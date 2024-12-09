134
Champions League December 9

UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy: Scout Picks Matchday 6

Matchday 6 of UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy kicks off on Tuesday evening and, as usual, we’ve got our Scout Picks to bring you ahead of the deadline.

Remember, these selections are for the upcoming Matchday in isolation.

Goalkeepers

There are several good Tuesday options in goal, with Caoimhin Kelleher (€4.6m) among them. As well as keeping more clean sheets than any other Premier League side, Liverpool have successfully shut out Leipzig, Leverkusen and Real Madrid in their last three European games. This poor Girona side provides a good opportunity for them to make it four on the bounce.

Allison (€6.0m) is set to return to the Liverpool squad on Tuesday; in what capacity remains to be seen. The good thing is that we’re able to see the teamsheets from Spain before the Matchday 6 deadline, so if Kelleher doesn’t start, we can look somewhere else.

That someone else is Daniel Peretz (€4.0m), who looks set to start for Bayern against Shakhtar after Manuel Neuer (€5.9m) was ruled out with a rib injury.

If our Tuesday goalkeeper fails to pick up a significant return, Benfica may provide another consideration. The Portuguese side face Bologna, who failed to score in their first four European matches. That presents an opening for Anatoliy Trubin (€4.5m). Clean sheets have been extremely unpredictable in this competition, making it wise to spend as little as possible between the sticks.

Defenders

The injury to Alphonso Davies (€6.0m) has provided an opportunity for colleague Raphaël Guerreiro (€4.8m) to start. He has proven his attacking threat both historically and recently. In fact, from two Champions League appearances, Guerreiro has recorded a goal. Bayern also have strong clean sheet potential versus this poor Shakhtar, so he has multiple routes to points.

Milan could keep their first of the campaign at home to Crvena Zvezda. Benefitting from that would be full-back Theo Hernandez (€5.5m), who may be short of attacking output in the Champions League but he has two goals and two assists in Serie A. It feels like a matter of time before we see it here.

Meanwhile, Arsenal appear to have found their rhythm again because they’re unbeaten in six matches over all competitions. Up next is Monaco at the Emirates and the cheapest route into their backline is Jurrien Timber (€4.4m). Though teammates Gabriel (€5.5m) and William Saliba (€5.5m) have shown more recent goal threat, the Dutchman registered an assist in Matchday 5, showing he can chip in too.

A big decision for UCL Fantasy managers regards the Leverkusen stick or twist. They next host Inter – the only side yet to concede. However, Alejandro Grimaldo (€5.6m) has already collected two double-digit hauls this campaign, showcasing his ability to frequently deliver both defensive and attacking returns.

Completing the five is Andrew Robertson (€5.4m). As well as playing in Liverpool’s elite defence, opponents Girona have failed to score in their last two Champions League games. He’s fresh off the back of a nice and unexpected weekend rest, too, following the cancellation of the Merseyside derby. With positional rival Kostas Tsimikas (€4.7m) out, Robertson is almost assured of a start. And with the €100.0m budget not quite stretching to Trent Alexander-Arnold (€6.0m), the Scot is a nice set-piece-taking alternative.

Midfielders

This week has plenty of good premium options, so owning a budget gem like Nicolas Kuhn (€4.7m) could be helpful. Celtic face GNK Dinamo next, where the Croatian champions have already shipped a massive 15 goals. Kuhn has five goals and three assists in his last eight matches.

Elsewhere, Shakhtar’s recent capitulation at PSV highlights just how defensively vulnerable the Ukrainians are, which Bayern could take advantage of. Without main man Harry Kane (€10.7m) due to injury, Jamal Musiala (€9.0m) could therefore be Bayern Munich’s best attacking option. The 21-year-old showed how dangerous he can be in his 39-minute appearance against Heidenheim, netting twice.

Arsenal have 16 goals from their latest five games and, in this period, explosive talisman Bukayo Saka (€8.9m) has at least two attacking returns on three occasions.

Paris Saint-Germain have been poor in this competition, winning just once. However, the French league leaders face last-placed Salzburg, whose 15 conceded goals suggest a PSG attacker could have potential. With Ousmane Dembele (€8.5m) missing out due to suspension, expectations are high for Bradley Barcola (€7.0m). Although short of recent form, Barcola has an impressive 10 goals and two assists in Ligue 1.

Completing this midfield is the relentless Mohamed Salah (€10.1m). Consistent Liverpool currently top the Premier League and Champions League, with Salah a critical part of it. He’s one of only a few players across Europe’s top five leagues to have managed more than 20 goal contributions this season.

