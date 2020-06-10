647
June 10

Who are the most secure starters ahead of the FPL restart? Part four

With up to five substitutions allowed and nine Gameweeks crammed into little over a month, we’ve been looking at which players stand the best chance of regular starts when the Premier League resumes.

Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Watford, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are the focus of our final article in the series as we highlight who has clocked up the most appearances and minutes under their current managers.

You can read our analysis of the other 15 teams in the division via the links below.

We’re in unchartered territory given the circumstances of these remaining 92 games and there’ll no doubt be the usual end-of-season blooding of fringe players and academy products at some stage, particularly involving clubs who end up with little to play for.

Still, the below analysis should hopefully act as a rough guide as to which Fantasy assets are likeliest to rack up the most pitch-time in Gameweeks 30+ to 38+.

Southampton

After some early-season tactical experiments that veered from the moderately successful to the downright disastrous, Ralph Hasenhuttl has from Gameweek 13 onwards been one of the easiest managers to second-guess.

It was during the 2-2 draw at the Emirates in November that the Southampton boss settled on and stuck with his preferred 4-2-2-2 formation.

James Ward-Prowse (£5.7m), Ryan Bertrand (£4.8m), Jack Stephens (£4.4m), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£4.8m) and Alex McCarthy (£4.5m) have all been ever-present from that point onwards, while Nathan Redmond (£6.2m) had an unspoiled record until injury enforced his absence after Gameweek 25.

Ward-Prowse, indeed, hasn’t missed a single minute of league football all season.

Jan Bednarek (£4.4m) has also been a first-team regular, starting 27 out of 29 games in 2019/20; only an Achilles injury in Gameweek 24 and a tactical benching in Gameweek 26 have seen him drop out of the starting XI.

Stuart Armstrong (£5.2m), meanwhile, appears to have first dibs on the second ‘number ten’ slot alongside Redmond, having started nine of the last 10 league matches that he was fit and available for.

Moussa Djenepo (£5.2m) being suspended for the next three games should further aid his cause.

Danny Ings (£7.1m) would perhaps be the main concern from a Fantasy perspective.

Southampton’s talismanic striker is one of the first names on the teamsheet when the Saints are playing just once a week but with the fixtures coming thick and fast in July especially, we can most likely expect a benching or two for the mid-price FPL forward.

Ings was rested in both Gameweeks 19 and 24 and the thing that those matches had in common was that they fell within a period of fixture congestion for the Saints, be it in league or cup.

Hasenhuttl’s previous comments about Ings playing three times in a week should also act as a cautionary tale, although it’s perhaps now more the physical demands put upon the front two, rather than Ings being particularly injury-prone, that is the primary reason for an occasional refresh up top.

Ings has actually featured in all 29 league fixtures this season but has only lasted 90 minutes in nine of them.

Shane Long (£4.7m), who has been a regular starter from Gameweek 15 onwards, has also been hauled off in 11 of his 13 starts.

The one problem position is at right-back, with Cedric Soares’ injury and subsequent departure leaving a void that hasn’t convincingly been filled.

Ward-Prowse, loanee Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.4m) and the previously out-of-favour Yan Valery (£4.6m) have all had stints there this calendar year, with the latter starting in Gameweek 29 but gifting Newcastle what turned out to be the only goal of the match.

Tottenham Hotspur

Son Heung-min (£9.7m), Hugo Lloris (£5.3m) and Harry Kane (£10.8m) have started every league match that they have been fit and available for under Jose Mourinho, while Steven Bergwijn (£7.4m) also boasts a 100% record since joining the club in January – although his manager had little choice but to field the Dutchman with injuries rife in the Tottenham Hotspur squad.

Dele Alli (£8.3m) and Serge Aurier (£4.9m) have also been key cogs in the Spurs machine since Mourinho succeeded Mauricio Pochettino but did suffer benchings shortly before the mid-March suspension: Alli against Chelsea after a petulant reaction to being substituted in the Champions League and Aurier in Gameweeks 27 and 29, with Japhet Tanganga (£4.1m) taking his place at right wing-back.

