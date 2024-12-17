Fantasy EFL Captaincy Poll: Gameweek 20

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 20 is looking large.

Exactly the same as Gameweek 19, with no teams will double once again. All games will be played between Friday and Monday.

Here, we take a look at the results of the Fantasy EFL captaincy poll for Gameweek 20, to help provide an insight as to who the community feels the best candidate is for the armband. Thanks to all who voted via our X account.

Stay tuned for more articles before Friday’s 19:45/20:00 GMT deadline, where five matches take place across the league!

FANTASY EFL CAPTAINCY POLL

% of votes in poll Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough) 22% Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City) 12% Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) 12% Gus Hamer (Sheffield United) 9% Will Aimson (Wigan Athletic) / Max Cleworth (Wrexham) 6%

CAPTAINCY POLL: LEADING ASSET

Middlesbrough’s leading Fantasy asset by near 40 points, Finn Azaz (M) tops our captaincy poll by some distance, receiving 22% of votes. The number 20 has bagged 137 points in 20 matches, and is the highest-scoring Fantasy midfielder ahead of Gameweek 20.

The 24-year-old has scored six goals (+36) and provided nine assists (+27) in that run, and has banked three huge double-digit hauls. Most notably, the Republic of Ireland international scored a brace (+12) and provided two assists (+6) in Boro’s 2-6 away victory at Oxford United.

Up next, Boro travel to 23rd-placed Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, who have lost four games in a row. Although they’ve picked up 15 of their 17 points at home, they’ve lost their previous four at Home Park. A haul could be on the cards for Azaz.

12% CLUB

Two names make up the 12% club this week: Birmingham’s Jay Stansfield (F) and Leeds’ Pascal Struijk (D).

The League One record signing for the Blues continues his stay in the list. He’s scored 10 goals and bagged two assists in 13 matches, banking 86 points. Notably, the number 28 has scored six goals in his previous six league games and is nailed on for minutes in Chris Davies’ side. They take on Crawley Town (A) on Saturday and he looks set to feast.

Leeds’ vice-captain has scored 125 Fantasy points in 21 appearances, helping the Whites to 11 clean sheets. The number five has consistently secured defensive returns. Additionally, he has also opened his account on an attacking front. He’s scored two goals (+14) and provided one assist (+3).

The Whites face Oxford United (H), who are yet to win on the road, and have only scored seven goals in nine matches. A clean sheet looks near locked for Daniel Farke’s side at a minimum.

THE 6% CLUB

Two further names make up the 6% club of the Gameweek 20 captaincy poll – Will Aimson (D) and Max Cleworth (D).

Aimson has been excellent for the Latics, banking 127 points in 19 matches. He’s been a defensive stalwart for Shaun Maloney’s side, securing 10 clean sheets in 19 games. His consistent defensive performances have yielded four double-digit hauls, even without any attacking contributions.

Up next, Wigan take on 24th-placed Shrewsbury Town (H), who have won just once on the road, scoring nine goals in nine matches. They’ve lost their previous three on their travels, and another shutout seems likely.

Moving on, Cleworth has been fantastic for the Red Dragons, and hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 11. He’s scored 130 points for his efforts, and has four goals and two assists in 16 matches.

Up next, Phil Parkinson’s side take on 20th-placed Bristol Rovers (A), who have lost three games in a row. Unbeaten in five, that could easily become six in Bristol on Saturday.