  1. lilmessipran
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    Werner is so bad and infuriating for his teammates I swear

  2. F4L
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    So who is WC'ing to get Haaland in? 😛

    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      No need. Already have him unfortunately.

  3. Shark Team
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    1.67 combined xGI for Sarr and Munoz and both blanked…

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      The power of XG

  4. lilmessipran
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    Will the Semenyo assist stand?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      26 mins ago

      Yes, just saw it, shot on goal blocked.

      1. lilmessipran
        • 12 Years
        17 mins ago

        Thought he lost the ball actually, will take the assist though.

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          12 mins ago

          If tackled then no assist but it looked like a shot to me, could easily be wrong.

          1. lilmessipran
            • 12 Years
            8 mins ago

            Hoping it stays.. cheers

    2. Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      Incredible. This guy literally returns every time i bench him.

      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        24 mins ago

        Definition of insanity, innit

    3. wowo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      I saw the game, looked like he was tackled, and the ball dropped to the far post.

  5. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    28 mins ago

    Took out RAN for Munoz this week. Seemed reasonably sensible.

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Same here, better moving forward hopefully

    2. Stuck in the Mudryk
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      His points are sitting 2nd on my bench

    3. F4L
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      it was, just very unfortunate

  6. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    Last gameweek:

    Fabianski played over Verbruggen
    Gusto played over Hall/RAN

    This gameweek:

    Last second benching for RAN and played Hall.

    This game is jarring.

    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Oh and played Damsgaard over Rogers when he played city.

    2. You Know Chippy Chips?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Pro tip: don't bench the players that will get points

    3. Emery Christmas
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      You should stop benching players who score points

      1. You Know Chippy Chips?
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        Great idea

  7. Supersonic_
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Can't wait for my Jota 8 minute cameo

    1. fantasyfog
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Funny story, I brought him in last game week for a punt, and I don't know how it happened but he ended up being my captain instead of Salah, great fun!

  8. Drip Doctor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    24 mins ago

    Chris bloody Wood

    Do we just ignore the longterm fixtures and get him?

    1. Tomerick
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      It would’ve worked from gw1 so no reason why it wouldn’t now too

      1. Kaneyonero
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        *woodn't

  9. You Know Chippy Chips?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Hope Munoz owners are enjoying their xGI today xx

    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 12 Years
      23 mins ago

      I am

    2. Emery Christmas
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      I’ll be getting him for the Leicester game

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Still correct call.

    4. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      It keeps me warm in these cold winter months.

  10. You Know Chippy Chips?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    Guys, I think content creators are clueless despite how confident they sound

    1. You Know Chippy Chips?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      Remember one was fully against Isak before his big run

      Didn't listen lol

      Shut up buddy

    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Just as clueless as the rest of us champ

      1. You Know Chippy Chips?
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        20 mins ago

        Speak for yourself

        I'm ranked higher than 99% of em

        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          18 mins ago

          Perhaps you should start a YT channel...

          1. You Know Chippy Chips?
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            16 mins ago

            No because the game is literally luck

    3. Abaddon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Well… they are not psychic… so do what you want with the information. Copy or play your own game

      1. Andy_Social
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        To be fair, we're the mugs for listening to them. They're raking it in off our clicks. Doesn't matter if they're clueless.

  11. Fifa las vegas
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    Would everyone like to stfu about “content creators” for five minutes?

    1. Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      NO

      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        Hahaha, that's funny. You made me laugh champ

    2. You Know Chippy Chips?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Closet content creator

    3. Tomerick
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      In fairness, does their profession not invite people to discuss them?

      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 12 Years
        14 mins ago

        They do in fairness, but this shite about everyone is in the “mud” having listened to content creators is wearing thin

        1. Tomerick
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Oh yeah as much as I generally dislike what content creation has done to FPL, it’s people’s own fault for listening to them when it backfires.

  12. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Who is the best CC?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      I like watching aboveaverageFPL, but they probably aren't the best.

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      19 mins ago

      Shouldn't the best be obvious?

    3. You Know Chippy Chips?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Torres Magic is my fav

    4. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Me 😉

    5. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      I remember watching FPL Focal when he was number one in the world. I was around 1.5 million. Didn't believe then that I was going to beat him 🙂

    6. djman102
      • 15 Years
      13 mins ago

      I'm partial to the OG (and founder of this site), Mark/FPL Blackbox

  13. pundit of punts
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    GTG for next GW?

    Raya
    TAA - Saliba - Robinson
    Salah - Palmer - Diaz - Semenyo - Rogers
    Isak - Jackson

    Valdimarsson - Mateta - Mykolenko - Harwood Bellis

    1. You Know Chippy Chips?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      GTG, captain?

    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Bored with this GW already?

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Those two players who are possibly injured need to go.

  14. Bobby_Brown
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Semenyo will 100% have his assist removed.

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      His shot on target was blocked?

  15. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    Dibbling first on my bench.

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Got Bruno?

  16. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    Apparently this a great opportunity for West Ham 'under the lights' according to this pundit. What does this nonsense even mean? West Ham's floodlights provide an advantage to West Ham? Eff off!!

    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Holograms

    2. You Know Chippy Chips?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Just means their game is on TV so players will likely up their level

      If true it's probably minimal as players try anyway

      Also, the same applies to Liverpool

    3. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Pool players will slip on the bubbles.

  17. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Jota will come on and score, its already written (now).

  18. Bobby_Brown
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Nah, watch the re-run. Diop as good as passed it to Ouatarra.

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      7 mins ago

      If you listen, it sounds like a block.

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        6 mins ago

        Otherwise the defender got collected by Semenyo but less likely.

  19. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Looks like C Fail(?) and Diaz fail. Or am I too early with this comment.

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      TAA fail also already close.

    2. Fifa las vegas
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      GW fail

