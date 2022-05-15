1305
Tips May 15

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 37: Tips, captains, team news and best players

Following hot on the heels of the large Double Gameweek 36 is another – albeit smaller – round of paired appearances. It sees five teams play twice, 14 sides compete once and a complete blank for Manchester United.

The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline is at 10.30am BST this morning and whatever your strategy or moves this week, you can find all of our content for the upcoming Gameweek on this page.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 37?

SCOUT PICKS – FINAL SELECTION: Salah omitted after cup final injury

GAMEWEEK 37 FREE HIT: BEST PLAYERS POSITION BY POSITION

GAMEWEEK 37 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

TEAM NEWS: FPL Gameweek 37 team news, injury updates and predicted line-ups

For more information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 37?

CAPTAIN SENSIBLE: Who are the best FPL captain options for Double Gameweek 37?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

OPINION AND ANALYSIS

GAMEWEEK 37 TEAM REVEALS

GAMEWEEK 37 VIDEO CONTENT

USEFUL TOOLS

READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE

1,305 Comments
  1. Run DCL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 hours, 39 mins ago

    Any last minute rumours I missed because I forgot to look and went and made cheese on toast instead?

    Open Controls
    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 38 mins ago

      Schmeichel benching apparently, see it after the deadline and own him lol

      Open Controls
      1. Run DCL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 hours, 37 mins ago

        Ah I’ve gone Pickford there.

        Open Controls
      2. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 36 mins ago

        rumours start 2 minutes after the deadline. hmmm

        Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 37 mins ago

      Yummy. I’m in a hotel and will lay seige to the breakfast buffet upon the morn!

      Open Controls
      1. Run DCL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 hours, 30 mins ago

        May your banquet be fit for King good Knight.

        Open Controls
    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 23 mins ago

      Apparently Kulu is benched after an illness

      Open Controls
  2. Shark Team
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 38 mins ago

    I think my Kane(C) will be somewhat of a differential against all those Son or DGW players captains

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 37 mins ago

      Yeah, Kane might be a decent differential C this week

      Open Controls
  3. Mr Ozil
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 37 mins ago

    Please start Kulu

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 37 mins ago

      I'll let him know

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 37 mins ago

      In the squad atleast

      Open Controls
    3. Oggle22
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 34 mins ago

      Gutted I didn't do kulu to Zaha but would have been a -8

      Open Controls
    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 25 mins ago

      He's on the bench.

      https://twitter.com/pokeefe1/status/1525776055709188097

      Open Controls
  4. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 37 mins ago

    As an evil twist I transfered in Mahrez as 1 sub. After his blanks last GW I wanted to play Pep and bench the son of a bit#h. (Did Sterling to Mahrez -4 last GW)

    Open Controls
    1. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 36 mins ago

      On FH.

      Open Controls
    2. Reinhold
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 36 mins ago

      Man, why do you do this to yourself? I personally think he is a good pick this GW. Now you will suffer a haul in agony

      Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 34 mins ago

      Nothing like self-inflicted pain....

      Open Controls
  5. Reinhold
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 37 mins ago

    Who do you think scores more, Ings or Kane? Just realized I could have upgraded directly by simply downgrading all my bench players

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 36 mins ago

      Kane

      Open Controls
      1. Reinhold
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 34 mins ago

        Yeah I agree. Big mistake. I have James, Schmeichel and Andersen on bench. Could easily free up 3.5 million there

        Open Controls
    2. The Tinkerman
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 35 mins ago

      Kane

      Open Controls
    3. beric
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 34 mins ago

      Ings

      Open Controls
    4. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 34 mins ago

      Ings

      Open Controls
    5. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 32 mins ago

      Ings

      Open Controls
    6. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 30 mins ago

      Ings

      Open Controls
  6. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 36 mins ago

    How many hits did you take this week?

    Open Controls
    1. The Tinkerman
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 36 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 36 mins ago

      Zero Free Hit 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 35 mins ago

        And Kane C? Went Son at the end to block my ML leaders who don’t have FH and will C Son

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          6 hours, 33 mins ago

          Vardy C!

