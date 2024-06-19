In the latest of our articles from our team of contributors, Zophar – who has eight top 10k FPL finishes to his name – discusses his Euro 2024 Fantasy team.

He reveals his chipless approach to Matchday 2 and puts together an example Wildcard for those playing it.

It’s been a great start to Euro 2024, with some thrilling matches. Monday brought with it some big upsets with Belgium and Ukraine both losing to lesser-fancied opposition. In terms of Fantasy, returns for the popular picks have been few and far between. Only England and France, of the popular defensive assets, have registered clean sheets.

Which chip to play?

Many managers have set up their Euros squad with a view to target Matchday 1 and plan to play the Limitless and Wildcard chip in Matchdays 1 and 2.

However, which chip is better suited to Matchdays 2/3?

Looking at the fixture ticker, the top teams to target are Germany, Belgium, Portugal and Croatia.

Given what we saw from England in the first game, investment in them is debatable while France are likely to be without their talisman Kylian Mbappe (€11.0m).

Czechia, Switzerland and Austria all look like good options, as well, while Ukraine will be desperate to get points on the board.

As for Matchday 3, the teams we will want to target are Germany, Spain, England, France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Portugal. There are not great matchups for the teams with the budget options such as Switzerland, Austria etc, so I think it makes more sense to have a bigger budget for Matchday 3 rather than Matchday 2. There’s not much to split it though.

Wildcard Matchday 2 draft

With Euro 2024 kicking off this week, Fantasy Football Scout has an exclusive Premium Membership offer!



Our special Euros package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area, which has all the data you need to succeed in Euro Fantasy.



Premium Members can now get that extra edge for their preparations with official Euro 2024 qualification and friendly data, as well as all the usual benefits like team reveals, a fixture ticker, expert strategy tips and more. SIGN UP TODAY