We can probably expect Ben Davies (£5.3m) to start the bulk of the games at left-back based on Mourinho’s previous comments about the importance of the Welshman to his system, while Toby Alderweireld (£5.3m) has lined up at centre-half in all but one of the 17 Premier League games that his current boss has overseen.

Giovani Lo Celso (£7.3m) had also been finding favour and form in the second half of the season, starting five of Spurs’ last seven league games and only being benched around key FA Cup and UEFA Champions League ties.

With the Lilywhites now out of both of those competitions, of course, the entire focus will be on the Premier League and a tilt at the top four/five.

The schedule for Spurs’ opening three games has been kind, with generous recovery periods between them, although we can expect July to be a tad busier thereafter.

Watford

Unavailability has led to most of Nigel Pearson’s changes in his 13 matches in charge of Watford, with unenforced alterations at a premium.

Ben Foster (£4.9m), Etienne Capoue (£4.8m), Craig Cathcart (£4.3m) and Troy Deeney (£5.9m) are all ever-presents since Pearson succeeded Quique Sanchez Flores, while Kiko Femenia (£4.2m), Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.6m) and Gerard Deulofeu (£6.1m) have unblemished records when we remove injuries from the equation.

The only occasions that Will Hughes (£5.3m) and Ismaila Sarr (£6.4m) have been benched under Pearson have also come in their first games back from fitness problems, while Christian Kabasele (£4.3m) swiftly regained control of the second centre-half spot alongside Cathcart having initially dropped out through suspension.

Adam Masina (£4.3m) has started the last eight games at left-back, meanwhile, and may still have the upper hand when we return.

It remains to be seen how much Daryl Janmaat (£4.0m) features in Pearson’s plans (particularly as Femenia has played at left-back under his current boss) but there is still doubt over whether the Dutchman will be fit for the resumption.

One other thing to note: Deulofeu looks set to miss the rest of 2019/20 through injury, so Roberto Pereyra (£5.6m) may well get an extended run in the side having deputised in Gameweeks 28 and 29.

Pearson does now have Tom Cleverley (£4.8m) and Danny Welbeck (£5.8m) to call upon, though, following their return to fitness.

West Ham United

A total of 20 West Ham United players have started a game since David Moyes took charge on New Year’s Day, which is as many as Nuno Espirito Santo has used all season.

Declan Rice (£4.7m), Mark Noble (£5.0m), Angelo Ogbonna (£4.5m) and Aaron Cresswell (£4.5m) have all been ever-presents since Moyes assumed control but we can add Lukasz Fabianski (£4.9m) to the list of secure starters following his return from injury and Issa Diop (£4.3m) has started the last eight games alongside Ogbonna at centre-half.

The ‘out of position’ Michail Antonio (£6.9m) should also start more matches than not but, given his track record with muscle injuries, Moyes may well be managing his minutes throughout the run-in.

A hamstrung Antonio wasn’t risked for the second of West Ham’s Double Gameweek 24 fixtures against Liverpool, for example, with the more winnable clash with Brighton following three days later.

In truth, there are few seemingly nailed options in the Hammers’ attack.

Even Sebastien Haller (£6.8m) dropped to the bench in Gameweeks 26 and 27 as Antonio led the line himself but did return to the line-up thereafter when Moyes rolled out a 4-4-2.

It might be carnage with the attacking midfield positions, meanwhile.

Any two/three of Felipe Anderson (£6.6m), Manuel Lanzini (£6.1m), Jarrod Bowen (£6.5m), Robert Snodgrass (£5.2m), Pablo Fornals (£6.0m) and the fit-again Andriy Yarmolenko (£5.2m) could be used in ‘the hole’ or out wide, while Antonio has spent a lot of his time in east London on the right flank too.

