Poland v Netherlands team news: Dumfries starts over Frimpong

It’s another day of three European Championship matches and this one begins with team news from the Group D clash between Poland and the Netherlands. It kicks off at 14:00 BST in Hamburg.

Dutch wing-back Denzel Dumfries (€5.5m) has numerous attacking returns from Euro 2020 and World Cup 2022 and gets the nod over Jeremie Frimpong (€5.5m) – the game’s second most-owned defender.

The only one in more squads is team-mate Virgil van Dijk (€6.0m) and he captains the Oranje, armed with the possibility of taking penalties.

Late tournament withdrawals for Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners caused panic but at least Xavi Simons (€7.5m) comes with confidence. The 21-year-old finally grabbed his first international goal last week, during his 14th cap.

Bart Verbruggen (€4.5m), Memphis Depay (€7.5m) and Cody Gakpo (€7.5m) all start.

As for Poland, we already knew that star forward Robert Lewandowski (€9.5m) would miss this one. With Arkadiusz Milik out for longer, it’s Adam Buksa (€5.5m) up front.

However, their only Fantasy assets with marginally over 1% ownership are goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny (€5.0m) and cheap defender Jan Bednarek (€4.0m).

MATCHDAY 1 TEAM NEWS

Poland XI – Szczesny; Bednarek, Salamon, Kiwior; Frankowski, Romanczuk, Zielinski, Zalewski; Szymanski, Buksa, Urbanski

Netherlands XI – Verbruggen; Dumfries, van Dijk, de Vrij, Ake; Veerman, Schouten, Reijnders; Simons, Gakpo, Depay

