  1. Fabreghastly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Konate was poor today

    1. Sterling Archer
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      6 weeks out, rushed back so they didn't have to play quansah!

  2. Mighty Duck
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Amad my only available sub on the bench 😀

    • Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      First time Man Utd scored more than 1 goal at Anfield since 2015

      1. Bleh
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Defo points dropped there.

        1. Bushwhacker
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Lol

      2. F4L
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        they didn't look afraid today like they usually do. fernandes was great, esp second half was well up for it. helped lift the rest of the team. impressive that heads didnt drop at 2-1

      3. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Mata brace at the time with a beautiful first and the classic Gerrard red card https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCeANPiilVY

    • F4L
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      you know what, Ipswich switching to a 5 back is making me want get Davis again soon. Anyone else or nah?

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Definitely not. Looked at the fixtures? (Or Davis' scores most weeks)

        1. F4L
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          fair enough, think their defence has tightened up these last 2. some nice home fixtures, would be in rotation. but can see why not that appealing

      2. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Nearly got sent off today

        1. F4L
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          should've been! 😀

          was attacking though, more so than usual in a tough away match. twice should've/could've found Delap for big chance

    • Feloh
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Amad and Bruno in for -4 vs Soton on the cards. Go big or go home.

      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        I expect them to lose 0-2

    • Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I'm not quite sure how I keep making moves that end up worse?

      GW20: Amad (9) > Gordon (7)
      GW19: Fernandes [sus] > Sarr (2) ... with Pedro (8) 1st on bench
      GW18: Saka [inj] > Fernandes (-2) ... with Rogers (2) 1st on bench
      GW17: Semenyo (8) > Amad (2)

      Turns out my original moves for Amad & Fernandes really weren't actually that bad. Could get worse with SOU next!

      1. SalahFingers
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        They were bad. He got three 2s in a row. This is his only good week in the past 4. That doesn't make him suddenly great. He's cheap though so worth it as a sub.

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Well part of the reason both blanked against Wolves is because Bruno decided he'd be an idiot and get a red card after 46 minutes. Then with Bruno being suspended for the next match, it negatively affected Amad there too.

          1. SalahFingers
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Amad is the 17th highest scoring midfielder after today for good reason.

            It's not just one game. He has his moments, but for the most part is just a decent cheapo for subbing most weeks.

    • Feloh
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Why do Portuguese players speak English very well? All of them from Dalot, Bruno, Ronaldo, Nuno

      1. DMP
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Because we are smart. 😀

      2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Because they don’t dub TV like Spain and France

        1. DMP
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Also true.

      3. Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        They learn english from a younger age than we learn french

    • Bleh
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Who to bench? Currently on A.

      A. Gabriel - TOT (H)
      B. Hall - WOL (H)
      C. TAA - NFO (A)
      D. Robinson - WHU (A)

      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        d

      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        D
        Spurs look vulnerable from corners so wouldn't bench A

      3. gellinmagellan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        D

      4. Eightball
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        I have a similar decision and it's currently between A or D. Feels quite a close decision really.

        1. Bleh
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Yeah, tough one. West Ham are terrible at the moment so feel like Robinson can do some damage there too.

      5. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Definitely D imo

      6. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        I slightly disagree with people saying to bench Robinson because West Ham have been atrocious giving up chances down Robinson's flank over recent gameweeks.I suppose it depends on if you think they concede though.

        1. Bleh
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          Cheers, yeah my thoughts exactly. Tough one between A and D.

      7. the thinking one
        • 1 Year
        46 mins ago

        C)
        (have the same defence, VVD instead of TAA and gonna bench VVD.

    • gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Flekken Fabianski
      TAA Gabriel Robinson Munoz Faes
      Salah Gordon Palmer Enzo Rogers
      Isak Jackson Pedro

      2 FTs 1.3 ITB. What would you do? My current OR is 1.6m. Knees are jerking...How do I close the gap?

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Too much Chelsea attack.

        1. gellinmagellan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Agreed, don't know how I ended up with this. 🙁

      2. F4L
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        could roll again with that team, it looks decent. i guess flekken to pickford an option with dgw coming up. or pedro to delap or other striker of choice, but pedro got some points recently so. another question is if you want Mbeumo, funded by selling taa, for enzo

        1. gellinmagellan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          I'm contemplating the same. I was thinking of downgrading Jackson to Raul which could help me get in Mbuemo for Enzo...But I don't think the entry point for Mbuemo is too good right now with MCI and LIV next. Goalkeeper transfer makes sense right now, perhaps getting in Gakpo for Jackson too, though would be short term

    • Feloh
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      United are not as bad as their table position suggests.

