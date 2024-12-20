56
Fantasy EFL December 20

Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 20 Scout Picks

56 Comments
Friday’s deadline for Fantasy EFL Gameweek 20 is this evening! We get to look forward to all 72 EFL sides featuring over the coming days, with no doubles or blanks once again – the same as Gameweek 19.

The Gameweek kicks-off with five matches on Friday, all starting between 19:45-20:00 GMT.

We have put together our Scout Picks to provide a clearer image of who we believe are the best players and club picks for Gameweek 20.

Before we start, though, a word on the looming Triple Gameweek.

TRIPLE GAMEWEEK 21

The moment has nearly arrived, Fantasy Football enthusiasts! The one we’ve been eagerly anticipating since the very first Fantasy EFL Gameweek. Triple Gameweek 21, the biggest Gameweek in Fantasy EFL history, is set to begin on Boxing Day.

Whether you’ve been playing since Gameweek 1 or a newcomer to the game, the stage is set for a thrilling ride. So, sharpen your formation strategies, optimise your squads, and prepare for a festive football frenzy! Fantasy Football Scout, in partnership with the EFL, will be here to help answer any questions you may have about this mouthwatering Gameweek. 

And you can join the standalone Triple Gameweek 21 league via the code in the image above.

With huge prizes up for grabs, there’s never been a better time to start playing Fantasy EFLHere’s everything you need to know about the new Fantasy game.

FANTASY EFL: GAMEWEEK 20 SCOUT PICKS

Goalkeeper

Leeds United’s Illan Meslier (G) is our preferred option between the sticks and is one of two Leeds players selected. The Whites face Oxford United (H) on Saturday.

The Frenchman has banked 11 clean sheets (+55) in 21 matches, collecting 98 points for his efforts. Seven of his 11 shutouts have come at Elland Road. The U’s yet to win on the road, and have only scored seven goal in nine games (A).

Leeds’ eight-game unbeaten streak at home highlights their imperious record.

Defenders

Completing the double-up, Jayden Bogle (D). The wing-back has scored 116 points in Fantasy EFL and is only selected by 3.3% of managers. He’s banked three double-digit hauls, and has two goals (+14) and one assist (+3) to his name. Defensive and attacking returns could be on the cards against the U’s, who have shipped 18 goals in nine games on the road.

Moving on, defensive giant Mickey Demetriou (D) of Crewe Alexandra was near-nailed for our panel this week. The club captain has scored 145 points this season, and is the highest-scoring Fantasy defender this season.

The Railwaymen are unbeaten in 11 and host Colchester United, who are worse on the road than at home.

Midfielders

Following a 12-point haul in Gameweek 19, Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer (M) continues to dominate in the middle of the park. The number eight has been playing in an advanced role in Chris Wilder’s side, scoring five goals and assisting five in 19 matches, alongside making 14 interceptions (+28).

In his last five games, he has one goal and three assists, scoring 118 points on Fantasy. The Blades face 21st-placed Cardiff City (A), who have lost six of 10 home matches this season, and haven’t won since Gameweek 13.

Completing our midfield, also backed by all four experts, was Middlesbrough’s Finn Azaz (M). The number 20 has six goals and nine assists in 20 matches, making six interceptions. In that period, he’s scored 137 points, and is the highest Boro scorer on Fantasy by 48 points.

Boro face Plymouth Argyle (A), who, although are better at home, sit 23rd in the table and have lost their previous four. Michael Carrick’s side have thrashed several teams away from home, and we anticipate a repeat at Home Park.

Forwards

Returning to our Gameweek 20 Scout Picks, Louie Barry (F) of Stockport County is a great option. The Aston Villa loanee has 14 goals (+70) and one assist in 20 games, totalling 129 points. Eight of his 14 goals have come at home, and the Hatters take on Peterborough United next.

The Posh are yet to keep a clean sheet this campaign, shipping 35 goals in 19 games – the second-most in the division. If anyone is to score this weekend for the hosts, Barry is likely to be involved.

Finally, Emmanuel Latte Lath (F) of Boro seems a great option ahead of their trip to Devonshire to face the Pilgrims. The number nine has eight goals and two assists in 21 matches, and bagged a hat-trick (+20) and one assist on the road in Boro’s 2-6 win at Oxford United.

A proven goalscorer against a struggling outfit, Lath could haul once again this weekend.

Club Picks

The club backed by the majority of the experts, Middlesbrough, have scored 98 points on Fantasy in 21 matches, scoring 35 goals and conceding 25 times in that period. They’ve kept six clean sheets (+14) and have scored 2+ goals eight times (+14). Although in their previous two away matches they’ve only scored three points on Fantasy, it’s hard to overlook Boro this weekend. Plymouth Argyle have struggled all season under Wayne Rooney. Even though their home form is more impressive, an 11-point haul is incredibly enticing for managers.

Completing our side are League One leaders Wycombe Wanderers. The Chairboys are on a remarkable run in the division, returning 43 points from 19 matches. They have the best goal difference [21] in the division and are unbeaten in 17 games. They’ve scored 133 points on Fantasy, making them the third-highest scorers. They host eighth-placed Bolton Wanderers (H), which will be a challenge at Adams Park. Nevertheless, the Trotters are inconsistent, and coupled with Wycombe’s form, we expect another comfortable win.

Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 19 Scout Notes 3

