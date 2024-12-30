There are three more top-flight fixtures taking place on Monday, with Chelsea and Newcastle United among the teams in action.

It’s at Portman Road where we begin our team news, as Enzo Maresca makes five changes from the side that lost to Fulham on Boxing Day.

Out go Robert Sanchez, Malo Gusto, Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho and Nicolas Jackson, all of whom are on the bench alongside Reece James.

Filip Jorgensen, Axel Disasi, Noni Madueke, Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku are their replacements.

Meanwhile, Kieran McKenna makes four alterations for this tricky encounter, with Christian Walton, Wes Burns, Sam Morsy and Nathan Broadhead coming in for Arijanet Muric, Ben Johnson, Kalvin Phillips and Sam Szmodics.

In Birmingham, there are three changes for Aston Villa.

Diego Carlos, Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins get recalls, with Matty Cash and Jhon Duran suspended and Andre Onana dropping to the bench.

Opponents Brighton and Hove Albion have made four changes from their 0-0 draw against Brentford with Kaoru Mitoma benched for only the second time this season.

Joel Veltman, Pervis Estupinan, who is not in the squad, and Matt O’Riley also drop out.

Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Yasin Ayari and Simon Adingra are their replacements.

Finally, at Old Trafford, Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has made four alterations.

Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes are suspended so Casemiro and Christian Eriksen start in central midfield.

Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee also come in at the expense of Leny Yoro and Kobbie Mainoo.

Marcus Rashford returns as a substitute, meanwhile.

Eddie Howe sticks with the same Newcastle United side who beat Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Carlos, Pau, Digne, Bailey, Tielemans, Kamara, Rogers, McGinn, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Mings, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Barkley, Ramsey, Onana, Buendia, Philogene

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Lamptey, van Hecke, Dunk, Igor, Ayari, Baleba, Gruda, Enciso, Adingra, Joao Pedro

Subs: Steele, March, Rutter, Moder, Minteh, Mitoma, O’Riley, Veltman, McConville

Ipswich Town XI: Walton, Burns, O’Shea, Woolfenden, Greaves, Davis, Morsy, Cajuste, Hutchinson, Broadhead, Delap

Subs: Muric, Johnson, Townsend, Phillips, Taylor, Chaplin, Szmodics, J Clarke, Al-Hamadi

Chelsea XI: Jorgensen, Disasi, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Madueke, Palmer, Felix, Nkunku

Subs: Sanchez, Acheampong, Gusto, James, Veiga, Neto, Sancho, Guiu, Jackson

Manchester United XI: Onana, De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez, Mazraoui, Casemiro, Eriksen, Dalot, Amad, Zirkzee, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Kukonki, Malacia, Yoro, Collyer, Mainoo, Antony, Garnacho, Rashford

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Odysseas, Barnes, Osula, Livramento, Almiron, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff, Miley