      Open Controls
      1. Goro Majima
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Not today we weren't, no. We're where we are for a reason though.

      2. SalahFingers
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        They are pretty bad. After the 2 games today, only 4 teams have scored less than them in the whole league.

      3. DMP
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        The storm has now passed. 😀 Terrible fixtures.

        Amorim with the transfer Window will operate a miracle.

      4. Total Slotball
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        derby games anything can happen.

      5. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        An actual week of training will do that

      6. Sterling Archer
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Given united league position, Amorim could be the best assistant manager! Or at least a decent option

        1. Hairy Potter
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Which of the teams above them would you expect them to beat?

    • tricpic
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Play wissa or wood next week?

      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Wissa

      2. WVA
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Wood

    • R.C.
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      What price will Kinsky come at?

    • SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Liverpool be mad not to give Salah another contract, hope he goes City or summat lol

    • Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      I'm doing Amad (c) v SOU. I just cant; see Salah hauling at Forest who look incredible defensively. It'll be one assist or goal max. Amad could go bananas against Southampton

      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        GL with that

      2. SalahFingers
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Salah has not scored in only 2 out of his 20 games (admittedly Forest was one).

        Amad has blanked in 10 out of his 18 games (he got 1 assist against southampton last time).

        I'm still going Salah. If it wasn't him, it'd be Palmer or Isak, or someone who can actually score. Amad has 3 goals in 18 appearances.

        1. Jet5605
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          All fair but SOU at home is a fixture to be attacked IMO. They just conceded 5 at home to Brentford. Forest are great at home. Bournemouth will be a tough nut for Chelsea to crack and even Wolves look much improved under their new manager. I think Amad is a good differential and I accept there are risks.

      3. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Not a tiny bit worried about a potential rest for Amad in that fixture? Clocked up a lot of minutes lately.

        12th Jan - Arsenal (FA Cup)
        16th Jan - Southampton (Premier League)
        19th Jan - Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)
        23rd Jan - Rangers (Europa League)

        I suppose there's a week 'rest' - but Southampton is the easiest/least important fixture in that period.

        1. Jet5605
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          His minutes v ARS on 12th will be telling and will likely sway my decision. United badly need points in the league. I think SOU will be a priority game.

      4. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Will be out for blood against their only loss this season

    • Total Slotball
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Trent might be coming out the lineup..

      Open Controls
      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Already out of my team. Good chance he doesn’t start. Bradley is more than capable.

    • Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Want to get Amad in and need to sell a defender to fund it - who'd you lose:

      A) Lewis
      B) Colwill

      Currently benching both this GW anyway so it's about who you'd least like longer term

      1. SalahFingers
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Amad is who I'd prefer least out of those 3.

        But probably B

        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          It's to replace Enzo who is really annoying me

          1. SalahFingers
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Yes, and before today all Amad owners were selling because he got three 2s in a row.

            Amad is a trap and will annoy you just as much as Enzo.

        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          I disagree with that. Out of Enzo/Rogers/Aamd, I've always rated Enzo as the worst of the three. I punted on Amad and it didn't work out - but just got super unlucky with the timing & Bruno's red card.

          Do I think our fixtures are better than United's over the next 10? Yes. However as an 'attacking' FPL option I just feel Amad is better than Enzo.

          ...even if some of the number he puts up are impressive.

      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        I don't think it matters massively. City's fixtures are atrocious aside from IPS (GW19). Even then, IPS in okay form. Delap will be gunning to score against his old club. Lewis isn't nailed anyway.

        With Colwill, I don't trust our defense but he is nailed. Don't see many of clean sheets, but WOL/WHU/SOU/LEI in next 8 looks far better as a 'playable' option than with Lewis.

        Sell Lewis.

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Open Controls
          1. SalahFingers
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Good call. Even though Man City look to be improving, their games are getting difficult. Colwill is probably better to keep at the moment.

        2. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Yeah agree there's not much in it
          Both cheap defenders for a reason!

    • F4L
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Sou h, Bri h, Palace h in next 4 for United. is it worth considering Dalot then, that looked his best performance as the attacking wing back today

    • Emery Christmas
      • 11 Years
      2 hours ago

      Raya
      TAA VVD Robinson
      Salah Palmer Ode* Eze
      Isak Pedro Jackson
      (Hall, Enzo, 4.0)

      1FT, 0 ITB. Want to move on Ode, best option:
      A) Bruno
      B) Gordon
      C) Mbeumo

      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        C, but A is a better bet this week.