          Open Controls
          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            6 hours, 32 mins ago

            Great choice!

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 5 Years
              6 hours, 8 mins ago

              Hopefully, risky though

              Open Controls
    3. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 35 mins ago

      FH

      Open Controls
    4. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 35 mins ago

      Somebody must have forgotten to push the FH button.

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 32 mins ago

        😀

        Open Controls
    5. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 35 mins ago

      None played final chip

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 33 mins ago

        Think about 1/3 of the managers played FH, potential for big overall ranking changes. Or not 😀

        Open Controls
    6. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 34 mins ago

      not get the memo.....
      hits are free this week

      Open Controls
    7. FootballDog
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 34 mins ago

      -12 and played my BB

      Open Controls
    8. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 34 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    9. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 34 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
    10. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 33 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
    11. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 33 mins ago

      FH

      Open Controls
    12. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 33 mins ago

      1 free hit

      Open Controls
    13. AC Yew
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 33 mins ago

      None played FH however next week will make it up and go hit crazy 😀

      Open Controls
      1. AARON-1
          6 hours, 28 mins ago

          -8 Havertz to Son, Salah to Maddison, Watkins to Richardson (Burnley non playing)

          I may well have 8-9 playing if Robertson, Trent, James, Kulusevski miss out but I don't take -12s and -16s.

          Open Controls
    14. TN
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 35 mins ago

      Here's what I'm hoping for...

      Schmeichel - plays both with one CS
      Matip - CS
      Trent - CS (as a city fan I'm hoping for a 0-0)
      Cancelo - CS and assist
      Cash - 2 CS and 1 assist
      Kulu - assist and CS
      Son - hattrick, CS, full bonus (captain)
      KDB - goal and assist
      Saka - goal/assist
      Richarlison - 3 goals
      Mateta - 1 goal

      Open Controls
      1. JJO
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 32 mins ago

        I think you already failed 🙁

        Open Controls
      2. PartyTime
          6 hours, 31 mins ago

          Trent will be benched imo

          Open Controls
      3. beric
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 35 mins ago

        Playing catch up so have gone DGW wild

        Pickford
        Cash Digne Myko
        Son Zaha Maddison Trossard
        Vardy Ings(c) Rich

        Kdb, tsimi, amartey

        Good luck all

        Open Controls
        1. Firminoooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          6 hours, 33 mins ago

          Trossard over KdB?

          Open Controls
          1. beric
            • 10 Years
            6 hours, 33 mins ago

            Yep

            Open Controls
          2. beric
            • 10 Years
            6 hours, 32 mins ago

            Wasn't planning on getting kdb but had so much in the bank for subs

            Open Controls
        2. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          6 hours, 33 mins ago

          Good luck

          Open Controls
          1. beric
            • 10 Years
            6 hours, 32 mins ago

            Thanks bro

            Open Controls
      4. Whats the Mata?
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 35 mins ago

        Rookie mistake.

        Went a non playing 3.9m keeper on my bench on my FH even after having 1m in the bank.

        If for some reason Pickford doesn't start......

        Open Controls
        1. tokara
          • 7 Years
          6 hours, 34 mins ago

          Lol u went for bank interest

          Open Controls
        2. beric
          • 10 Years
          6 hours, 33 mins ago

          Don't think you need to worry

          Open Controls
        3. CONNERS
          • 3 Years
          6 hours, 33 mins ago

          I think you'll be fine.

          Open Controls
        4. Firminoooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          6 hours, 32 mins ago

          I almost did the same, upgrade to Sanchez and Mahrez as subs.

          Open Controls
        5. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          6 hours, 26 mins ago

          Oops I did the same

          Open Controls
        6. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          6 hours, 16 mins ago

          Pickford will obvs start

          Open Controls
          1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
            • 9 Years
            6 hours, 15 mins ago

            You been playing this season?

