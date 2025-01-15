1123
1,123 Comments Post a Comment
  1. F4L
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Everton really need to buck up and improve or their heading down imo. Wolves look decent, Ipswich are finding their feet

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      just now

      *they're

      Open Controls
  2. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    No isak cap huge haul missed

    77 with Amad and Mazroui lets get to 100!

    Open Controls
  3. sankalparora07
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    My mate has Sels and I have had Raya for the last 10-15 GW's.....turns out Sels has outscored Raya even after conceding to LIV......My biggest regret this season is not owning any NFO players and trusting too much in ARS defense

    Open Controls
  4. Pablitto
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    1FT...

    A Sanchez to Heco
    B Saliba to Hall
    C Raul to Wood

    team linked:
    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/1877936/event/21

    thanks fo your vote

    Open Controls
  5. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Looks like João Pedro is starting based on his new Instagram post!

    Open Controls
  6. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Next week captain will be so tricky. Is it time for Wood?

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Wolves and Brentford can’t defend

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.