It was Bowen and Fornals who had impressed as the two wide-midfielders in Gameweeks 28 and 29, so those two may have the upper hand for now, but at the very least we’ll surely see lots of in-game substitutions in those advanced positions based on what Moyes has done so far.

Elsewhere, Tomas Soucek (£4.9m) will return from injury to perhaps put pressure on (or play in a three with) Moyes’ favourite Noble in central midfield, while Ryan Fredericks (£4.4m) is also newly available after a lay-off – which is timely, as Jeremy Ngakia (£4.0m) looks set to leave the club on a free this summer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Eleven of Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad have started at least 20 league games this season, while Willy Boly (£4.8m) has played every match that he has been available for.

Many of us could probably take a decent stab at naming Wolves’ first-choice starting XI, depending on the formation.

Boly, Romain Saiss (£4.6m), Conor Coady (£5.1m), Jonny (£5.4m) and Matt Doherty (£6.3m) look to be Santo’s first-choice back five in front of Rui Patricio (£5.2m), while Raul Jimenez (£8.1m) and Diogo Jota (£6.4m) have been regular starters either in a two-man or three-man attack.

Of late, Santo’s main dilemma has mainly been whether to use Adama Traore (£5.7m) on the right wing in a 3-4-3 or pack the centre of midfield with a trio of Leander Dendoncker (£4.4m), Ruben Neves (£5.2m) and Joao Moutinho (£5.4m) in a 3-5-2.

The picture wasn’t always quite so straightforward.

In the first nine Gameweeks of 2019/20, Santo chopped and changed with alarming regularity, with only Patricio, Boly, Coady and Jimenez escaping a benching.

Wolves were juggling Thursday-Sunday Europa League commitments for the first time, however, as well as some other underlying fitness issues (i.e. Doherty’s knee problems).

In Gameweeks 10-19, Santo reverted to type, making one solitary change (an enforced one, at that) through that ten-match period.

Jimenez, as was the case last season, looks the safest route into the Wolves attack, with 28 of his 29 appearances coming from the start.

Expect plenty of in-game substitutions for him and Jota, though, as they have been withdrawn on a combined 28 occasions already.

Doherty’s early-season struggles were soon banished and he has completed 90 minutes in 17 of Wolves’ last 18 games, with his only benching coming in a Gameweek 20 clash at Anfield – a match in which Santo also opted to rest Jimenez and Traore amid some punishing scheduling.

With Wolves’ opening three fixtures so good, Fantasy managers will be hoping the atypical early-season rotation was just a mere blip and that Santo has reverted to his more predictable approach, even if we can perhaps expect some regular flitting between a 3-4-3 and 3-5-2.

If there is one club well-versed in playing twice a week, it’s the West Midlands side.

  1. No Pukki, No Party!
    37 mins ago

    Would appreciate some input here, my current team is:

    Patricio, Foster
    TAA, Gomez, Saiss, Alonso, Lascelles
    Salah, KDB, Fernandes, Mount, Fleck
    DCL, Jiminiez, Aub

    I've used all my chips and considering this team for both double game week and to take through to end of the season:

    Patricio, Foster
    TAA, Van Dijk, Saiss, O'Connell, Lascelles
    Ozil, KDB, Fernandes, Mount, Fleck
    Aguero, Jiminiez, Aub

    Would you say it's A) worth tinkering to that team and B)suggest any other swaps? TIA

    1. CostaCoffee
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      I like B but I'd probably downgrade VvD and upgrade Ozil

      1. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        I’d agree with this

      2. No Pukki, No Party!
        9 mins ago

        Thanks. My other thoughts were to keep Gomez instead of swapping to Van Dijk and swap Ozil to Mahrez? So team would be:

        Patricio, Foster
        TAA, Gomez, Saiss, O'Connell, Lascelles
        Mahrez, KDB, Fernandes, Mount, Fleck
        Aguero, Jiminiez, Aub

        1. CostaCoffee
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yeah not bad but I think I'd prefer Maguire over Gomez long term. Liverpool will probably rest players a decent amount when theyve the title wrapped up

      3. Coys96
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Agreed

    2. Karhumies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      As a Fleck owner, I am not sure he is better for the rest of the season than e.g. Cantwell.

