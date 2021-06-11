€100k prize pool in FanTeam’s EURO 2020 weekend Monster game

Sponsored by FanTeam

It’s finally here! EURO 2020 is underway, your Fantasy teams have been finalised and you’re most likely sitting back to watch Italy v Turkey.

And by now you’re already lamenting picking that bargain-bin North Macedonia defender or ruing your decision to overlook Cristiano Ronaldo.

While the tournament-long Fantasy games are already up and running, FanTeam have their weekly €100k Monster event to look forward to this weekend.

That’s right – there is a cool €100,000 in the prize pot, with €20k going to the winner and cash prizes awarded down to 1,150th place.

All six EURO 2020 fixtures taking place on Saturday and Sunday are covered by this event, including England v Croatia.

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Slightly different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of €103m to build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

A maximum of three players are allowed from one country and captains score double points, as usual.

Here are some other minor differences to the otherwise easy-to-play game:

There is no bench or manual substitutes; instead, there is a ‘Safety Net ’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and country.

’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and country. A ‘Stacking Penalty’ is given if you have two or more defensive players from the same nation and they keep a clean sheet. One point is deducted for each additional asset that you select from the same side.

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s EURO 2020 Monster, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions – detailed in the graphic above.

Group A: Turkey | Italy | Wales | Switzerland

Group B: Denmark | Finland | Belgium | Russia

Group C: Netherlands | Ukraine | Austria | North Macedonia

Group D: England | Croatia | Scotland | Czech Republic

Group E: Spain | Sweden | Poland | Slovakia

Group F: Hungary | Portugal | France | Germany

BY POSITION: Goalkeepers | Defenders | Midfielders | Forwards