      2. Mother Farke
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Are you sure you want to bench Hall after what you said to people around here for benching him v Leicester? 😉

      3. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Diogo Jota up to 3k OR
        Did Jackson to Raul this GW
        Killing it!
        https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/7908566/event/20

        1. mookie
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Even with inside info, he didn't own Diaz or Gakpo all season.

        2. SAUCY SALAH
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Diogo Silva not Jota

          1. Dosh
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            Yea that's Jota's full name

        3. Bluetiger1
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Keep obtaining Green Arrows - well done SJ

      4. Sterling Archer
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Bought trent this gw lol.

        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Same, thinking get rid when I get FT

          1. Bluetiger1
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Possible pause as DGW could b GW25 with Liverpool

        2. Bleh
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Same. Loving that 0 pointer.

        3. Bluetiger1
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Ditto

          1. Bluetiger1
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Made worse as I have Kerkez on bench first sub 12 pts

      5. Dosh
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Which 2 to bench?

        VVD Timber Robinson Munoz Mazraoui

        1. Pilgrim62
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Tim and Rob imo

      6. Pilgrim62
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Foden to:
        A. Bruno
        B. Gordon
        (free)

        1. Bluetiger1
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Gordon otherwise looking for a difference to template teams
          RFT - foden scored this week

          GW20 8 pts (1 goal)
          GW19 6 pts (1 assist)
          GW18 2 pts
          GW17 9 pts (1 goal)

      7. No Kane No Gain
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Is Mbuemo to Bruno (C) worth it this week?!

        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          58 mins ago

          Keeping both, captaining neither

          1. No Kane No Gain
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            Who you captaining

        2. Bluetiger1
          • 2 Years
          49 mins ago

          Nope

      8. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Exactly money to do Diaz to Bruno.
        Good move?

        1. Bluetiger1
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          GTG - next game Southampton at home
          can always revert in a few weeks time

        2. Jet5605
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Like that move

        3. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          20 mins ago

          Planning the same, but no need to hurry now. Injury more likely than price change atm.

      9. james 101
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        DIAZ owner

        Also have Salah Palmer Gordon Gibbs-White

        A. Stick
        B. Swap for any mid up to 7.6 (so not Mbuemo) eg Eze, Amad, Savio, Martinelli, Roger’s, Kulu….

        Note I have 3 Newcastle so can’t be murphy.

        Thanks gents

        1. Bluetiger1
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          B. Gordon (7.5m)

          I have just transferred him in for next GW - missed out on his points
          over the past few game weeks

          GW13 5pts
          GW14 8 pts
          GW15 1 pts
          GW16 6 pts
          GW17 6 pts
          GW18 10 pts
          GW19 6 pts
          GW20 7 pts

          1. james 101
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Mate I gave him.

            1. james 101
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              *Have

      10. WVA
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        I can’t see anyone I’d want other than Gordon but don’t want to sell any of my mids?

        Start
        A. Wood
        B. Rogers

        Raya
        Robinson Munoz Hall
        Salah Palmer Bruno Mbeumo
        Isak Wood Pedro
        Fab Rogers Kerkez VdB

        1. james 101
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Definitely get Gordon mate. Hes a machine and cheap

          Rather have him than Bruno if that’s your only you’re financially

          1. WVA
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Not this week though, Bruno v Southampton! Got 4.5 ITB burning a hole in my pocket already!

      11. Jet5605
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Is it time to ditch double Arsenal defence? I have Gabriel & Timber and am considering Timber > Milenkovic next week to get some Forest defensive cover.

        1. james 101
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Did it a few weeks ago

        2. Bluetiger1
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Possible pause a week

          Arsenal v Spurs (Chance of clean sheet/goals from set play)
          Forest v Liverpool

          1. james 101
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Yeah. Good advice mate.

          2. Jet5605
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Yeah I've already burned my FT to bring Gordon in and so will do it after the Spurs game. Having no Forest defensive cover has cost me.

      12. Jet5605
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Who to start:

        A - Allison (nfo)
        B - Dubravka (WOL)

        1. Bluetiger1
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          A

      13. WVA
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        A big Wood tomorrow will take me to a ton

      14. james 101
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        DIAZ owner

        Also have Salah Palmer Gordon Gibbs-White

        A. Stick
        B. Swap for any mid up to 7.6 (so not Mbuemo) eg Eze, Amad, Savio, Martinelli, Roger’s, Kulu….

        Note I have 3 Newcastle so can’t be murphy.

        Thanks gents.

