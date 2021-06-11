651
Euro 2020 June 11

€100k prize pool in FanTeam’s EURO 2020 weekend Monster game

651 Comments
Share

Sponsored by FanTeam

It’s finally here! EURO 2020 is underway, your Fantasy teams have been finalised and you’re most likely sitting back to watch Italy v Turkey.

And by now you’re already lamenting picking that bargain-bin North Macedonia defender or ruing your decision to overlook Cristiano Ronaldo.

While the tournament-long Fantasy games are already up and running, FanTeam have their weekly €100k Monster event to look forward to this weekend.

That’s right – there is a cool €100,000 in the prize pot, with €20k going to the winner and cash prizes awarded down to 1,150th place.

All six EURO 2020 fixtures taking place on Saturday and Sunday are covered by this event, including England v Croatia.

.

ENTER YOUR TEAM AHEAD OF THE SATURDAY DEADLINE

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Slightly different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of €103m to build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

A maximum of three players are allowed from one country and captains score double points, as usual.

Here are some other minor differences to the otherwise easy-to-play game:

  • There is no bench or manual substitutes; instead, there is a ‘Safety Net’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and country.
  • A ‘Stacking Penalty’ is given if you have two or more defensive players from the same nation and they keep a clean sheet. One point is deducted for each additional asset that you select from the same side.

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s EURO 2020 Monster, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions – detailed in the graphic above.

ENTER YOUR TEAM AHEAD OF THE SATURDAY DEADLINE

18+. Please gamble responsibly. http://begambleaware.org. #ad

Our Euro 2020 Fantasy coverage

BEST PLAYERS

Group A: Turkey | Italy | Wales | Switzerland

Group B: Denmark | Finland | Belgium | Russia

Group C: Netherlands | Ukraine | Austria | North Macedonia

Group D: England | Croatia | Scotland | Czech Republic

Group E: Spain | Sweden | Poland | Slovakia

Group F: Hungary | Portugal | France | Germany

BY POSITION: Goalkeepers | Defenders | Midfielders | Forwards

ALL OUR TEAM REVEALS

STRATEGY

Access all EURO 2020 tournament AND qualifier data ONLY with Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership

JOIN OUR MINI-LEAGUE WITH JUST EAT: 13RHPLTV09

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £25.00. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £3.99. A FREE trial is now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

651 Comments Post a Comment
  1. artvandelay316
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    50 mins ago

    Had 2 Italy and scored 22 points. Quite happy with that. Insigne cap, so I'll leave that on him I reckon.

    Open Controls
  2. Salarrivederci
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    Spinazzola, Berardi & Insigne (C)
    Perfect start

    Open Controls
    1. Silent Friend
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      must be top 1 overall now

      Open Controls
    2. BOATIES FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Spinazzola Beradi and Inmobile (c) for me. im gonna stick with Immobile (c)

      Open Controls
      1. FALSE PROFIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        snap

        Open Controls
      2. Salarrivederci
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Nice!
        Hope the 1,5 mil helps me outscore the 1-2 points you got on me

        Open Controls
    3. Tomerick
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Donnaruma, Spinazzola, Insigne (c) here

      Open Controls
  3. thebizzle
    • 9 Years
    49 mins ago

    When is the deadline for switching captain please ??

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      just now

      First game kick-off tomorrow. Depends on timezone, but I believe it's 14:00 in UK

      Open Controls
  4. Bonus magnet
    • 4 Years
    49 mins ago

    Insigne captain or change to

    Lukaku
    Braithwaite

    Open Controls
    1. artvandelay316
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      47 mins ago

      I'm sticking with Insigne.

      Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      Depends on the rest of your potential captains

      Open Controls
      1. FALSE PROFIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        43 mins ago

        8 points as captain? more likely to hurt than help by changing caps

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • 5 Years
          40 mins ago

          Disagree.. You stand to lose a relatively small amount, let's say 0-4 points, by changing.

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • 5 Years
            39 mins ago

            I guess I should say 0-6. But the chances of you completely missing a return are less than half, I'd say.

