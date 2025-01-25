1116
1,116 Comments
  1. KeanosMagic
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Which one for free? Or both for -4?

    Gordon to Mbuemo
    Or Amad to Kluivert?

  2. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Hoping that Greaves goal leads to a price rise back to 4.0m...

    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      just now

      He has been rotting on my bench for months

  3. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    No Salah for 4th straight gameweek paying off again lovely. Foden haul would be icing

    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Rank?

  4. Jon Snow
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Wow maybe I need to move Bednarek up from 3rd on my bench

  5. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Reckon better wait with Bournemouth mid one more week and get Mbeumo first?

  6. F4L
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    is there any chance Pickford gets an assist? would be huge

    1. Mighty Duck
        just now

        Mmmm... No.

    2. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Diaz and Pedro to:

      Kluivert and Gakpo for free?

      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        just now

        If you want points

