Manchester City and Manchester United clash in Sunday’s derby at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side are currently going through an unprecedented streak of poor results, with just one win in 10 games across all competitions.

Their opponents aren’t in a great moment either, having suffered back-to-back losses against Nottingham Forest and Arsenal.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

Pep Guardiola makes two changes to the side that started in Europe on Wednesday, as Matheus Nunes and Phil Foden come in for the suspended Rico Lewis and Jack Grealish, who drops to the bench.

In an attacking line-up, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku and Erling Haaland also start.

The big news from United is that Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford are both absent from the matchday squad, as Ruben Amorim makes four alterations from the 2-1 win against Viktoria Plzen.

Out go Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee.

Harry Maguire, Manuel Ugarte, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund are their replacements.

LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Gvardiol, Nunes, Bernardo, Gundogan, Foden, De Bruyne, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Stones, Kovacic, Grealish, Savinho, Simpson-Pusey, Mubama, O’Reilly, McAtee

Manchester United XI: Onana, De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dalot, Amad, Mount, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Lindelof, Malacia, Yoro, Casemiro, Eriksen, Mainoo, Antony, Zirkzee

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.