      Do you need 2 playing keepers if your BB is gone? Sticking to Patricio and dumping off Foster for a 3.9 would give you extra funds.

  2. LC1
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    What are everyones plans with Salah? Especially those with money tied up in him and potentially wanting him after WCing next week?

    I currently have 0.2 in him and am keeping him for BB and WC week after as I'll definitely want him for the remainder of the season.

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      Ditching. Will get Mané on WC

    2. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Also ditching.
      If you are keeping him be aware he sat out the recent intersquad friendly with a slight knock.

      1. LC1
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Thanks for this.

        1. HamezMace
          • 5 Years
          14 mins ago

          https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1292786/Liverpool-news-injury-update-Premier-League-Everton-game-Salah-Robertson-Adrian/amp

          Here’s the link. Robertson also missed out.
          They do play Blackburn this week, so hopefully we’ll know more after that.

          1. LC1
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Thanks mate.

    3. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      Ditched him. Wasn’t worth bothering about 0.2 of TV at this stage

      1. LC1
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Very good point... Hmm.

    4. casual
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Ditching, then will get him or Mane on WC after this week

  3. Don Kloppeone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    Ok I think I’m happy with this BB team. What think you oh wise ones?

    0itb
    Henderson, Leno
    TAA, Stevens, Baldock, Saiss, Lascelles
    KDB, Mahrez, Grealish, Mount, Cantwell
    Aguero, Auba, Jimi

    Effectively a BB of Leno, Mount, Lascelles, Cantwell which I’m happy with and 10 DGWers

    Cheers

    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      Quite similar to my Jimi draft. Saka or Cantwell?

      1. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        Def Cantwell for me. Saka isn’t nailed and really isn’t that special a player imo. Cantwell is a solid SGW option.

        1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          LOL

          Saka is very nailed and amazing player

          1. Nightcrawler
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            Saka really isnt nailed on.

            1. Fitzy.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              He'll get plenty of minutes and you know it.

              1. Nightcrawler
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                Hell probably start one of the two games but so would a lot of non nailed on players

                With tierney back, to suggest he is still nailed on is incorrect.

    2. casual
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Very similar to mine, so yeah I like it!

      Kepa, Leno
      O'Connell, Basham, Egan, Boly, Lascelles
      KDB, Mahrez, Grealish, Mount, McGinn
      Aguero, Auba, Jimi

      Who are you going to captain?

  4. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    32 mins ago

    Merseyside dervy to be held at goodison.

    Hmmm anyone considering pool assets on BB now? Very tempting

    1. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      I’ve got Trent, that’s enough for me.

  5. La Vida Latte
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    Anybody taking a chance on a City defender?
    I am thinking about Laporte... but will he play both?

    1. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Nope. All out city attack for me.

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        What about eddy

        1. HamezMace
          • 5 Years
          16 mins ago

          I never get premium keepers, not worth it for the ceiling.

          1. La Vida Latte
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            12 mins ago

            Who are you getting from attack? I am not that fond of Sterling. I have KDB and Aguero.

            1. HamezMace
              • 5 Years
              7 mins ago

              I am going Aguero, KdB and Sterling.

              Oddly I’m more concerned about the minutes of Aguero and KdB than Sterling.

              Aguero is always likely to have limited minutes but is explosive enough to be worth the risk.

              KdB looks to reported back in poor shape, and Pep has been known to be strict with player fitness, body fat limits etc, Cancelo had the same problem when he first joined, despite being in normal condition Pep called him out for not being up to his standards.