            And to repeat my point fromt he previous page:

            Assuming 60+ mins and no negative points:

            Eriksen: G + A = 10 or 11pts
            Depay: G + A = 9 or 10pts
            Lewan: G + A = 9 or 10pts
            Cancelo: G + CS = 12 or 13 (or A + CS would be 9pts)

            And of course one of them might get more that that.

            For me, I'm not going to stick on 8pts from Insigne. 9, also probably wouldn't, but it's close. In general, I'm leaning a little bit more towards riskiness than saftety in such a short tournament format too.

            Open Controls
            1. Milkman Bruno
                36 mins ago

                You trying to convince us or yourself Deulo ? 😉

                Open Controls
                1. Deulofail
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Oh I'm convinced! I would have changed already if I could. Just challenging the community to change my mind

                  Open Controls
              • svgcr
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                G + A is easier said than done in a tournament.

                Even then you’ll be risking 12 points (6 x 2) if the player blanks with 2pts, for a chance to win an extra 4pts?

                Lukaku and Ronaldo might be the headaches here. Currently only on Lukaku.

                Open Controls
    3. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      48 mins ago

      My private leagues are gone. Anyone else with this problem?

      Open Controls
      1. artvandelay316
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 mins ago

        Three dots, top right side of app. Select "Leagues".

        Open Controls
        1. Rassi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          Nope

          Open Controls
          1. artvandelay316
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 mins ago

            I could get to mine that way, but now they are gone there too. It's because the system is updating. Just need to wait.

            Open Controls
            1. Rassi
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Yeah, I think so too.

              Open Controls
      2. Phil's Stamps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Mine too.

        Open Controls
      3. Champ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Yes. Vanished.

        Open Controls
        1. Champ
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Says not joined any private League and when I try to join it says I'm already joined.

          Open Controls
      4. martyhan
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Same here with my private leagues. All gone

        Open Controls
      5. Hairy Potter
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yep mine gone too.

        Not sure if the private leagues had updated properly before the deadline. I changed my team name before kick off and my son did a transfer, but in the private league view neither had changed, despite them both showing as changed when looking at out own teams.

        Open Controls
    4. Werner Brothers
      • 6 Years
      48 mins ago

      Cakir on 3 points
      Stick or swap to Bahnmann?

      Open Controls
      1. Rassi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Easy swap.

        Open Controls
      2. Rassi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        But wait till Sunday for possible injury news etc.

        Open Controls
    5. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      8 is like 15 in blackjack, and the dealers face up card is a 10.
      twist i reckon, but its marginal.

      Open Controls
      1. Milkman Bruno
          2 mins ago

          Yeah I’m still undecided. I kinda had in my head that 2x returns would be a stick so 9 points and up. 8 is that very difficult number.

          Open Controls
      2. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        44 mins ago

        Is it correct that any captain change from Berardi to Lukaku can be done anytime up to 2 pm tomorrow when Wales v Switzerland kicks off?

        Open Controls
        1. FALSE PROFIT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          correct

          Open Controls
          1. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Thanks

            Open Controls
      3. JohnnyRev7
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        43 mins ago

        Anyone notice that on the opening match of Euro 2020 we don't get a Turkey v Italy pregame preview article with confirmed teams etc like in FPL?

        Instead we get "€100k prize pool in FanTeam’s EURO 2020 weekend Monster game".

        Says it all about what this site has become.

        Open Controls
        1. Tomerick
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yep. I miss when it was just about the game but as life imitates art, so too must FPL imitate football.

          Open Controls
      4. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        42 mins ago

        Insigne stick or twist?

        Options left:
        Lukaku/Eriksen
        Depay
        Torres
        CR7

        Open Controls
        1. FALSE PROFIT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          32 mins ago

          I could have put money on that question coming up

          Open Controls
          1. JohnnyRev7
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            19 mins ago

            Suggest it to the admin and they'll get the question sponsored by another gambling firm.

            Open Controls
        2. Party time
          • 2 Years
          26 mins ago

          Twist lol

          Open Controls
      5. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        39 mins ago

        I have Immobile (c), Spinazzola and Insigne in FanTeam 😀 Tied 7th in the world. Not a bad start!

