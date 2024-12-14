Fantasy EFL Gameweek 19: Expert team reveal

Gameweek 19’s Saturday deadline is closing in! To help fine-tune your teams we have a Gameweek 19 team reveal, courtesy of Sam H.

STARTING SEVEN

GOALKEEPER

In between the sticks I am backing the Sheffield United number one, Michael Cooper (G). The Blades host Plymouth Argyle at Bramall Lane, which provides the perfect occasion for a clean sheet, whilst accumulating multiple save points, with the Pilgrims showing some attacking threat in their latest outings. The number one has managed 12 clean sheets (+55) and conceded just nine goals in his 17 appearances, which reinforces his potential for the upcoming Gameweek 19.

DEFENDERS

The first of the defensive picks belongs to the Blades’ defensive giant, Harry Souttar (D). The Socceroo has managed an excellent 109 points in Fantasy EFL and with a winnable home tie up next for Sheffield United, he has emerged as a very appealing pick. Although the Pilgrims have shown signs of improvement, they’re without a win in their last five matches. The Blades remain unbeaten since the start of the campaign at home and I expect this to continue.

Controversially, I have gone for a double-up on Wrexham defenders, with both Max Cleworth (D) and Eoghan O’Connell (D) backed. The Red Dragons host Cambridge United at SToK Rae Cas and I only see this ending one way. Wrexham are unbeaten in their last four matches and in this period have not conceded a goal, which reinforces a clean sheet return (+5) could certainly be on the cards for both defenders. Despite ownership of just 5.3%, Cleworth has a total of 125 points in Fantasy EFL and O’Connell has racked up 128, with ownership of just 4.3%.

MIDFIELDERS

The midfield duo consists of Middlesbrough’s Finn Azaz (M) alongside Watford’s Giorgi Chakvetadze (M).

Boro’s playmaker has emerged in recent weeks as one of the most in-demand Fantasy EFL assets, after providing some outstanding displays in the middle of the park, particularly making an impact at the top end of the pitch. As it stands, Azaz has an incredible six goals (+36) and eight assists (+24) in his 19 appearances, so is certainly capable of another healthy haul when his side hosts Millwall in Gameweek 19. His multiple double-digit hauls caught my eye, and against the struggling Lions should see Azaz provide defensive and offensive returns.

While Chakvetadze has dazzled Watford fans with his midfield mastery, his Fantasy EFL impact has been somewhat underwhelming. However, with Watford’s strong home form and WBA recent draw streak, the Georgia international could be a valuable differential pick for Gameweek 19. Watford’s unbeaten home record of 15 matches is impressive, and Chakvetadze’s potential to influence the game could be crucial. His low ownership of just 1.1% makes him a hidden gem for managers.

FORWARDS

Leading the line for me in Gameweek 19 is Birmingham City’s talisman, Jay Stansfield (F). The Blues forward has been prolific since joining in the summer transfer window and it would be a huge surprise if he fails to extend his goal tally of nine (+45) when his side hosts Bristol Rovers.

Surprisingly, his ownership sits at just 1.6%, so opposed to other popular attacking assets, Stansfield could be the perfect differential selection for the upcoming Gameweek and for that reason he takes the armband for me this week!

CLUB PICKS

The first of my club picks this week is with Welsh giants, Wrexham. The Red Dragons host Cambridge United and considering the home side’s form, it is almost impossible to see anything but a home victory in this one for Phil Parkinson’s side.

Sheffield United are the obvious second club pick for me in Gameweek 19. The Blades have been incredibly consistent this season, seeing them remain unbeaten at Bramall Lane since the start of the campaign. A home tie against Plymouth Argyle would suggest another win and clean sheet is likely to be secured, especially when considering the Pilgrims’ current form, which sees them without a win since Gameweek 13!