              1. La Vida Latte
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                5 mins ago

                Yeah I heard that too. But I have had KDB since gw1 and would lose to much on ditching him (if he plays that is and I would want him back 31).
                I think sterling will play to, but he hasn´t looked sharp this season at all I think.

                1. HamezMace
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Also had KdB from the start, and hopefully he’s able to get himself up to speed quickly and will still play.

                  It’s not been Sterling’s best season, but it’s a one week only transfer and he has the potential to give decent returns.

                  Ederson will get 12 points maximum, and more likely to be 8 points.
                  I’d like to think Sterling can better that.

    2. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      I have my doubts

      He only one i can see starting both from city back 5 is ederson

    3. CostaCoffee
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      If I knew Laporte would start both I'd get him, but as of now I'm just going with Bernardo

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        U reckon bernanrdo has a decent chance of good mins? Who is he competing with?

        1. CostaCoffee
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Meant to say Mahrez my bad, but Bernardo should start at least one of the 2 and get minutes in the other. Decent shout if wildcarding after this week I reckon. Basically competing with Mahrez, Foden,Sterling and D. Silva though for 3 starting spots

    4. JK 171
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Only Ederson for me pep will b loving his 5 subs

      1. La Vida Latte
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yeah, maybe Ederson is the best option. But I am not a fan of premium keepers. But maybe just for this week and then wild card him to the moon 😉

    5. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I was just thinking about it and I feel that Otamendi might play Burnley game because of their playstyle, you know all these long balls into penalty box, will Laporte be with him? It's unknown but I don't think I'm going to risk it for 6.3m, for that price I would rather take Ederson in, and don't forget about how ravaged with injuries that season was for Laporte, Pep was clearly saving him, subbing him off around 60' just before season was postponed. There's Chelsea and Liverpool right after Burnley game so might be tricky fixture.

  6. Pep Roulette
    • 2 Years
    30 mins ago

    Should I use FH in DGW30+ if I revert back to the following team in GW31+?

    Pope McCarthy
    TAA Saiss Lascelles Holgate Taylor
    Salah Mane KDB Bruno Hayden
    Jiminez DCL Wood

    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      I have a fairly similar squad and that's what I'm doing. I don't have BB left.

    2. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      If no Wildcard, yes

  7. Mini Mahouse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    How are people's strategy that have BB+FH+WC left?

    I'm thinking BB in GW30+ with 12 DGW players, and then just WC immediately?

    1. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      You got it.

    2. n14mul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Question is if bb 30+ is worth it?

    3. CostaCoffee
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      I've contemplated BB in 30+ and then FH in 31+, WC in 32+

      But will probably end up going WC in 31+ and save FH

      1. HamezMace
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        I’m saving FH for 38+.

        See which teams need a result on the last day and load up on them.

        1. n14mul
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          agree with this

  8. reo19uk
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Which of these would people prefer for GW30+?

    A) Saiss, Ozil, Jota
    B) Luiz, Saka, Jiminez

    1. slove
      • 2 Years
      just now

      What other DGW players do you have? I wouldn't want Ozil or Luiz

  9. stepper1971
    26 mins ago

    Opinions on these options, just for this DGW

    A) Pepe/Rodrigo/Dendoncker
    B) Fleck/Mahrez/Traore

    1. slove
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      B for me

  10. dshv
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Mahrez or sterling

    Have aguero and kdb

    1. LLoris
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Sterling

    2. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Sterling if can afford

  11. silvxo
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    Current team:

    Henderson, Pope

    TAA, Egan, Boly, Stephens, Kelly
    Fleck, KDB, Fernandes, Grealish, Hayden
    Aubameyang, Agüero, Jiménez

    So what's everyone doing? I see a few are using BB then Wildcarding right away and others are going for TC.

    Any advice for my team and what to do?

    Thanks!

    1. LLoris
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Id go w another Sheffield defender instead of fleck

      1. silvxo
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah good shout, swapped Stephens for Basham and Fleck for Cantwell, leaves me with 0.5ITB

        1. silvxo
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Just to add, the only chip I've used is TC, would you recommend changing the team for a solid BB GW or saving BB for another time?

