325
325 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Ooooo bottomed!

    TAA/Jesus > Isak/Munoz? Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Do it

      Open Controls
    2. Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Do it 100%

      Open Controls
    3. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    4. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      For -4 I should have added, apologies, I got excited.

      Open Controls
    5. MCOR
      • 1 Year
      50 mins ago

      You still don't have Isak? I don't understand that!

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        7jrngs will explain everything, quickly!

        Open Controls
  2. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Really contemplating starting Robinson (whu) AND Mazraoui (SOU) ahead of Gabriel. Arsenal just seems out of place currently, in both attacking and defensive form.

    Same goes for Martinelli vs Wood conundrum

    Open Controls
    1. Not again Shirley
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      Yes they won 5:1 at palace but a few weeks back. Don’t think they can become a bad team in that short a space of time.

      Open Controls
    2. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Same decision this week, start Gabriel or Robinson. Currently on the latter. Arsenal not at the races at the moment.

      Open Controls
  3. abaalan
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Whats happened to Evanilson ?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Had surgery

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      This little piggy

      Open Controls
    3. Casual Player
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Fractured foot

      Open Controls
  4. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Cheap defence is the way to go

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      Sels
      Munoz N.Williams Robinson Konate Greaves

      Currently in this on WCard

      Open Controls
    2. Khalico
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      Yup it has been a treat for me with defence of Kerkez, Aina, Hall, Munoz and Robinson

      Open Controls
    3. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      Cheap, but they need to be good attackers, or have a high chance of cs and baps, like everton or nfo defenders.

      You need a premium keeper though IMO, like Raya or Alisson.

      Open Controls
      1. Bleh
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        Sels and Pickford have more points than both?

        Open Controls
        1. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Alisson was out for 7 games

          Open Controls
        2. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Need to cover the Pool and Arsenal defences somehow.

          Gabriel is the best option out of him and TAA as he is a lot cheaper and better goal threat. Alisson is a good keeper therefore.

          Thats my logic.

          The rest of defenders are people like Hall, Munoz, Aina, Myko etc.

          Open Controls
  5. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Who to start as 3rd def? Already have Gabriel and Munoz .

    A - Timber (TOT)
    B - Castagne (whu)

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  6. Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    If i remember correctly, Odegaard stepped up last season when Salka was out. But this season, he has been underwhelming

    Open Controls
    1. Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      *Saka

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      His (Odegaard) injury set him back

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        1 hour ago

        And no one is scoring goals

        Open Controls
  7. Royal5
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Tottenham Newcastle should be a cracking final.

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      Ange always wins something in his second season

      Open Controls
    2. Vote Joke
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      I know Liverpool drew to Man Utd at home and everyone seems to be saying their season is over, but do we really think they’ll lose to a team they beat 3-6 a couple of weeks ago?

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        They should win it quite comfortably

        Open Controls
  8. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    Newcastle winning 2-0 and Arsenal have over 3 xG... certainly creating chances, poor finishing

    Open Controls
    1. Heiro
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Surely jesus starts next GW then?

      Open Controls
  9. Mighty Duck
      59 mins ago

      It looks like Ode and Saka have the highest power only together. They can do nothing by one.

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Ode on pens at least.

        Open Controls
    • keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      59 mins ago

      The Arsenal corners have lost the "surprise factor" now
      Looking very predictable & easier to defend against

      Open Controls
    • g40steve
      • 6 Years
      58 mins ago

      Bottlers

      Open Controls
    • mookie
      • 11 Years
      54 mins ago

      Looks like I'll have to buy a GK(have Hendo) before GW29. Might as well do it sooner.

      Open Controls
      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Why sooner? Great fixtures until then

        Open Controls
    • theshazly
      • 1 Year
      53 mins ago

      Need your advice fellas

      Bench one :

      A ) Martinelli ( TOT )
      B ) Rogers ( EVE )
      C ) Delap ( BRI )
      D ) Wood ( LIV )

      Open Controls
      1. Silecro
        • 7 Years
        39 mins ago

        Reluctantly B

        Open Controls
      2. Mainoo Magic
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
      3. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        C

        Open Controls
    • Warby84
      • 9 Years
      53 mins ago

      Would you Gordon over Mbeumo, can only have 1??

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        47 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
        1. Warby84
          • 9 Years
          42 mins ago

          You would go Mbeumo?

          Open Controls
          1. Royal5
            • 13 Years
            35 mins ago

            I think Mbuemo is pretty essential atm, and City/Spurs are not red fixtures. That said I am looking at Diaz > Gordon to have both.

            Open Controls
      2. Free Hat
        • 5 Years
        42 mins ago

        For the next few gws I prefer Gordon.

        Open Controls
      3. The Mighty Hippo
        • 8 Years
        41 mins ago

        Over the next few games, yes.

        Open Controls
    • The Mighty Hippo
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      Best striker up to 7.3M?

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        46 mins ago

        Wood

        Open Controls
      2. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        46 mins ago

        Wood or Mateta

        Open Controls
    • Warby84
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      Alisson Valdi
      Mykolenko Munoz Robinson (Greaves Milenkovic)
      Salah Palmer Gordon Roger’s (Dibling)
      Isak Haaland Wood

      How’s the wildcard looking?

      Open Controls
      1. Bleh
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Nice. Probably the best Haaland draft I’ve seen.

        Open Controls
    • g40steve
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      Thoughts on bench?

