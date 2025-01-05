Despite overnight snow at Anfield, Liverpool’s match against Manchester United on Sunday goes ahead as planned.

The Merseyside outfit are in red-hot form, having tasted defeat just once under Arne Slot.

United, meanwhile, lost six of their eight games across all competitions in December.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

Arne Slot makes just one change to the side that thrashed West Ham United last week, with Ibrahima Konate in for Joe Gomez.

Conor Bradley is back on the bench after injury.

Diogo Jota is also on substitute duty, but Dominik Szoboszlai misses out through illness.

As for United, Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes return from suspension, while Kobbie Mainoo is also in from the start.

Out go Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Joshua Zirkzee.

LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Darwin, Chiesa, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley

Manchester United XI: Onana, de Ligt, Maguire, Martinez, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot, Amad, Fernandes, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Malacia, Yoro, Casemiro, Collyer, Eriksen, Antony, Garnacho, Zirkzee

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.