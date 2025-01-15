Gameweek 21 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues with four Wednesday night clashes, so here’s the team news.

After Eddie Howe added mystery to Alexander Isak‘s (£9.3m) availability, the Newcastle United forward starts tonight. He’s aiming to score in an eighth successive league game, as the Magpies seek a sixth consecutive win.

Their XI is unchanged from Gameweek 20, which is good news for owners of Anthony Gordon (£7.6m) and Lewis Hall (£4.9m), though Fabian Schar (£5.4m) is ill.

Back from suspension, Matheus Cunha (£7.0m) only makes the Wolverhampton Wanderers bench but there are no notable surprises elsewhere.

That’s because Morgan Rogers (£5.5m), Ismaila Sarr (£5.9m), Eberechi Eze (£6.6m), Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.3m), Daniel Munoz (£4.8m), Pedro Porro (£5.4m), Dominic Solanke (£7.5m) and Jordan Pickford (£5.0m) all start.

Meanwhile, Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) keeps his place over the returning Jhon Duran (£5.8m), there’s a first league start since Gameweek 13 for Leicester City defender Wout Faes (£4.0m) and David Moyes makes two changes in his first match back at Everton. One of these welcomes Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.4m) back into the lineup.

30 minutes later, the north London derby kicks off. Arsenal have lost Gabriel Jesus (£6.8m) and Ethan Nwaneri (£4.5m) from Gameweek 20 but at least Jurrien Timber‘s (£5.7m) one-match ban is over.

He’s one of five new starters compared to the draw at Brighton and Hove Albion. Martin Odegaard (£8.3m), Kai Havertz (£7.8m) are in, playing alongside the usual defensive regulars.

Tottenham Hotspur name Son Heung-min (£9.8m) in their XI but moving to the bench are James Maddison (£7.6m) and Brennan Johnson (£6.4m). There’s a league debut for new goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky (£4.5m).

GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Mangala, Gana, Doucoure; Harrison, Calvert-Lewin, Ndiaye

Subs: Virginia, Begovic, Patterson, Keane, O’Brien, Sherif, Lindstrom, Armstrong, Beto

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Tielemans, Kamara, Onana, Ramsey; Rogers, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Gauci, Nedeljkovic, Bogarde, Maatsen, Bailey, Buendia, Jimoh-Aloba, Duran

Leicester City XI: Stolarczyk; Justin, Faes, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Winks, Soumare; Buonanotte, El Khannous, Mavididi; Vardy

Subs: Iversen, Coady, Thomas, Choudhury, Skipp, De Cordova-Reid, McAteer, Ayew, Daka

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze; Mateta

Subs: Turner, Clyne, Riad, Devenny, Kporha, Schlupp, Kamada, Doucoure, Nketiah

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Botman, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Gordon

Subs: Odysseas, Trippier, Krafth, Kelly, Willock, Miley, Longstaff, Almiron, Osula

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa; Doherty, Bueno, Agbadou; Rodrigo Gomes, Joao Gomes, Andre, Ait-Nouri; Guedes, Strand Larsen, Hwang

Subs: Johnstone, Dawson, Doyle, Semedo, Forbs, Lima, Bellegarde, Cunha, Sarabia

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Sterling, Havertz, Trossard

Subs: Neto, Zinchenko, Kiwior, Tierney, Jorginho, Merino, Martinelli, Kabia, Butler-Oyedeji

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky; Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence; Sarr, Bergvall, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Solanke, Son

Subs: Austin, Reguilon, Hardy, Olusesi, Maddison, Moore, Johnson, Lankshear, Richarlison