      Think CHO eats Trent, which 3 defenders?

      Mbeumo has more ways to points than Jesus?

      Raya,
      Robinson, Trent, Munoz,
      Palmer, Salah, Sarr, Gordon, Mbeumo
      C Isak, Pedro,

      Fabs, Jesus Milenko, Timber

      1.1

      Open Controls
    • FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      30 mins ago

      Are people sticking with Arsenal defence? Stats are great and all that but they’re still struggling for clean sheets lately. Fixtures are still ok I guess and Gabriel is a keep for attacking threat. I’ve double currently and not so sure.

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        28 mins ago

        I think owning Gab is fine. But Raya is maybe a sell for Alisson.

        Open Controls
        1. Vote Joke
          • 14 Years
          4 mins ago

          Liverpool keep conceding too.

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Blow-In
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Liverpool have the double standards to plan towards I guess

            Open Controls
      2. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        26 mins ago

        Own Timber/Gabriel but other issues atm. Want to get rid of Diaz and Jackson first.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          25 mins ago

          I want to prioritise those 2 myself.

          Open Controls
          1. Royal5
            • 13 Years
            21 mins ago

            Thinking Gordon in and benching Jackson for Amad. What is your plan for Jackson?

            Open Controls
            1. FPL Blow-In
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              13 mins ago

              I’m thinking Bruno in for Diaz because I have Gordon and benching Jackson. I may play Jackson the following week then for Wolves before shipping

              Open Controls
              1. Royal5
                • 13 Years
                10 mins ago

                Sounds like a good idea

                Open Controls
    • Bleh
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      How’s it looking? Bench correct?

      Pickford
      TAA, Robinson, Hall
      Salah, Palmer, Diaz, Gordon
      Watkins, Isak, Pedro

      (Fabianski*, Rogers, Gabriel, Faes)

      Open Controls
    • Mata of opinion
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Who to bench from the following:

      A. Amad (SOU)
      B. Mbuemo (MCI)
      C. Foden (bre)
      D. JP (ips)

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        23 mins ago

        Tough. D imo

        Open Controls
        1. Mata of opinion
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Currently on C. Will change a few more times before deadline

          Open Controls
      2. Gervinho's forehead
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        I’m on D - see below

        Open Controls
    • Gervinho's forehead
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Correct benching??

      Verbruggen
      Munoz. Greaves. Robinson
      Salah. Palmer. Foden. Mbeumo. Gordon
      Isak. Jackson

      Sels. Pedro. Lewis. Milenkovic

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        Pedro over Jackson is 50/50

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Pedro has pens probably swings it

          Open Controls
    • AD105
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Any suggestions? Have 1 FT and 1.7 ITB

      Thinking of one of these moves

      A) Konsa > Hall/Munoz
      B) Cunha > Mateta/Raul/Pedro

      Raya
      TAA Gabriel Robinson
      Salah Palmer Gordon Rogers Amad
      Isak Wood

      4.0 Cunha Konsa Greaves

      Open Controls
    • Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      I think the Arsenal defensive double up has run its course. With 2FTs in hand, is it worth swapping Timber > Aina / Milenkovic (keeping Gabriel) with one of them.

      (also have Muric which needs sorting as well though, but can play Alisson)

      Many thanks

      Open Controls
    • BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      2ft.

      A) Play Wissa (MCI), save ft
      B) Dibling to Gordon, bench Wissa
      C) Dibling to Murphy, bench Wissa (and save money compared to Gordon)

      Open Controls
      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Pickford
        TAA Timber Hall
        Salah Palmer Sarr Amad
        Isak Jackson Wissa

        B: Colwill, Dibling, Greaves

        Open Controls
      2. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        B bench Jackson

        Open Controls
      3. Bluetiger1
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      4. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks. PS I can't keep Jackson vs BOU and bench him 😀

        Open Controls
    • sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Please:

      Flekken / 4.0
      Gabriel, Hall, Colwill / Davis, Faes,
      Salah, Palmer, Díaz, Sarr, Rogers
      Jackson, Isak

      Valdimarsson / Strand Larsen / Davis, Faes

      2 ft, 4.0 itb

      A. Hold
      B. Diaz to Gordon/Mbeumo/Savinho
      C. Sarr to Gordon/Mbeumo/Savinho
      D. Colwill to Kerkez
      E. Strand Larsen to Raúl
      F. Something else

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        f Watkins
        or
        Cunha

        Open Controls
        1. Bluetiger1
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          take out Strand Larsen

          Open Controls
    • Warby84
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Cunha back next week to wipe the toon clean sheets!!

      Open Controls
    • JBG
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      https://x.com/FPLPriceChanges/status/1876755177190896101

      "Isak - 200K transfers IN for GW21

      Eddie Howe: “We had 3 or 4 injuries at half time so we had to manage the 2nd half. Isak felt his hamstring so we had to bring him off.”

      Great....

      Open Controls
      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Wow really

        Open Controls
      2. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Nicely rested, i’d take 20m of Isak to 90 of Jackson 🙂

        Open Controls
    • _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      just now

      1FT 1.2m

      Jackson -> Wood or save and do it next gw?

      Raya
      TAA Gabriel Hall
      Salah Palmer Gordon Sarr
      Isak Jackson Pedro

      Muric Rogers Greaves Kerkez

      Open Controls
      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Save

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.