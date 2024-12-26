A foggy Anfield is the setting for the final Premier League match of Boxing Day: Liverpool v Leicester City.

Kick-off on Merseyside is at 20:00 GMT.

The match sounded like it was in mild jeopardy at one point this afternoon, with the conditions more suited to a John Carpenter movie than a top-flight game.

But neither the match officials nor Jeff Bezos have deemed visibility to be too badly affected, so the match goes ahead.

Onto the team news and Liverpool boss Arne Slot has made two changes to the side that demolished Tottenham Hotspur.

Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones start as Dominik Szoboszlai and, the most-bought midfielder of Gameweek 18, Luis Diaz drop to the bench.

Over 750,000 FPL managers transferred in Diaz ahead of the Boxing Day deadline.

Diogo Jota, a new addition to a more modest 66,000 squads, is again only a substitute.

Federico Chiesa joins him on the bench after recovering from illness.

There are three changes for Leicester from the side that were thumped by Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 17.

Jakub Stolarczyk starts in goal in place of Danny Ward, with Mads Hermansen again absent.

Injury doubt Jamie Vardy also misses out, while Oliver Skipp drops to the bench.

Harry Winks and Patson Daka come into the side.

LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Chiesa, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Quansah.

Leicester City XI: Stolarczyk, Justin, Coady, Vestergaard, Kristiansen, Soumare, Winks, El Khannouss, Ayew, Mavididi, Daka.

Subs: Iversen, Okoli, De Cordova-Reid, Choudhury, Skipp, Edouard, Thomas, Alves, Buonanotte.