Forwards

As a team that is averaging over three goals per league game and over two in the Champions League, Sporting CP have proved themselves to bring a reliable flow. That’s great for potential investors, as is their fixture being versus Club Brugge. Penalty-taker Viktor Gyökeres (€7.8m) has produced 17 goals in 13 domestic league matches and five goals in the Champions League.

Facing the worst defence in the Champions League so far this season – Slovan Bratislava – is Julian Alvarez (€8.0m) of Atletico Madrid. He spearheading a frontline that has netted between three and six goals in four consecutive matches.

Additionally, Barcelona is a side that may be difficult to ignore. The Catalans have been in scintillating scoring form in all competitions, so a fixture against Dortmund’s dodgy backline shouldn’t put you off selecting the relentless Robert Lewandowski (€9.5m). He has 25 attacking returns across this season’s La Liga and Champions League, one of world football’s best-performing forwards.

UCL MATCHDAY 6 SCOUT PICKS

*Kelleher to become Peretz if the former doesn’t start

  1. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    48 mins ago

    a) Lewis, Bowen
    b) Trent, Enzo

    Open Controls
    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      33 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Fantasy Football Friend!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      28 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    5. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Cheers all

      Open Controls
  2. andymck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    Gw14 - 82pts, 490k > 278k
    Gw15 - 35 pts, 278k > 635k
    Why bother…

    Open Controls
    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Because as you demonstrate, it is not easy.

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Story of my season

      Open Controls
  3. Fantasy Football Friend!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    35 mins ago

    Mazraoui, Ait-Nouri, Bowen & Cunha > Andersen, Trent, Enzo & Isak for free?

    Open Controls
    1. Tabasco
      • 13 Years
      29 mins ago

      Sounds mad at first because those are decent players you’re getting of but yeah, it’s not terrible. Trent and Isak are the GW changers. Muñoz over Andersen a coin flip.

      Depends how much you want the buffer of those FTs going forward.

      Open Controls
      1. Fantasy Football Friend!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        Cheers. These are my planned move between now and GW18 anyway, so think might as well move early as I back Isak over Cunha and Trent over RAN next three. Also gets me on the price rises.

        Open Controls
    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      26 mins ago

      I don’t think you need to include ran to Anderson

      Open Controls
      1. Fantasy Football Friend!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        RAN, Bowen & Cunha > Trent, Enzo & Isak leaves 0.4, so sadly it's Maz > Andersen and I can't do the moves without downgrading him

        Open Controls
        1. Fantasy Football Friend!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          *-0.4

          Open Controls
  4. Tabasco
    • 13 Years
    34 mins ago

    Lads, Mazraoui to Muñoz for free or roll? Think I prefer the latter over Robinson, just.

    I’ve got 4 FT and teams looking alright. Could also do Rogers to Enzo but he’s be benched anyway!

    Open Controls
    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      26 mins ago

      Probably don’t need to

      Open Controls
    2. Cully
      • 14 Years
      20 mins ago

      I'm keeping Maz

      Open Controls
  5. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    Flekken
    Mazraoui Timber Alt N
    Salah Palmer Saka Rogers
    Strand Larsen Haaland Pedro

    Dibbling Burgess Faes
    Thoughts
    A . get rid of Haaland
    B. Get rid of Mazraoui
    One free transfer.

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  6. Seaman
    • 1 Year
    28 mins ago

    Kulusevski or Enzo for the next one?

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Certainly Enzo, I’m considering switching Semenyo > Enzo even though I only got Semenyo before the GW began, the guy looks so good in this new role.

      Open Controls
  7. Cully
    • 14 Years
    20 mins ago

    Pick one of each..

    A) Rogers
    B) Enzo

    1) Timber
    2) Gabriel

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      B2

      Open Controls
      1. Cully
        • 14 Years
        12 mins ago

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
    2. Fantasy Football Friend!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      B2

      Open Controls
    3. jonnybhoy
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      B2

      Open Controls
    4. Seaman
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I think A+B both, because rotates well and frees funds for a strong defense and front line in 343.
      All template teams have Saka, Palmer & Salah playing every GW.

      Open Controls
  8. jonnybhoy
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    What to do below? 2FT / £0.8 ITB. I'm 0.1m short on Gvordiol to TAA.

    Fabianski
    Gvardiol Mazraoui Timber
    Saka Palmer Salah Bowen
    J Pedro Cunha Jackson

    Pickford VDB Rogers Robinson

    A) Gvardiol and Mazraoui to TAA and Hall/Livramento
    B) Gvordiol to Virgil
    C) Something else
    D) Roll

    Open Controls
    1. SalahFingers
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I'd probably do B, but A is not terrible either.

      Open Controls

