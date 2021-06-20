260
  1. Holding Matip
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Bale or Gnabry

    1. Sir Alex Telles.
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Gnabry

  2. marcos11
      24 mins ago

      Final thoughts on this LL?

      Courtois Neuer
      Emerson Alba Dumfries Rodriguez Gosens
      KDB Hazard Gnabry Yarmo Perisic
      Mbappe Depay Belotti

    • Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Emerson, Alba, Meunier, Dumfries, Gosens.

      A back line of beauty, 5 blanks inc...

      1. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Yep that’s what I got too. Forward aren’t so easy

        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Yarem, Malen and a hopeful Moreno.

          Forwards are very boring in this game.

          1. Ask Yourself
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            I’m on LL so trying to be clever is ruining me. Got Depay Kane and Mbap atm

      2. Thomas Magnum
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Don't like Rodriguez?

    • Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      if Chiesa does well, is Bernardi's place in jeopardy?

      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Between Chiesa and Shaqri

    • AK_FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      A) Perisic
      B) Yarmalenko (go with no day 3 players)

    • HonestBlatter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      Game is jammed...Cannot complete my WC

      1. Avery
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        18 mins ago

        Keep trying it will go through

      2. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        18 mins ago

        semi expected

      3. De Gea is GOAT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Yep happened to me too. Just managed to field my WC. Couldnt cap Belotti and Embolo stayed on bench 🙁

    • Smokey_Lowkey
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      LL team, GTG?

      Courtois Simon
      Emerson Dumfries Robertson Alba Gosens
      Perisic Hazard KdB Gnabry Havertz
      Belotti Ronaldo Mbappe

      Cheers,

      Smokey

    • Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      On LL

      Mbappe or Malen?

      1. Holding Matip
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Mbappe

    • Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      The site has crashed!

      1. Avery
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        The app is stuttering with changes but I was able to make mine just after four goes

      2. HonestBlatter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Too late...damn

      3. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Lost it for 5 mins but it got back. Phew!

    • RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      18 mins ago

      Good luck all.

      Final tweaks for me.

      Yaremchuk > Malen
      P Torres > Stones (day 3 cap option).

      Safanov (Simon)
      Dumfries, Mæhle, Meunier, Stones(c3) (Gosens)
      KDB(c2), Chiesa, Malinovski, (Gnabry, Havertz(c4))
      Belotti(c1), Malen, Embolo

      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Stones not a bad shout actually, wish I thought of that.

    • Bring the Cavalry
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Is the fantasy football section of the app/website down for anyone else?

      1. Wouter
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yep.

      2. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        Seems so!
        The Ap was lagging heaps too.

      3. dark91
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        App not down for me but supeeeeeer slow

    • Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Might get Malen as well as Depay

      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        I’ve just rejigged to get Depay in for Morata in WC, along with Malen. Here’s hoping.

    • dark91
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Ended up with triple NED, triple ITA, and triple GER

      Let's hope this WC doesn't turn to be a huge failure 😀

    • The 12th Man
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      E I E I O up the football league we go!

      Promotion to the Football League for HARTLEPOOL.

    • Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Embolo(C) let's go!

    • Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Pens down, LL activated. Good luck friends!

    • Mikel Arteta
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Limitless guys, now its our time!
      And then we will have a free hit in next round 😀