        Open Controls
        1. Milkman Bruno
            just now

            Wow, well done. The 100k is yours 😉

            Open Controls
        2. Milkman Bruno
            39 mins ago

            Damn it. After Italy looking so good, my worry now is that Poland will look trash and Spain will look great also. Then I’ll be hesitant on using LL next MD as I already have 3Spain and Italy.

            Open Controls
          • Party time
            • 2 Years
            37 mins ago

            Eriksen(C) for tomorrow. Nice 2 goals & an assist will do

            Open Controls
            1. Milkman Bruno
                26 mins ago

                I think people are getting waaaay to excited about Denmark. Finland must be absolutely disgracefully bad for people to be assuming double defence and Eriksen are going to go wild.

                Open Controls
                1. Party time
                  • 2 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  Game is at Copenhagen & Eriksen is Denmark’s Bruno Fernandes based on stats. Eye test tomorrow for me tho.

                  Should be Denmark 4-0 Finland if I must pick a scoreline...think Finland will get spanked tbh

                  Open Controls
                2. JohnnyRev7
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  People assumed Turkey would keep it to 0-0 tonight.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Milkman Bruno
                      just now

                      My point exactly

                      Open Controls
                  2. Deulofail
                    • 5 Years
                    17 mins ago

                    How about double attack? Legit?

                    Open Controls
                  3. Johnny Drama
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    This

                    Open Controls
              • Chilli Heatwave
                • 2 Years
                33 mins ago

                So, who are you capping tomorrow? Lukaku or Eriksen?

                Open Controls
                1. jayzico
                  • 10 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  Got to be Lukaku

                  Open Controls
                2. bitm2007
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  Got both going Kaku.

                  Open Controls
                  1. JohnnyRev7
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    Same.

                    Open Controls
                3. Deulofail
                  • 5 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  Erik or Poulsen. Don't own Lukaku.

                  Open Controls
                4. Party time
                  • 2 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  Eriksen

                  Open Controls
                5. RogDog_jimmy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  19 mins ago

                  Eriksen for me. If they both score and win with a cleany then Eriksen gets 8 and Lukaku 6. Even an Eriksen assist would match a Lukaku goal.
                  Makes a difference.
                  Not banking on 2 returns for anyone.

                  Open Controls
                6. fenixri
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Eriksen.

                  Open Controls
              • Deulofail
                • 5 Years
                33 mins ago

                First LL2 attempt

                Kane Depay Mbappe
                KDB Edin Bale Insigne Grealish
                Spinazzola Chiellini Zinchenko Alba Pavard
                Courtois Lloris

                Will compare to actual team when the time comes.

                Do you have any general thoughts about how to approach the LL chip in MD2? Or specific thoughts? Just talk to me.

                Open Controls
                1. Riverside Red
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  Can't pan anything really until we see the form teams combined with best fixtures

                  Open Controls
                  1. Riverside Red
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    29 mins ago

                    Plan...

                    Open Controls
                  2. Deulofail
                    • 5 Years
                    28 mins ago

                    Let's see how it plans out

                    Open Controls
                  3. Dr. Rog
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    I think you can, and its worth doing so.

                    If anything not to be too influenced by chasing last weeks points. Chips are about playing the fixtures ultimately.

                    Open Controls
                2. Dr. Rog
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  think Belgium will flop against Russia and change your assessment.

                  Yarmalenko is the first midfielder on my team sheet.
                  Dzyuba will be challenging those 3 for the fwd spots - as it stands is 4th choice for me though.

                  Open Controls
                3. Dr. Rog
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Limitless is pretty cool. Maybe they should do it in FPL.
                  Its would emphasise the word fantasy in football.

                  Open Controls
                4. caldracula
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Immobile Kane Mbappe
                  Insigne Torres Olmo Lorrente Mount
                  Spina Pavard Varane Zinchenko

                  Open Controls
              • jayzico
                • 10 Years
                33 mins ago

                22 points from 2 players. Nice.

                Open Controls
                1. Chilli Heatwave
                  • 2 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  Including cap?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Deulofail
                    • 5 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    Considering that no player scored more than 9 points, I'd say it's likely 😀

                    Open Controls
                    1. Chilli Heatwave
                      • 2 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      xD cheers for that.

