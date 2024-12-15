317
  1. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Amorim really has his work cut out for him. Even City look like getting a result

    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      still Pre-season at United

    2. Sir Matt Bugsby
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      I find it difficult to rate managers who are so wedded to one system. Especially when the players are so ill-suited to it. Maguire and Hojlund are the only players in their correct roles.

      Another "rebuild" incoming.

    3. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Amorim needs three years minimum

  2. FPL FROST
    • 14 Years
    16 mins ago

    Fairly even game. More goals second half please.

    1. Debauchy
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      yep , fairly shite game

    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Look like two promoted teams trying to stay in the division.

      1. FPL FROST
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Yeah it's rough.

  3. user.n
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Saka to Fernandes as difference? Madness?

    1. FantasyTony
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yes

      1. user.n
        • 7 Years
        just now

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Total madness

  4. LarryDuff
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Walker is incredibly easy to dislike

  5. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Still fuming about Lewis Haul on my bench

    1. bruik
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Same here

    2. user.n
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Same

    3. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      One of those where I can’t wait til next week so I don’t have to see it.

    4. Captain Mal
        4 mins ago

        Me too

      • WVA
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Main rival started him of course

    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      15 mins ago

      There are 3 slots in my team that I can't decide on.

      Currently on Semenyo, Cunha, JSL.

      Will likely roll again this week but I'd like to swap them for 3 picks with a bit of spice. I'm in for trying someone like Gakpo or Sarr with a bit of differential potential maybe even Hojlund.

      1. FPL FROST
        • 14 Years
        10 mins ago

        I expect Cunha to Raul will be popular this week.

        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          Cunha to Isak will be the one

          1. FPL FROST
            • 14 Years
            3 mins ago

            Budget permitting.

            1. WVA
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Budget no problem this season

      2. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Time to get rid of Cunha, no? The ban is all but inevitable and this is the last of their good fixtures. Are you hoping for a new manager bounce maybe?

        1. GREEN JUMPERS
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Wolves fixtures get better in March

        2. FPL FROST
          • 14 Years
          just now

          I'm expecting a 6 match ban for Cunha.

    6. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      My God , Haaland is so pointless. Standing about and hoping to get a tap in or a penalty.

      1. Sir Matt Bugsby
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Worst pick in the game?

        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          Pricing looks horribly wrong right now

          1. Sir Matt Bugsby
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            It's like paying 15 mil for a West Brom striker.

        2. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          He was the best pick in the game for the first 5 game weeks. Circumstances change I suppose.

      2. Els365
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Owning has been frustrating. Hoping for a goal but with way things are i see another captain blank for my team

        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Frustrating? Owning him is utterly ridiculous

      3. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        I just can’t imagine owning him for all these blanks and poor performances, kudos to those that have held, massive patience

    7. Debauchy
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Man City a shadow of their former selves and Man U still their old selves

      1. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I dunno United look a lot more fluid ; Ten Hag would just park a bus

    8. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      The poisoned chalice that is managing Man Utd breaks another man

      1. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        just now

        He’s got three years … needs to sell half the squad ; he knows the task

    9. Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Gvardiol > Trent going well so far. Should have done the boring Henderson > Raya

      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Wtf

        I’d want Gvardiol over TAA and Hendo over Raya, this site!

        1. GREEN JUMPERS
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          I’m keeping Raya thanks much

          1. WVA
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Same but long term Hendo far better value with what you can do with spare cash

        2. Jet5605
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          My NY resolution is to stop listening to content creators and follow my gut

    10. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Enzo’s ownership to rocket after this BRE game I imagine

      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        He’ll blank

        1. RICICLE
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Damn I hope not, brought him in

      2. FPL FROST
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        He's the enzyme.

    11. Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Who gets my third striker spot on a WC? First two are Isak and Wood...

      A - Wissa
      B - Raul

      Cunha and Pedro can jog on.

      1. Captain Mal
          4 mins ago

          Can you afford Wood?
          Wissa has tough fixtures, Raul's minutes are a concern.

          1. Captain Mal
              2 mins ago

              Sorry, my bad.

              1. Captain Mal
                  1 min ago

                  Maybe Evanilson?

              2. Jet5605
                • 10 Years
                just now

                I think BRE are so free scoring that they'll get goals even in the tough games. Wissa just looks dangerous whenever I see him play.

            • FPL FROST
              • 14 Years
              4 mins ago

              Jackson.

              1. Jet5605
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Not enough funds sadly. It was him or Isak

            • Lets jump straight into it.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 mins ago

              B - Fulham looking good atm

            • Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              just now

              Evanilson maybe.

              That 3rd striker spot is hard to decide on.

          2. WVA
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            Cunha is class at fpl and wwf

            1. Bobby Digital
              • 7 Years
              just now

              I hope he doesn't get suspended, I already need to use my FT on RAN

          3. Reddonkeyham 42
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            If you had to move out one of; Jackson, Cunha or Wood for rest of season? Who would you bin off and who would you bring in?

            1. RICICLE
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              Cunha out
              Isak in

            2. Bobby Digital
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Bin Cunha and bring in Isak

          4. DavvaMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Who do you think is the better pick?

            A. Hall
            B. Robinson

            Thanks

            1. Bobby Digital
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Robinson

          5. Bobby Digital
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Let's go KDB!

