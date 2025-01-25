With no Saturday lunchtime kick-off, Gameweek 23 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway with five 3pm GMT matches:

3PM GMT KICK-OFFS

We start the all-important team news with the game at Molineux, where Arsenal welcome back some players from injury but lose two others.

William Saliba and Myles Lewis-Skelly are passed fit and start, while Ethan Nwaneri, Thomas Partey and Leandro Trossard are new additions to the side that started the 3-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jakub Kiwior, Jorginho and Raheem Sterling drop to the bench while Martin Odegaard is missing from the squad.

Mikel Merino is also unavailable.

Arteta on Odegaard to TV broadcasters: "Martin was ill this morning and we had to send him back – he was nowhere near fit to play. "Mikel [Merino] as well, because he got a knock and couldn't make it yesterday for training." — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) January 25, 2025

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Vitor Pereira goes with the same starting XI that lost to Chelsea.

Liverpool’s team also shows five changes from the midweek UEFA Champions League round.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson, Cody Gakpo and Alexis Mac Allister are all unsurprisingly back after benchings on Tuesday.

Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Kostas Tsimikas, Darwin Nunez and the injured Curtis Jones make way.

Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna responds to a Gameweek 22 trouncing by also making five alterations.

Axel Tuanzebe, Jacob Greaves, Kalvin Phillips, Wes Burns and new signing Jaden Philogene are in as Ben Godfrey, Cameron Burgess, Jens Cajuste, Ben Johnson and Jack Clarke drop out.

At St Mary’s, Newcastle’s only change is a predictable one: Fabian Schar in for Sven Botman at centre-half.

The fit-again Nick Pope is among the substitutes.

Southampton make four alterations, however, one of which is enforced because of Aaron Ramsdale‘s injury.

Yukinari Sugawara, Flynn Downes and Cameron Archer drop to the bench as Alex McCarthy, Ryan Manning, Lesley Ugochukwu and Paul Onuachu are in.

Two of the form sides in the division clash at the Vitality Stadium, where hosts Bournemouth are unchanged from last Saturday.

Nottingham Forest meanwhile bring in Ryan Yates and Jota Silva for the benched Nicolas Dominguez and the absent Callum Hudson-Odoi.

There’s no surprise that Everton boss David Moyes sticks with the same starting XI that saw off Tottenham Hotspur.

Fabian Hurzeler does change a winning side, however, although one of his two alterations is enforced thanks to Pervis Estupinan‘s absence.

Tariq Lamptey and Brajan Gruda come in, as Yankuba Minteh‘s reward for last week’s goalscoring display is a demotion to the bench.

Lewis Dunk recovers from injury and keeps his place.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Arrizabalaga, Cook, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez, Christie, Adams, Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo, Ouattara.

Subs: Travers, Akinmboni, Kinsey-Wellings, Tavernier, Winterburn, Jebbison, Silcott-Duberry, Adu-Adjei, Rees-Dottin

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenković, Murillo, Williams, Yates, Anderson, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Silva, Wood.

Subs: Miguel, Morato, Toffolo, Boly, Domínguez, Ward-Prowse, Moreno, Awoniyi, Sosa.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, Lamptey, Baleba, Ayari, Gruda, Pedro, Mitoma, Welbeck.

Subs: Rushworth, Webster, McConville, Gomez, O’Riley, Hinshelwood, Adingra, Rutter, Minteh.

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Mangala, Gueye, Lindstrøm, Doucouré, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virgínia, Begović, Patterson, Keane, Young, Harrison, Garner, Armstrong, Beto.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, van Dijk, Robertson, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Gakpo, Díaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley, Endo, Chiesa, Elliott, Núñez, Danns.

Ipswich Town XI: Walton, Burns, Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis, Hutchinson, Phillips, Morsy, Philogene, Delap.

Subs: Muric, Johnson, Townsend, Godfrey, Taylor, Luongo, Enciso, Hirst, Broadhead.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Bree, Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis, Walker-Peters, Ugochukwu, Aribo, Manning, Fernandes, Onuachu, Armstrong.

Subs: Lumley, Wood, Sugawara, Bella-Kotchap, Downes, Smallbone, Lallana, Archer, Fraser.

Newcastle United XI: Dúbravka, Livramento, Schär, Burn, Hall, Guimarães, Tonali, Joelinton, Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Pope, Trippier, Botman, Kelly, Almirón, Willock, Longstaff, Miley, Osula.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sá, Doherty, Bueno, Agbadou, Semedo, André, Gomes, Aït-Nouri, Sarabia, Cunha, Larsen.

Subs: Johnstone, Dawson, Gomes, Lima, Doyle, Bellegarde, Guedes, Hee-chan, Gomes.

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri, Rice, Partey, Martinelli, Havertz, Trossard.

Subs: Neto, Porter, Tierney, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Calafiori, Jorginho, Butler-Oyedeji, Sterling.

