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Lamptey, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan, Ayari, Baleba, Rutter, Joao Pedro, Mitoma, Ferguson

Subs: Steele, Igor Julio, O’Riley, Wieffer, Moder, Adingra, Gruda, Welbeck, Minthe

