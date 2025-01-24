Fantasy EFL Gameweek 25: FPL Reactions’ team reveal

The Friday deadline for Gameweek 25 of Fantasy EFL is closing in. To help fine-tune your squads we have a team reveal, courtesy of our very own Louis [aka FPL Reactions].

Haven’t joined Fantasy EFL yet? Don’t miss out! It’s completely free to play and there are fantastic prizes up for grabs.

Our complete guide to Fantasy EFL is your starting point. Packed with rules, points, strategy tips, transfers, and more, it’ll get you ready for action. Plus, stay tuned for fresh content that we’re creating on the official EFL site.

STARTING SEVEN

GOALKEEPER

In goal, I have decided to back Alex Bass (G). Notts County go into two home matches, against two poor opposition, off the back of keeping a clean sheet in their previous two fixtures. Notts County lack convincing defender picks, so Bass felt like an easy addition between the sticks.

DEFENDERS

As usual, I’m set up with a back three. Defenders offer much more potential than attackers due to the scoring system, which makes selecting three defenders appealing week in, week out. Crewe centre-back and the highest-scoring player in the game, Mickey Demetriou (D), doesn’t just make my team, he also takes the captaincy armband. As well as having two opportunities to keep a clean sheet, Demetriou is a ‘clearance king’, so has the ability to rack up additional points.

Charlton may not be the most convincing defence in League One, but they face two sides who sit near the foot of the table. Lloyd Jones (D) has managed seven or more points in seven of his previous eight matches, displaying good consistency.

Prior to their loss against Fleetwood, Salford collected an amazing six clean sheets on the bounce. So, with two games ahead, we could well see them recapture that form. Luke Garbutt (G) stands out for them, after bagging a nine+ pointer in six of his last nine games.

MIDFIELDERS

Barnsley have netted two or three goals in four of their last five matches, so go into their Double Gameweek in top-scoring form. Helping them along the way was star player and the out-of-position Davis Keillor-Dunn (M), who has managed five attacking returns in his last five games.

Joining him in midfield, and another player in top form, is Thelo Aasgaard (M). The Norwegian produced four goals in his previous five matches in all competitions, and faces two ropey defences with his Wigan side.

FORWARD

Notts County have scored the second-highest number of goals in League Two thus far, so not investing in one of their in-form forwards could be foolish. With that in mind, I think David McGoldrick (F) takes my fancy. McGoldrick has managed back-to-back braces in his previous two games, reflecting both exciting and explosive form.

I’m also seriously interested in teammate and fellow forward Alassana Jatta (F), who has mustered seven goal contributions in his last six games. It could be a case of, whoever makes the starting line-up, makes my team.

CLUB PICKS

This will be the third time I have picked Notts County this season, so I need to be careful. However, this week is too good of an opportunity to turn down, taking into account that they are in form and have two home games. They have a genuine chance to win both, keep clean sheets in both, and rack up goals in both.

I also went for Charlton Athletic, who I am yet to select this season. Charlton also have two home meetings, which gives them much more potential.