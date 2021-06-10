158
  1. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    39 mins ago

    Who’s more nailed on from Wales?

    Roberts or Williams?

    1. Hktrader88
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think they'll both play. Get both for anti-fpl. Add a couple of Finnish players and the back line is sorted

  2. King Kohli
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    Which option looks better to complete this squad?

    A. Carrasco + Wijndal/Bednarek/P.Torres (leaves me with no captain for day 4)

    B. Jankto/Masopust + Bonucci

    Bachmann Hradecky
    Denayer Kjaer Maehle Allioski ___
    Eriksen Insigne _____ Berardi Alaba
    Kane Lukaku Depay

    Going for LLRD2 and WC QF.

    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      A with Bednarek if he's fit. I think he is but it a reply today saying he's injured.

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Why do you think he's fit? Had him in my team but took him out when he missed their last friendly with a hamstring injury. Haven't seen any news since.

        1. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I think he could be fit, but just because he was named in squad for tournament and haven't seen him declared to be out. I wouldn't risk him cos I'm wary he mightn't be OK. UEFA site is a disaster for flagging stuff in comparison to FPL too. He could well be still injured or not match fit but UEFA site might not flag him until after tomorrow's deadline. Hopefully no-one sees a no-flag as fit and also could well expect a flagged player to pop up in starting 11 🙁

    2. Hktrader88
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      You could consider Olmo instead of Carrasco. Also helps for day4 Captain

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Olmo surely isn't nailed though.

  3. Weeb Kakashi
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    I have Morata in my team atm. Thoughts on him guys? Means one of Rom/Ron is going to miss out.

    1. Flaming Flamingo
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      A bit risky with Moreno lurking imo. As for the last point, you can't have 'em all

    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      I'd prefer Moreno price but Morata looks more nailed on.

      Went with Yilmaz, tricky MD1, not bad MD2. 5 goals in his 4 games in 2021, albeit 1 versus Latvia.

      1. Weeb Kakashi
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Enrique has a soft spot for Morata. Can see him doing well.

  4. GreennRed
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Could be useful. Fairly up-to-date. Search for players. Groups in dropdown menu.

    https://www.newsnow.co.uk/h/Sport/Football/Euro+2020

  5. The Royal Robin
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Pepe is 38 years old, Jeeeeesus.

    Is he still nailed in that Portugal defence? Could be a steal for MD1 at €5m.

  6. OLA
      4 mins ago

      Any thoughts or information about Arnautovic?

