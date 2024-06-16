118
Dugout Discussion June 16

Poland v Netherlands team news: Dumfries starts over Frimpong

118 Comments
It’s another day of three European Championship matches and this one begins with team news from the Group D clash between Poland and the Netherlands. It kicks off at 14:00 BST in Hamburg.

Dutch wing-back Denzel Dumfries (€5.5m) has numerous attacking returns from Euro 2020 and World Cup 2022 and gets the nod over Jeremie Frimpong (€5.5m) – the game’s second most-owned defender.

The only one in more squads is team-mate Virgil van Dijk (€6.0m) and he captains the Oranje, armed with the possibility of taking penalties.

Late tournament withdrawals for Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners caused panic but at least Xavi Simons (€7.5m) comes with confidence. The 21-year-old finally grabbed his first international goal last week, during his 14th cap.

Bart Verbruggen (€4.5m), Memphis Depay (€7.5m) and Cody Gakpo (€7.5m) all start.

As for Poland, we already knew that star forward Robert Lewandowski (€9.5m) would miss this one. With Arkadiusz Milik out for longer, it’s Adam Buksa (€5.5m) up front.

However, their only Fantasy assets with marginally over 1% ownership are goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny (€5.0m) and cheap defender Jan Bednarek (€4.0m).

MATCHDAY 1 TEAM NEWS

Poland XI – Szczesny; Bednarek, Salamon, Kiwior; Frankowski, Romanczuk, Zielinski, Zalewski; Szymanski, Buksa, Urbanski

Netherlands XI – Verbruggen; Dumfries, van Dijk, de Vrij, Ake; Veerman, Schouten, Reijnders; Simons, Gakpo, Depay

Euro 2024 Fantasy: Get involved with our coverage!

  1. Paul Psychic Octopus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 55 mins ago

    THE MAN U LEG!

  2. azz007
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 55 mins ago

    Ake double assi

  3. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 55 mins ago

    Ake assist again?

    1. azz007
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      Yes damm

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      there was a deflection, not sure

      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        dont think thatll be given. was aiming for wijnaldum

        1. azz007
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 27 mins ago

          Likely will be. Dint really change much direction

  4. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    So it was ake to get. 2 assists

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      Looks like only 1 assist given

  5. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    Wout the Heck

  6. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    Assist ruled out, took a deflection off the defender

  7. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 53 mins ago

    Wout, Wout, let it all out!

  8. F4L
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 53 mins ago

    ake should get motm though

  9. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 52 mins ago

    UEFA say VVD got an assist!
    Goal incoming.......!!! 🙂

  10. azz007
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 52 mins ago

    How much is ake

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      5.5

  11. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    Wegwurst

  12. F4L
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 47 mins ago

    verbruggen save point

    1. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      4 in total. Mmmmm twist to Lunin or not?

  13. Naby K8a
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 46 mins ago

    Mæhle on the bench for Denmark

  14. F4L
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 42 mins ago

    dont own but verbruggen with 4 points, thats a tough-ish stick or twist

  15. Admiral Benson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 41 mins ago

    Verbruggen 4 points.

    A) Stick
    B) Twist to Lumin

    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      I'll twist

  16. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 41 mins ago

    Verbruggen with 6 saves

  17. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    Gakpoo potm

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      hmmm, that shouldve been ake's. motm is just too random

  18. Naby K8a
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 36 mins ago

    Prediction for England game later?

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      2-1 to England(Pickford and (K)ane owner).

    2. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      Serbia to win 3-2

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        Ban this member

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      3-1 to England

    4. Mirror Man
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        1-1

    5. KAPO KANE
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      Frimpong the difference there, what a performance off the bench! 😎

    6. krzys
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      Verbruggen easily man of the match

      1. azz007
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        Gaklo confirmed

    7. putana
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      verbruggen on 4 points. Really awkward score. Stick or twist to Costa?

      1. PompeyUpNorth!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 47 mins ago

        Lunin for me. Tough 1

      2. Johnjo
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        Same. They haven't announce potm yet. If Verbruggen gets it I'll stick. Otherwise twist to Costa.

        1. Alan The Llama
          • 14 Years
          3 hours, 32 mins ago

          It was announced as soon as the game finished. It was Gakpo.

    8. azz007
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      No. Mahele nooo