  12. LLoris
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    BB or TC this week??

    I still have my wildcard

    1. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      TC, no brainer for me.

      1. silvxo
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Aguero TC or KDB?

      2. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Bb far more useful in a dgw especially with limited mins for players TC likely to yoeld less points

  13. Coys96
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    I'm very happy with current team. Chips left are FH, TC and BB

    A) FH DGW30 and use TC and BB in single gameweeks
    B) TC Aguero and change a few things around. Would give me around 5 DGW players

    1. LLoris
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      A i probably Im kinda in the same dilema except i have a wildcard

    2. LLoris
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      oo your TC aguero I was gonna triple KDB

      1. Coys96
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yes. probably would

  14. Mini Mahouse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    How's this looking? I'm BBing GW30+ and WCing immediately in GW31+

    Henderson, Leno
    Baldock, Targett, TAA, Ake, Stevens
    Grealish, Mahrez, KDB, Saka, El Ghazi
    Aguero, Auba, Ings

  15. TeddiPonza
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    How is this BB team?

    Leno Reina
    TAA Basham O’Connell Targett Lascelles
    Sterling KdB Grealish Cantwell Fleck
    Aguero Auba Jimenez

    Would want 3rd Arsenal player but not many worth it. Could maybe do Cantwell to Saka?

    Thanks

  16. How I met your Mata
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    O'Connell and Egan better shouts than Lundstrum? price aside

    1. LLoris
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      yup

    2. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      No im going with o conn despite getting kund at 4.1. Selling him

    3. La Vida Latte
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Safer bet at least. If lundstram plays I think he has a higher ceiling.

  17. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    BBDGW30+

    Ederson*
    Luiz* - Baldock* - Lundy* - Mings*
    KdB* (c) - Grealish* - Saka*
    Aubameyang* (vc) - Jesus* - Jimenez

    Henderson* - TAA - Barnes - JWP

    Any suggestions for changes? Will WC in GW31+

    1. POLSKA GOLA
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      I posted my BB team earlier and also have Barnes and JWP so definitely liking it.
      Obviously going without Kun is a huge gamble

      1. POLSKA GOLA
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        In fact we have identical 4 single GW players 🙂

        1. Jafooli
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          I have money tied up in TAA, Barnes and Jimenez, hence keeping them

          1. POLSKA GOLA
            • 6 Years
            just now

            TAA and Jimi only for me, I wish I’d owned Barnes earlier, with Perez allegedly nursing a knock Barnes’ minutes would increase and JEP most mailed SOT player

            1. POLSKA GOLA
              • 6 Years
              just now

              JWP most nailed lol

      2. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yeah, have a crap SV, above = 0.0 ITB

        Reckon Kun & Jesus share minutes 50/50 so need to go for cheaper otherwise the rest of the team falls apart (more than it already has) 😀

        1. POLSKA GOLA
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Fair enough, at least you’d avoid KDB v Kun captain dillema

  18. Coys96
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    So the teams left in the FA Cup definitely don't get a dgw???

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      WRONG

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Shu ars and city all in fa cup and have adgw next week

    2. LLoris
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      not 100% but thats what pretty much everyone is saying

      1. Coys96
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Such a shame then, as before lockdown was keeping my chips specifically for them

        1. LLoris
          • 1 Year
          just now

          same

    3. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      After this current double, no more are scheduled.

      The FA cup later rounds will fit into the blank midweeks, and won’t affect the PL schedule.

      Further doubles will only happen if we get u foreseen

      1. HamezMace
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Unforeseen circumstances, such as snow storms.

  19. slove
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    Good to go for GW30+? Using bench boost

    Henderson/ Leno

    Taa/ Egan/ Stevens/ Boly/ Lascelles
    De Bruyne/ Mahrez/ Grealish/Mcginn / Saka
    Aguero/Aubameyang / Jiminez

  20. Ian Davis
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    How many are people getting from Shef Utd?

    I’m currently on just one defender. I’d like Henderson too but would leave me without a keeper for following week.

