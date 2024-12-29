Gameweek 19 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway on Sunday with Leicester City v Manchester City at 2.30pm GMT.

Four 3pm kick-offs follow, with Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur among the teams in action.

Beginning at Leicester City, the hosts make two changes to the side that started their 3-1 defeat at Liverpool.

Facundo Buonanotte and Jamie Vardy come back into the side, as Patson Daka has to make do with substitute duty and Jordan Ayew is suspended.

There’s just one alteration for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, with Kevin De Bruyne in for Jeremy Doku.

In south London, Chris Richards for the suspended Marc Guehi is the only change for Crystal Palace.

Opposing manager Ivan Juric makes three changes, promoting James Bree, Tyler Dibling and Joe Aribo to his starting XI.

Yukinari Sugawara, Flynn Downes and Lesley Ugochukwu drop out.

At Goodison Park, it’s two changes apiece.

For the hosts, Seamus Coleman and Dominic Calvert-Lewin make way for Ashley Young and Armando Broja.

Morato and Nicolas Dominguez come into the Nottingham Forest side, replacing Ryan Yates and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Murillo later pulled up injured in the warm-up, however, with Ramon Sosa drafted in.

There’s just one alteration for Fulham, with Harry Wilson in for Adama Traore.

Raul Jimenez continues to lead the line, with Emile Smith Rowe making his return as a substitute.

Andoni Iraola has been busier, making four changes.

James Hill, David Brooks, Philip Billing and Evanilson come in.

Justin Kluivert is suspended, while Max Aarons, Dango Ouattara and Enes Unal drop to the bench.

Finally, Radu Dragusin has been passed fit to play for Tottenham Hotspur, so Ange Postecoglou makes two changes to his starting XI.

Pedro Porro and Yves Bissouma come back into the side. Djed Spence is suspended, while Pape Sarr drops to the bench.

Wolverhampton Wanderers make three changes from the Manchester United win as Craig Dawson, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Hwang Hee-chan are handed starts.

Toti Gomes, Goncao Guedes and Jorgen Strand Larsen drop out.

LINE-UPS

Leicester City XI: Stolarczyk, Justin, Coady, Vestegaard, Kristiansen, Soumare, Winks, El Khannouss, Buonanotte, Mavididi, Vardy

Subs: Iversen, Okoli, Wilson-Brown, Thomas, Skipp, Choudhury, De Cordova-Reid, Alves, Daka

Manchester City XI: Ortega, Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Bernardo, Savinho, De Bruyne, Foden, Haaland

Subs: Carson, Walker, Grealish, Doku, Gundogan, Simpson-Pusey, Mubama, O’Reilly, McAtee

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Chalobah, Lacroix, Richards, Munoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta

Subs: Turner, Nketiah, Schlupp, Clyne, Kamada, Doucoure, Riad, Devenny, Kporha

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Wood, Bree, Aribo, Fernandes, Walker-Peters, Dibling, Armstrong, Onuachu

Subs: McCarthy, Manning, Lallana, Sugawara, Archer, Sulemana, Taylor, Ugochukwu, Bella-Kotchap

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Mangala, Gueye, Doucoure, Harrison, Ndiaye, Broja

Subs: Virginia, Keane, O’Brien, Patterson, Armstrong, Lindstrom, Beto, Calvert-Lewin, Chermiti

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams, Dominguez, Anderson, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Sosa, Wood

Subs: Miguel, Toffolo, Abbott, Boly, Ward-Prowse, Awoniyi, Silva, Moreira

Fulham XI: Leno, Diop, Andersen, Bassey, Castagne, Lukic, Pereira, Robinson, Wilson, Iwobi, Raul

Subs: Benda, Cuenca, Sessegnon, Cairney, King, Smith Rowe, Traore, Muniz, Vinicius

Bournemouth XI: Kepa, Hill, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez, Billing, Cook, Brooks, Christie, Semenyo, Evanilson

Subs: Travers, Dennis, Dango, Unal, Aarons, Winterburn, Kinsey, Harris, Rees-Dottin

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Forster, Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Udogie, Bentancur, Bissouma, Johnson, Kulusevski, Son, Solanke

Subs: Austin, Dorrington, Reguilon, Sarr, Bergvall, Maddison, Olusesi, Werner, Lankshear

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Doherty, Dawson, S Bueno, Semedo, Andre, J Gomes, Ait-Nouri, Bellegarde, Cunha, Hwang

Subs: Johnstone, Meupiyou, Lima, Doyle, R Gomes, Forbs, Guedes, Strand Larsen, Pond