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              6 hours, 14 mins ago

              😛

              Open Controls
      5. Nightcrawler
        • 2 Years
        6 hours, 33 mins ago

        Penultimate GW of the season

        Lots of Mudding tonight make NO mistake about it

        Open Controls
        1. CONNERS
          • 3 Years
          6 hours, 32 mins ago

          Oh yes you love to see it, etc, etc

          Open Controls
        2. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 hours, 32 mins ago

          A Digne last troll of the season would be amazing
          Thinking an early OG, YC and then subbed with an injury

          Open Controls
          1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
            • 9 Years
            6 hours, 31 mins ago

            Minimum

            Open Controls
        3. Firminoooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          6 hours, 31 mins ago

          Looking FORWARD to it!

          Open Controls
        4. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          6 hours, 30 mins ago

          Easier to hide when covered in mud.

          Open Controls
        5. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 hours, 26 mins ago

          We will all be squelching in the mire by the time the dust settles. Dragging ourselves through the sludge to prepare for another dirty affair in GW38.

          Open Controls
      6. Jam0sh
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 32 mins ago

        Martinez
        Cancelo, Cash, Mykolenko
        Zaha, KDB, Maddison, Son
        Kane, Richarlison, Ings (c)

        good luck all 😎

        Open Controls
      7. CONNERS
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 31 mins ago

        Anyone else go with Martinez on FH?

        Open Controls
        1. Yome
          • 10 Years
          6 hours, 30 mins ago

          No, went Pickford

          Open Controls
        2. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 hours, 26 mins ago

          Couldn't afford it but think he's a great pick
          Better penalty saver than Pickford too

          Open Controls
          1. ToffeePot
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            6 hours, 15 mins ago

            Pickford has a very good pen record tbf

            Open Controls
        3. CONNERS
          • 3 Years
          6 hours, 25 mins ago

          I was on Pickford but switched to Marti as already had Mykolenko and didn't fancy double Everton defence.

          Open Controls
        4. Jam0sh
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 hours, 23 mins ago

          Check above

          Open Controls
        5. CONNERS
          • 3 Years
          6 hours, 17 mins ago

          Didn't notice that - Nice pick.

          Open Controls
      8. Firminoooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 29 mins ago

        I went Diaz over Zaha on my FH. Just wanted a lottery ticket If ManC lose and Liverpool have to go wild.

        Open Controls
        1. Arteta
          • 6 Years
          6 hours, 23 mins ago

          You're a smart man.

          Open Controls
          1. Firminoooo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            6 hours, 21 mins ago

            Probably end up in the MUD after ManC win 5-0 and Liverpool dont care anymore.

            Open Controls
      9. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 28 mins ago

        Let's go Digne! One last trolling before the seasons end!

        Open Controls
      10. HM2
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 27 mins ago

        How long does the game usually take to update? Itching to see my ML rivals team

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          6 hours, 25 mins ago

          Might be a while with a fair few FHs in play

          Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          6 hours, 25 mins ago

          ~40 mins

          Open Controls
        3. CONNERS
          • 3 Years
          6 hours, 24 mins ago

          Normally 20-30 mins, sometimes 40+ in a big GW with lots of chips in play.

          Open Controls
      11. PartyTime
          6 hours, 21 mins ago

          Why bench Kulu. Why not just leave him out of the squad you annoying man!

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            6 hours, 19 mins ago

            Because he is far better than Lucas/Berg & has made big differences in even sub appareances.

            Open Controls
          2. lilmessipran
            • 9 Years
            6 hours, 18 mins ago

            Because he might need to bring him on?

            Open Controls
        • dA4s
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          6 hours, 16 mins ago

          Kulu on the bench.

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 8 Years
            6 hours, 13 mins ago

            Mine too

            Open Controls
        • Davemc23
          • 10 Years
          6 hours, 6 mins ago

          Come on Vardy (c)!!!

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 5 Years
            6 hours, 6 mins ago

            With you Dave! He loves end of season too! Party time!

            Open Controls
          2. Eh, just one more thing ...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            6 hours, 4 mins ago

            Hmmm. Risk is rest vs Watford, start vs Chelsea … great punt though, I’d have taken the risk on a FH

            Open Controls
        • No Need
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 45 mins ago

          Weggy nice bit of dressage down the touchline

          Open Controls
        • No Need
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 42 mins ago

          Saint Max subbed on?

          Open Controls