    1. AzzaroMax99
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      3

    2. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      3 defenders

      1. Ian Davis
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Going with zero defenders from other double gamers?

        1. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Ill have leno with reina/ederson

          If i go with ederson ill get a villa defender.

          Ars abd city defs not nailed on enough

          1. Nightcrawler
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Im using bb though

    3. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      1 or 2 defenders, more keen on Leno in goal as good fixtures after double.

    4. silvxo
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Egan, Basham and Henderson for me (3)

    5. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Of the teams I’ve seen the only answer is;

      Henderson and two defender.
      Or
      Henderson, Fleck and one defender.

      1. Ian Davis
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Henderson only works if you’re playing with 2 keepers and not bench fodder (or plan to wildcard / using free hit).

        None apply to me so I’ll probably go with Leno and two Shef Utd defenders.

  21. LLoris
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    3

    1. LLoris
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      ^^

  22. AzzaroMax99
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    G2G? BB active. 0.0 IDB

    Leno
    Baldock Stevens Targett
    Kdb Mahrez Pepe Grealish Fleck
    Auba Aguero

    Reina Pukki Lascelles Awb

    1. LLoris
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Not sure about Fleck everything else looks good tho

      1. AzzaroMax99
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Who would you get instead?
        Saka?

        1. LLoris
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          yeah then but Egan instead of lacelles

    2. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      That's a solid team

    3. LC1
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      V nice.

      Just missing TAA.

    4. FPLGraham
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Would personally sacrifice Pepe to upgrade AWB -> Trent or Doh

  23. rnrd
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    how do you guys see what are your purchase / value price and selling price for your players ? I can't see it anymore ?

    1. CostaCoffee
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      In the transfers section, select list view instead of pitch view

      1. rnrd
        • 5 Years
        just now

        got it thanks !

  24. LLoris
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Go to transfers and click list view itll be beside pitch view

    1. LLoris
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      ^^ my bad keep doing that by mistake

  25. zeslinguer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hi guys does anyone know if price changes are still in effect? No changes yet since reopening and quite a few players were at 95%+ on fplstatistics last night

    1. LLoris
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      I think it starts after this week

    2. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Prices locked until deadline.

    3. _sidney_will
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Starts once the GW commences

  26. _sidney_will
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    First Draft, thoughts? (Will BB)

    Henderson* Leno*

    Egan* Basham* Targett* Lascelles Justin

    De Bruyne* Pepe* Mahrez* Grealish* Cantwell

    Aubameyang* Aguero* Jimenez

    1. LLoris
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Really nice maybe Douglas Luiz instead of Cantwell

  27. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Best Sub 4.8m defender that’s isn’t Villa or SHU?

    A. Fernandez
    B. Saiss
    C. Boly
    D. Justin
    E. Other?

    1. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I’d go Boly.

    2. GoonerByron
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Lascelles 4.3

    3. moz_1983
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Boly for me.

    4. JohnRoss
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Boly

  28. GARY AND JAMIE
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Seriously thinking of a Kun/Jesus double up with Kun (C). That way if my captain is off the pitch I will likely have some compensation.

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Wow why didnt i think of that. Jesus about the same price as pepe

      If anyone's going to get a bug haul its one of those for sure and the dgws are all about catching that monster haul

  29. GoonerByron
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    1 week DGW punt on Mahrez or go with Son straight away? (No WC)

    1. LLoris
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Mahrez

    2. thegaffer82
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I've seen a lot of people with Mahrez, but I'd be surprised if he got more than one game in the DGW. There's just too many good options for Pep when he has everybody fit, which he does now.

      Hence, I'd just stick Son in there if you don't have WC

