Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 24: Scout Notes

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 24 has seen 83 goals scored across the country, and managers are treated to more midweek action. We have 17 matches remaining across the three divisions, including all Championship sides.

Here are our top lessons we’ve learned from Gameweek 24’s action across the three divisions.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 24: CHAMPIONSHIP

Cardiff win bragging rights

Callum Robinson (F) wrote the headlines in the south Wales derby, helping Cardiff City defeat rivals Swansea City 3-0 (H). He banked 14 points for 0.3% – scoring a brace (+10) and providing further attacking returns, a masterclass following his red card in Gameweek 21. However, Dimitrios Goutas (D) was the highest-scorer with 15 points. He scored (+7) and hauled for 0.1% – credit to those that selected him.

Up next, the Bluebirds have a trip to south London in store to face Millwall (A). Whereas, Swansea will be hoping to continue their unbeaten home streak when they face Sheffield United.

Routine victories for top two

Sheffield United went top of the table on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over Norwich City, banking nine points for 5.1%. Harrison Burrows (M) scored a brace (+12), including his second from the penalty-spot, returning 15 points for 0.9%. Sam McCallum (D) returned his first double-digit score this season, providing an assist (+3) for 0.1%. The Blades have kept 16 clean sheets in 27, and have scored 177 points overall.

Nevertheless, Leeds United returned to the summit on Sunday with a 2-0 win over Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday, also scoring nine points as a club pick. Ethan Ampadu (D) was the only player to score double-digits, making defensive contributions throughout. Notably, Joel Piroe (F), selected by 6%, blanked for managers. However, Manor Solomon (F) scored the opener for 0.1%, while Largie Ramazani (F) scored off the bench and provided an assist. The Whites are now the highest-scoring club pick with 180 points, keeping 15 clean sheets (+30) and scoring 2+ goals 18 times (+36).

Luton Town end losing run

Following Rob Edwards’ departure and Matt Bloomfield’s appointment, all eyes were on Kenilworth Road to see how Bloomfield would set up in his first match as Luton manager. In the end, the Hatters ended their four-match losing run with a 0-0 draw at home against PNE.

Defensively, the team shone. Daiki Hashioka (D) scored 12 points for 0% – making 14 clearances (+4) on the way to the clean sheet return. Equally, Mark McGuinness (D), a player we indentifed under Bloomfield, made it back-to-back double-digit hauls for his defensive efforts. Playing a 4-2-3-1, the Hatters threatened throughout but couldn’t find the back of the net. They netted five point as a club pick for 2.4%.

A tricky away test awaits Bloomfield in his first match on the road, when they face Oxford United – who are six unbeaten under Gary Rowett. Whereas, PNE remain in the south, travelling from Bedfordshire to Hertfordshire to face Watford.

Nathan Lowe silences the critics

After a dazzling loan spell at Walsall, where he netted 15 goals and tallied seven assists in just 22 appearances, earning the Saddlers a remarkable 157 points, Nathan Lowe (F) was recalled to Stoke City. With relegation looming and fellow forward Thomas Cannon (F) recalled to Leicester City, the Potters couldn’t afford to keep Lowe sidelined any longer. He made his first start for Mark Robins’ side against WBA (A) and immediately made a significant impact.

The number 35 stabbed the ball home (+5) and could’ve scored a brace that was cleared off line. He scored seven points for 4.8%, and looks set to be the main man for Robins’ attack now. Up next, Stoke will be hoping for their first away win since Gameweek 13 at Fratton Park on Wednesday against Portsmouth.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 24: LEAGUE ONE

Lincoln defence shines

The Imps kept their eighth clean sheet of the season at Sixfields Stadium, defeating Northampton Town 0-1, securing nine points for 2.4%. Tendayi Darikwa (D) scored the only goal of the match (+7), and made defensive contributions, to return 15 points for 0.1%. He has four goals and three assists this season from the right wing, despite being listed as a defender.

However, Paudie O’Connor (D) continued his remarkable form, and is now the third-highest scoring player on Fantasy EFL. The centre-back made an astonishing 27 clearances (+9), taking his season total to 231 (+77). He hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 15 and has five double-digit hauls to his name. Additionally, Adam Jackson (D) and Shaun Roughan (D) both returned double-digits, contributing defensively throughout.

Lincoln face off against Peterborough United and Blackpool at Sincil Bank Stadium, and their assets are likely to see a rise in ownership.

Birmingham make it 10 unbeaten

The Blues extended their lead at the top of the table, with 56 points in 24 games [and two games in hand!] They have the best goal difference in the division [+25] and secured a 1-0 victory against Exeter City (H).

