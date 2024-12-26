521
521 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Casual Player
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Salah and fantasy returns after the 80th min - name a more iconic duo

    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      John McLaine and Al Powell

    2. Hangman Page
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Hangman Page and burning Swerve's house down.

    3. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ricicle and his ML rival

    4. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Toni Kroos & adidas 11 pro

  2. KanuLenoMeeMoCash
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    9min for jota
    Come onnn

  3. F4L
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    diaz no show. autosubs for some i guess

    1. THAT'S LIFE
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yep Evilneilson in for me that sums my season up

    2. MBK 42
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rogers two pointer!!!!

    3. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Kudus cleansheet

  4. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    RAN off the bench 😎

  5. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Ml rival brought in Diaz, now gets ran off bench !

  6. Cold Palms
      1 min ago

      Sarah vc and Pedro coming in for Diaz capper works

    • Khalico
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Bruno -> Bowen/Diaz?

      Already own Mbeumo, Foden, Salah, Palmer

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Sarr Rogers

    • Brosstan
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Jota 1 point, meanwhile ML rival gets jammy Rogers points off the bench..

      1. TheBiffas
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Season over