                      Open Controls
                2. jayzico
                  • 10 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Yeah.Insigne. Plus a Berardi assist. I'm twisting tomorrow though def.

                  Will get Spinazolli for my Limitless thing. What a game he had

                  Open Controls
                  1. Chilli Heatwave
                    • 2 Years
                    1 min ago

                    He looked class, so attacking. Definitely in my LL too

                    Open Controls
              • caldracula
                • 5 Years
                29 mins ago

                33 from 3 and 6 players tomorrow, loving it already.

                Open Controls
                1. Party time
                  • 2 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Well done 🙂

                  Open Controls
              • DAZZ
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                24 mins ago

                Insigne 8 (C), have to twist, especially with Ronaldo on the bench, the ultimate insurance

                Open Controls
                1. Party time
                  • 2 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  Absolutely. Ronaldo is definitely the ultimate insurance

                  Open Controls
                2. Dr. Rog
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  insigne twist
                  spina/immobile stick

                  Open Controls
                3. antis0cial
                  • 5 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  I am tempted to twist, assuming you also have other chances before Ronaldo too.

                  Open Controls
              • Dr. Rog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                21 mins ago

                Insigne looked class. Would love to see him in the prem.
                Baradi reminded me of Lallana for some reason.

                Open Controls
                1. DAZZ
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  Insigne was invisible first half, great second half.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Dr. Rog
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    he was making good runs in the first half too. was definetly the spark

                    Open Controls
                2. caldracula
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Yeah not impressed with Barardi at all, will be transferring out in MD3 for sure.

                  Open Controls
              • antis0cial
                • 5 Years
                18 mins ago

                Insigne Cpt, so like a lot looking into whether to twist.

                Lukaku, Depay, FTorres, Ronaldo to come, surely twist?

                Open Controls
                1. jayzico
                  • 10 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Yup.That's the fun of this game. Same boat.

                  Open Controls
                2. Party time
                  • 2 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Twist

                  Open Controls
              • Dr. Rog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                14 mins ago

                what do we think a great score is?

                in my head everyone not blanking would be an excellent benchmark.
                so 6*12=72.

                Open Controls
                1. Party time
                  • 2 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  80 +

                  Open Controls
                2. caldracula
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Yeah 6 points each is more than enough

                  Open Controls
              • Vertigo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                14 mins ago

                To confirm (before I actually try it), can I take the armband off someone and still keep the guy in play?

                Open Controls
                1. Party time
                  • 2 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Yes but you can’t give him the armband again

                  Open Controls
                  1. Vertigo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Cheers.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Dr. Rog
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    i love this dimension to the game. fascinating

                    Open Controls
                    1. Party time
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      Yeah, same here. it makes it harder for casuals unlike fpl

                      Open Controls
                2. RogDog_jimmy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  3 mins ago

                  How do you actually do this in the app?

                  Open Controls
              • Finding Timo
                  13 mins ago

                  Assume can change captains to luku tomorrow as long as before first game starts ?

                  Open Controls
                • JBG
                  • 3 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  Wow.. I took out Insigne last min for Bruno and switched C to Berardi.. thought 3 Italy player(Spinna, Berardi and Insigne) was too much. Guess it wasn't too much.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Dr. Rog
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    i would advise to try not to think like this. you made a decision based on the information you had at the time and there is nothing you can do about it now. also bruno may score even bigger...

                    its likely you had every main candidate in your draft at some point.

                    Open Controls
                  2. fenixri
                    • 5 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Wow and what when Bruno scores hatty?

                    Open Controls
                • bruuuno
                  • 2 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Spinazzola cap. Tempted to twist...

                  Have Lukaku, Depay, F.Torres, Ronaldo following days.

                  Should I stick or twist?

                  Open Controls
                  1. fenixri
                    • 5 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    My rule is 2 returns enough for stick

                    Open Controls
                    1. fenixri
                      • 5 Years
                      1 min ago

                      But you have Ronaldo, so maybe twist for fun?

                      Open Controls
                • More Cowbell
                  • 11 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  We can sub players in off our bench before tomorrow’s games right?

                  Open Controls
                • FFSbet.com
                  • 5 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  What a match Novak vs Nadal,3-1 after losing 0-5 in 1st set

                  Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.