Ethan Laird (D) scored the sole goal of the match, opening his account for the season, and banked 15 points for 4.1% through defensive returns. In Gameweek 22, the right-back scored 17 points, providing a hat-trick of assists (+9) – returning 32 points in two Gameweeks. Chris Davies’ side take on title rivals Wrexham (A) and Huddersfield Town (A) in a challenging Double Gameweek. Nonetheless, with 10 games unbeaten, and wins over both of these sides at St. Andrew’s, backing them as a club pick could be an excellent option.

Rotherham turn in form

Following a poor start under Steve Evans, the Millers are starting to cement their place in League One, and now sit seven points outside the Play-Offs. They defeated Charlton Athletic 4-2 at ASSEAL New York Stadium, securing seven points for 2.3%.

Andre Green (M) scored 16 points for 0% – which isn’t much of a surprise given he’s only started four of six games this season. The 26-year-old has vital in their win, providing two assists (+6) and scoring (+6), alongside further attacking returns. Mallik Wilks (F) continued his impressive form with another strong performance, scoring a goal and providing an assist. He also made other significant attacking contributions to his team’s play. Unfortunately, a yellow card resulted in a one-point deduction, denying him a second consecutive 12-point return.

Nonetheless, credit must be given to Charlton’s Connor Coventry (M), who banked 14 for 0.1%. The number six made six interceptions (+12), taking his season total to 40 (+80), totalling 131 points.

Up next, the Millers face 24th-placed Burton Albion (A) and 23rd-placed Cambridge United (H) in Double Gameweek 25.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 24: LEAGUE TWO

Mickey Demetriou breaks the 200 club

History Maker! Mickey Demetriou (D) of Crewe Alexandra becomes the first ever player in Fantasy EFL to surpass 200 points! The Railwaymen’s defensive stalwart led them to a 0-1 victory at Morecambe, adding another 13 points to his already monumental tally. This is a feat no other player has accomplished so far, solidifying Demetriou’s place as a Fantasy EFL legend.

The 34-year-old made 18 clearances (+6), taking his season total to 258 (+86), and has back-to-back double-digit hauls. Averaging 8.3 points, the club captain scored 13 points for 12.2% and now officially has scored 208 points. Crewe take on 21st-placed Accrington Stanley (H) and fourth-placed AFC Wimbledon (H). With two home games in store for the leading FEFL scorer, we have no doubt his ownership will skyrocket.

Notts County masterclass

The Magpies banked an impressive 0-3 away victory at Wham Stadium, defeating Accrington Stanley, taking them to just one point within the automatic promotion spots.

George Abbott (D) stole the show on Fantasy, banking 16 points for 0% of owners, despite scoring 101 points prior to the match. He scored a beautiful volley, alongside providing defensive returns. Nevertheless, David McGoldrick (F) was also excellent for 0.7%, scoring a brace in 85 minutes, returning 13 points. Defenders Matthew Platt (D), Jacob Bedeau (D) and Rod McDonald (D) all returned double-digits for their owners.

In Gameweek 25, the Magpies face 11th-placed Bromley (H) and 24th-placed Carlisle United (H).

Walsall Thrive Despite Lowe’s Absence

Despite losing Lowe, that didn’t see Mat Sadler’s side struggle. The Saddlers defeated MK Dons 4-2 in front of their home faithful, making it 16 unbeaten. They have 58 points in 25, and are 12 points clear at the top. As a club pick, they scored seven points for 5.2%, totalling 172 points, and have nine eight games in a row.

Albert Adomah (M) enjoyed a productive outing, making his third start in 23 games. He contributed significantly to the hosts’ victory with an assist and a goal, earning him 11 points despite a 0% ownership rate. Defender Harry Williams (D) also impressed, scoring the third goal of the afternoon and making key defensive contributions, although his team conceded twice (-1), still resulting in an 11-point haul. Notably, Taylor Allen continued his impressive assist tally, providing another assist from his center-back position. He also recorded an interception (+2), bringing his season assist total to an impressive eight in just 25 games.

The Saddlers take on Bradford City and Fleetwood Town on the road in Double Gameweek 25.

Anthony O’Connor breaks another record

While Demetriou may have had a historic week, other Fantasy EFL stars also shone. O’Connor, owned by 6.7% of managers, returned eight points for Harrogate Town in their 2-0 home win over Cheltenham Town. A key factor was his five clearances (+5), boosting his season total to a remarkable 302 (+100 points)!

Despite only six clean sheets this season, the defender boasts 186 points, ranking second among all Fantasy players. Facing Colchester United at home on Tuesday in Double Gameweek 24, the 32-year-old has a chance to narrow the gap with Demetriou.