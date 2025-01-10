Fantasy EFL Gameweek 23: FPL Reactions’ team reveal

The deadline for Gameweek 23 is closing in. To help fine-tune your squads we have a team reveal, courtesy of our very own Louis [aka FPL Reactions].

Haven’t joined Fantasy EFL yet? Don’t miss out! It’s completely free to play and there are fantastic prizes up for grabs.

Our complete guide to Fantasy EFL is your starting point. Packed with rules, points, strategy tips, transfers, and more, it’ll get you ready for action. Plus, stay tuned for fresh content that we’re creating on the official EFL site.

STARTING SEVEN

GOALKEEPER

Huddersfield Town have collected four clean sheets in their previous five league matches, showing just how good they are defensively. They face third-from-bottom Shrewsbury Town this week and it’ll be a great opportunity for Jacob Chapman (G) to pick up a good return between the sticks.

DEFENDERS

A shoo-in when building my backline for this week is Mickey Demetriou (D) – the game’s highest-scoring defender. Crewe Alexandra’s centre-back is also against a third-from-bottom side, in this case Swindon Town.

This has the potential to provide clean sheet points, plus more for blocks, clearances and tackles. Another who excels in racking up additional points is Stevenage’s Carl Piergianni (D). As well as three consecutive clean sheets, the 32-year-old has also mustered up a leading 168 clearances so far.

Completing the backline is a player I’ve relied upon previously, Walsall’s David Okagbue (D). With five scores of at least eight points in his last half-dozen outings, Okagbue has become a consistent asset. That could continue this week versus a Tranmere Rovers side that has scored the division’s fewest goals.

MIDFIELDERS

Meanwhile, Barnsley have impressed offensively of late, scoring at least twice in each of their last four. They next visit 18th-placed Northampton Town and Davis Keillor-Dunn (M) could take advantage of a defence that has already let in 39 goals. The player seems to be amidst a purple patch after netting in four successive matches, plus the addition of two assists. He has multiple routes to points.

Deciding who joins him is something I’ll be mulling over right until the deadline, someone like Daniel Crowley (M). Owning a piece of the Notts County attack seems important, knowing they’re facing Grimsby and their 40 goals conceded. I’m not completely convinced by Crowley but he does give an alternative option for the captaincy trick.

FORWARD

While sitting on top of League Two, Walsall have racked up a huge 43 goals. Leading this relentless attack is Nathan Lowe (F), who is having a magnificent season. Not many are competing with his mammoth 18 attacking returns from just 21 matches and Lowe has quickly become one of the best forward options in Fantasy EFL.

CLUB PICKS

An easy pick for me this week. Not only have I selected Walsall just once this season but they also have a plum home fixture against Tranmere. Taking into account how effective they are offensively and that their opponents have the league’s worst attack, all signs point towards maximum points for them.

Furthermore, one side I’m yet to pick this season is Blackpool. They’re another home side, meeting 23rd-placed Cambridge United, who also possess one of the worst defences and attacks. The Seasiders’ recent form may be off-putting but they deserve some recognition, considering they’ve picked up points against elite sides like Wycombe Wanderers and Birmingham City.

CAPTAINCY

Finally, I’ll likely be playing the captaincy trick this week, for either Okagbue or Crowley in the 12:30 kick-offs. If they haul, I could sacrifice my goalkeeper – who wears the armband – by selling him for someone who won’t play. I’d then get double points for my vice-captain. Otherwise, I’ll likely vice Piergianni.

VOTE FOR SCOUT AT THE 2025 SPORTS PODCAST AWARDS!

We’re delighted to have been shortlisted for the 2025 Sports Podcast Awards!

We’re a finalist in the Best Fantasy, Betting and Gaming Podcast category – and you can help us win by voting here.

The polls close on January 10.

Thank you for your support!